September is a big month for gamers, with major can't-miss games coming to Xbox and Windows this month, as well as the new Xbox Series S 1TB console.

New titles launching this month include the following, most notably the much-anticipated, long-awaited, Starfield - the first universe by Bethesda for 25 years. If you loved Fallout and the Elder Scrolls series it's time to take it to space with Starfield.

Another big hit is Gloomhaven, based on the hugely popular tabletop game.

And, of course, the best way to experience these titles is with an Xbox Game Pass - with options for both Xbox and Windows.

Titles coming out this month include:

Starfield - 6 September

Mythforce - 12 September

The Crew Motorfest - 14 September

Gloomhaven - 18 September

Lies of P - 19 September

Mortal Kombat 1 - 19 September

Party Animals - 20 September

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - 26 September

El Paso, Elsewhere - 26 September

Cocoon - 29 September

EA Sports FC 24 - 29 September

and more!

September also sees the release of the Xbox Series S 1TB in carbon black which features the same next-gen speed and performance of the 512GB Series S, but with double the storage. Just in time for Starfield!

Xbox Game Pass Core is also coming on 14 September, giving players even more choice with Game Pass. This evolution of Xbox Live Gold brings online play with Game Pass into a new offering.