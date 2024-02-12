  • Home
Monday, 12 February 2024

VeriSilicon, Innobase launch RedCap dual-modem solution

VeriSilicon, Innobase launch RedCap dual-modem solution

Silicon as a platform company VeriSilicon has collaborated with wireless communications technology and chip provider Innobase to jointly launch a 5G RedCap/4G LTE dual-modem solution.

In a statement, VeriSilicon said the solution is now in mass production and will be launched soon.

5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) is an IoT-serving cellular technology defined by international standardisation organization 3GPP in 5G Release 17. It is aimed at mid-to-high speed IoT application scenarios, and together with 4G LTE forms a complete cellular IoT ecosystem.

The partnership will see the expansion of VeriSilicon’s wireless communications IP portfolio to offer customers both 4G and 5G modem IP solutions.

The two parties will also provide customers with a series of complete user equipment (UE) reference designs, covering critical components such as radio frequency (RF) transceivers and power management chipsets.

“We are delighted to collaborate with VeriSilicon to fully leverage Innobase’s Yunbao Modem and VeriSilicon’s wireless connectivity technology. The IP supports data and voice services of various application scenarios including RedCap communication modules, affordable 5G smartphones, wearables, Internet-connected smart vehicles, industrial IoT, video surveillance, and smart grids,” said Innobase senior vice president Lu Wenbo.

“Based on VeriSilicon's accumulated expertise in RF technologies and proprietary ZSP Digital Signal Processor (DSP) IPs, we have developed comprehensive wireless communication solutions that incorporate RF IPs, baseband IPs, and software protocol stacks,” said VeriSilicon senior vice president, general manager of custom silicon platform division Wiseway Wang.

“By leveraging the advantages of advanced 22nm FD-SOI process in terms of low power consumption and high RF performance, we can deliver all-in-one wireless system designs, supporting diverse technical standards and applications such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and multi-mode satellite navigation and positioning,” Wang concluded.





  • Singtel develops app-based network slicing
    in 5G
    By

    Singtel has partnered with Swedish telco vendor Ericsson and tech giant Samsung to implement what they claim to be the world’s first implementation of app-based network slicing.

    This will help mobile owners to activate a customised slice of Singtel’s 5G network to boost the performance of their apps.

    Previous network slicing technologies only provided a differentiated network experience to subscribers’ lines, but not selected apps, Singtel claimed.

    Singtel used its CAST application during the live streaming of the recent Australian Open to test an advanced network slicing technology known as User Equipment Route Selection Policy (USRP) with Application Detection Control (ADC).

    {loadposition kenn}

    Apps that require higher data performance such as artificial intelligence and augmented/extended reality will benefit from the slicing.

    Singtel may capitalise this development to offer apps including CAST with boosted performance in the future.

    URSP runs on Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution and channels data traffic through a dedicated, optimal path between smart devices and Singtel’s 5G network.

    Samsung is one of the first device manufacturers to have configured URSP for its Galaxy S24 Ultra and plans to extend the rollout for its other devices.

    “Customer experiences are getting more immersive with 5G. With these tailored 5G network slices, we’re unlocking a new pathway for app owners to deliver enhanced user experiences. As data consumption and processing soar with the prevalence of 4K video and artificial intelligence, demands on our telco networks will rise, putting a strain on app performance, said Singtel managing director networks Tay Yeow Lian.

    “With URSP features, consumers can customise their profile to enable better use of 5G RAN Slicing with Quality of Service. Performance-based business models will address the full potential of digitalisation by improving the application experience with differentiated connectivity performance, thereby making performance an important differentiator in future networks, said Ericsson Singapore Brunei, Philippines head and Singtel head of global customer unit in market area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India Daniel Ode.

    This first appeared in the subscription newsletter CommsWire on 27 February 2024.

  • Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber Goes Racing with Extreme Networks’ High Speed Wi-Fi 6E
    in Company news
    By

    COMPANY NEWS:  Hinwil, Switzerland - 26 February 2024 – Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber will be able to rely on flexible, secure wireless connectivity both at its Swiss headquarters and at racetracks all over the world, as the team unveils a partnership with cloud networking leader Extreme Networks.

    As part of the newly signed partnership, Extreme Networks’ Wi-Fi 6E solutions will provide the team with high- bandwidth Wi-Fi both at its Hinwil headquarters in Switzerland and as it travels across the globe for the 2024 Formula One World Championship. Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s operations will be able to rely on flexible, secure wireless connectivity for communication on the racetrack and support for all network-connected technology in the cars themselves.

