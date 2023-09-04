New titles launching this month include the following, most notably the much-anticipated, long-awaited, Starfield - the first universe by Bethesda for 25 years. If you loved Fallout and the Elder Scrolls series it's time to take it to space with Starfield.
Another big hit is Gloomhaven, based on the hugely popular tabletop game.
And, of course, the best way to experience these titles is with an Xbox Game Pass - with options for both Xbox and Windows.
|
Titles coming out this month include:
- Starfield - 6 September
- Mythforce - 12 September
- The Crew Motorfest - 14 September
- Gloomhaven - 18 September
- Lies of P - 19 September
- Mortal Kombat 1 - 19 September
- Party Animals - 20 September
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - 26 September
- El Paso, Elsewhere - 26 September
- Cocoon - 29 September
- EA Sports FC 24 - 29 September
- and more!
September also sees the release of the Xbox Series S 1TB in carbon black which features the same next-gen speed and performance of the 512GB Series S, but with double the storage. Just in time for Starfield!
Xbox Game Pass Core is also coming on 14 September, giving players even more choice with Game Pass. This evolution of Xbox Live Gold brings online play with Game Pass into a new offering.