Monday, 04 September 2023 10:32

Big games coming out for Xbox and PC in September

By
Big games coming out for Xbox and PC in September

September is a big month for gamers, with major can't-miss games coming to Xbox and Windows this month, as well as the new Xbox Series S 1TB console.

New titles launching this month include the following, most notably the much-anticipated, long-awaited, Starfield - the first universe by Bethesda for 25 years. If you loved Fallout and the Elder Scrolls series it's time to take it to space with Starfield.

Another big hit is Gloomhaven, based on the hugely popular tabletop game.

And, of course, the best way to experience these titles is with an Xbox Game Pass - with options for both Xbox and Windows.

Titles coming out this month include:

  • Starfield - 6 September
  • Mythforce - 12 September
  • The Crew Motorfest - 14 September
  • Gloomhaven - 18 September
  • Lies of P - 19 September
  • Mortal Kombat 1 - 19 September
  • Party Animals - 20 September
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - 26 September
  • El Paso, Elsewhere - 26 September
  • Cocoon - 29 September
  • EA Sports FC 24 - 29 September
  • and more!

September also sees the release of the Xbox Series S 1TB in carbon black which features the same next-gen speed and performance of the 512GB Series S, but with double the storage. Just in time for Starfield!

Xbox Game Pass Core is also coming on 14 September, giving players even more choice with Game Pass. This evolution of Xbox Live Gold brings online play with Game Pass into a new offering.

Read 2917 times

Please join our community here and become a VIP.

Subscribe to ITWIRE UPDATE Newsletter here
JOIN our iTWireTV our YouTube Community here
BACK TO LATEST NEWS here




WOMEN IN PROCESS MINING VIRTUAL EVENT

Enterprises are looking to integrate AI into process mining to future proof their operations.

The recently formed Australian chapter of Women in Process Mining (WIPM) is hosting a Zoom event from 1pm to 2pm on November 14 on the topic Using AI for Process Optimisation.

WIPM is a community designed for women in process mining; to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way for process mining together.

The event is being hosted by Chapter Leads Kanika Goel, PhD, Claudia M., and Susana Zavaleta, with special guest speaker Jack Basley from global process mining leader Celonis

Register for the Zoom event now!

REGISTER!

PROMOTE YOUR WEBINAR ON ITWIRE

It's all about Webinars.

Marketing budgets are now focused on Webinars combined with Lead Generation.

If you wish to promote a Webinar we recommend at least a 3 to 4 week campaign prior to your event.

The iTWire campaign will include extensive adverts on our News Site itwire.com and prominent Newsletter promotion https://itwire.com/itwire-update.html and Promotional News & Editorial. Plus a video interview of the key speaker on iTWire TV https://www.youtube.com/c/iTWireTV/videos which will be used in Promotional Posts on the iTWire Home Page.

Now we are coming out of Lockdown iTWire will be focussed to assisting with your webinars and campaigns and assistance via part payments and extended terms, a Webinar Business Booster Pack and other supportive programs. We can also create your adverts and written content plus coordinate your video interview.

We look forward to discussing your campaign goals with you. Please click the button below.

MORE INFO HERE!

BACK TO HOME PAGE
Published in Entertainment
Tagged under
David M Williams

David has been computing since 1984 where he instantly gravitated to the family Commodore 64. He completed a Bachelor of Computer Science degree from 1990 to 1992, commencing full-time employment as a systems analyst at the end of that year. David subsequently worked as a UNIX Systems Manager, Asia-Pacific technical specialist for an international software company, Business Analyst, IT Manager, and other roles. David has been the Chief Information Officer for national public companies since 2007, delivering IT knowledge and business acumen, seeking to transform the industries within which he works. David is also involved in the user group community, the Australian Computer Society technical advisory boards, and education.

Latest from David M Williams

Related items

More in this category: « World of Warcraft classic increases the tension with new hardcore mode HyperX releases new Cloud III wireless gaming headset »
Share News tips for the iTWire Journalists? Your tip will be anonymous
back to top

Subscribe to Newsletter

*  Enter the security code shown:

WEBINARS & EVENTS

CYBERSECURITY

PEOPLE MOVES

GUEST ARTICLES

Guest Opinion

ITWIRETV & INTERVIEWS

RESEARCH & CASE STUDIES

Channel News

Comments