    Back in the team’s Hinwil HQ, in addition to support for all enterprise functions, Extreme’s solutions will support its extensive manufacturing facilities. There, Wi-Fi 6E will provide faster network performance to increase staff and manufacturing productivity, as well as additional bandwidth to allow Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber to embrace emerging, bandwidth-heavy technology such as automated machinery and AI software without impacting current operations. Extreme’s Wi-Fi solutions create a foundation to support and scale the network to meet these new demands and use cases, while Universal Switches will enable the IT team to quickly swap out their OS depending on changing use cases so they can be agile and minimize future equipment costs.

    Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber will also leverage ExtremeAnalytics, giving its operations and administrative teams insight into network performance, resources that employees access most frequently, high-traffic areas in its manufacturing facilities that could be shifted to increase efficiency and moments of peak user activity. The team’s operators can use these insights to make data-driven decisions around production and staffing, and its IT team can gain a better understanding of network health to help ensure maximum productivity and support better outcomes across its operations.

    As part of the agreement, Extreme Networks’ logo will be visible on the suspension arms of the team’s newly unveiled 2024 challenger, the C44, driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

    Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, said, “We are pleased to welcome Extreme Networks, the newest partner joining the ever-growing Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber family. Having reliable and secure connectivity is essential for our team, both at the heart of our operations in Hinwil, and as we travel the world. With Extreme Networks’ Wi-Fi 6E we will have faster network performance, which is essential to increase both staff and manufacturing line productivity and to enhance our operations. In Extreme Networks we find a remarkable new partner, which will be by our side as we embark on the challenges of the 2024 Formula One World Championship.”

    Markus Nispel, Chief Technology Officer - EMEA, Extreme Networks, said, “We are excited for the opportunity to join forces with Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber ahead of the new Formula One season. The team needed a network that could keep up with not only their lightning-fast vehicles but also their highly productive HQ and operations teams. Extreme’s wireless and analytics solutions will enable them to move even faster toward their goals as an organization, delivering the secure and reliable connectivity they need to focus on what is really important – gearing up for success in 2024.”

    Media information:
    Images and other digital assets are available on MediaHub: https://mediahub.sauber-group.com/login/

    The online press release can be accessed here: https://www.sauber-group.com/shots/stake-f1-team-kick-sauber-goes-racing-with-extreme-networks-high-speed-wi-fi-6e?d=Racing

  • CommScope innovates network portfolio
    in 5G
    By

    Network connectivity provider CommScope introduced three Open RAN (Radio Access Network) advances to its network portfolio, which it said facilitated “open, sustainable, and converged 5G indoor networks.”

    CommScope is introducing support for third-party Open RAN Distributed Units (O-DUs) on its flagship all-digital ER® DAS (distributed antenna system) as well as the Open RAN-compliant Onecell small cell.

    Additionally, CommScope is supporting Open RAN on its in-building radios.

    “CommScope is taking an important step for the industry in driving the indoor adoption of Open RAN technology,” stated CommScope senior vice president intelligent cellular networks Upendra Pingle.

    {loadposition kenn}

    “Traditionally, Open RAN has focused on enhancing macro and outdoor networks, but we’ve extended these benefits to indoor networks to offer unprecedented flexibility in delivering on-premises 5G coverage, capacity, and control for both public and private networks. These innovations are a testament to CommScope's commitment to advancing 5G and underscore our ongoing investment in our partner ecosystem.”

    CommScope is adding native Open RAN interface support for ERA systems, extending current support for third-party interoperability, allowing venues to adopt open 5G connectivity that is completely digital—not only for the DAS, but also for MNO (mobile network operator) and private network connectivity.

    The ERA platform’s O-DU support enables new deployment models with zero-touch configuration and minimal in-venue MNO footprints that can reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional DAS deployments by nearly 90%.

    For the Onecell platform, CommScope is extending its virtualised open fronthaul access to support third-party O-DUs, claiming this to be an industry first.

    This enables MNOs to leverage native small cell and new Open RAN integration options while accelerating multi-operator 5G adoption for enterprises.

    CommScope’s support to Open RAN to software-defined radios across both the Era and Onecell platforms simplifies radio selection.

    “We have predicted the convergence of DAS and small cell technology for enabling flexible coverage and capacity network solutions in indoor venues for some time. CommScope’s adoption of Open RAN for the Era and Onecell platforms is an excellent example of this convergence as operators and enterprises seek flexible indoor networks to extend 5G services into public and private venues,” noted Mobile Experts principal analyst Kyung Mun.

  • Emerging technology fuels cyberattacks, according to Keeper Security Insight Report
    in Guest Research
    By

    GUEST RESEARCH: Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, has recently released key findings from its latest survey about what’s on the cybersecurity horizon.

    The survey of more than 800 IT security leaders around the globe finds that the vast majority (95%) believe cyberattacks are more sophisticated than they have ever been. AI-powered attacks emerge as the most serious and phishing attacks are widely considered to be increasing the fastest.

    Entering into 2024, the cybersecurity landscape showcases a compelling mix of factors with novel AI threats casting a looming shadow. The dynamic environment underscores the necessity for proactive cybersecurity strategies that can adeptly counter both existing and emerging threats.

    Respondents ranked the most serious attack vectors as follows:
    AI-Powered attacks
    Deepfake technology
    Supply chain attacks
    Cloud jacking
    Internet of Things (IoT) attacks

    {loadposition kenn}

    According to global IT leaders, the attack vectors increasing the fastest are:
    Phishing
    Malware
    Ransomware
    Password attacks
    Denial of Service (DoS)

    "As emerging technologies, such as AI, fuel the next wave of cyber threats, a great paradox lies in our ability to implement the very innovations that, if not controlled properly, will radically increase cyber risk,” said Keeper Security CEO and co-founder Darren Guccione.

    “With the cybersecurity tools at our disposal today, we possess the arsenal to mitigate emerging threats - thereby converting this challenge into an opportunity for resilience and fortification of our digital defences.”

    As technology continues to advance, evolving threats demand constant adaptation, which must remain a top priority for IT leaders. A password manager can mitigate risks by enforcing strong password practices, while privileged access management safeguards an organisation's vital assets by controlling and monitoring high-level access, collectively fortifying defences and minimising potential damage in the event of a cyber attack. Integrating these solutions creates a layered security approach that restricts unauthorised access and enhances overall cybersecurity resilience.

    For a detailed and in-depth analysis of the complete survey findings, stay tuned for our full Future of Defence: Cybersecurity Trends and Insights for 2024 report. In the meantime, you can get a glimpse of key insights in this infographic.

  • Telstra, Ericsson complete initial phase of network slicing trial
    in Business Telecoms
    By

    Swedish telco vendor Ericsson and Australian telecommunications company Telstra announced they have completed the first phase of enabling slice-based cases like fixed wireless access, broadcasting, automotive connectivity, stadium or precinct services on Telstra’s network by harnessing Ericsson’s dynamic network slicing solution.

    The companies have finalised the initial wireless capabilities of the project.

    The two main features of this phase are the orchestration of Telstra’s Radio Access Network (RAN) Rate Controlled Scheduling (RCS) which enables network slices to support efficient utilisation of radio resources, and creating the automation of the entire Telstra 5G RAN topology by integrating Ericsson’s Common Topology Service and RAN management layer via the Ericsson Discovery and Reconciliation Framework.

    Throughout 2024, the partners will finalise the next phase of the collaboration—the development and deployment of more advanced, open architecture supported features.

    {loadposition kenn}

    They will develop a network abstraction layer to provide open integration to the Telstra IT system via a Network as a Service reusable model to handle service order management of the entire customer journey including service feasibility check and site survey and to activate and network slice conditioning, antenna install and network assurance cases.

    “Building these systems with automation as a key feature to reduce complexity and enhanced efficiency is the true path forward to achieve superior service experience, seamless operational excellence, and assured revenue with new business models,” said Ericsson head ANZ Emilio Romeo.

    “As we continue to invest in and develop advanced 5G connectivity for Australia, the opportunity to extend this capability across a broad range of customer use cases expands and allows us to deliver incredible value for the biggest enterprise customers, all the way across to our individual subscribers,” said Telstra executive network applications and cloud Shailin Sehgal.

    Ericsson Service Orchestration and Assurance, and the Ericsson Dynamic Network Slicing solution and associated services, are available now to new and existing customers worldwide looking to deliver more differentiated connectivity on open programmable networks.

More in this category: « Mobile core network growth stumped by lack of 5G SA deployments: Dell’Oro Group CommScope innovates network portfolio »
