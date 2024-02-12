COMPANY NEWS: Hinwil, Switzerland - 26 February 2024 – Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber will be able to rely on flexible, secure wireless connectivity both at its Swiss headquarters and at racetracks all over the world, as the team unveils a partnership with cloud networking leader Extreme Networks .

As part of the newly signed partnership, Extreme Networks’ Wi-Fi 6E solutions will provide the team with high- bandwidth Wi-Fi both at its Hinwil headquarters in Switzerland and as it travels across the globe for the 2024 Formula One World Championship. Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s operations will be able to rely on flexible, secure wireless connectivity for communication on the racetrack and support for all network-connected technology in the cars themselves.

Back in the team’s Hinwil HQ, in addition to support for all enterprise functions, Extreme’s solutions will support its extensive manufacturing facilities. There, Wi-Fi 6E will provide faster network performance to increase staff and manufacturing productivity, as well as additional bandwidth to allow Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber to embrace emerging, bandwidth-heavy technology such as automated machinery and AI software without impacting current operations. Extreme’s Wi-Fi solutions create a foundation to support and scale the network to meet these new demands and use cases, while Universal Switches will enable the IT team to quickly swap out their OS depending on changing use cases so they can be agile and minimize future equipment costs.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber will also leverage ExtremeAnalytics, giving its operations and administrative teams insight into network performance, resources that employees access most frequently, high-traffic areas in its manufacturing facilities that could be shifted to increase efficiency and moments of peak user activity. The team’s operators can use these insights to make data-driven decisions around production and staffing, and its IT team can gain a better understanding of network health to help ensure maximum productivity and support better outcomes across its operations.

As part of the agreement, Extreme Networks’ logo will be visible on the suspension arms of the team’s newly unveiled 2024 challenger, the C44, driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, said, “We are pleased to welcome Extreme Networks, the newest partner joining the ever-growing Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber family. Having reliable and secure connectivity is essential for our team, both at the heart of our operations in Hinwil, and as we travel the world. With Extreme Networks’ Wi-Fi 6E we will have faster network performance, which is essential to increase both staff and manufacturing line productivity and to enhance our operations. In Extreme Networks we find a remarkable new partner, which will be by our side as we embark on the challenges of the 2024 Formula One World Championship.”

Markus Nispel, Chief Technology Officer - EMEA, Extreme Networks, said, “We are excited for the opportunity to join forces with Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber ahead of the new Formula One season. The team needed a network that could keep up with not only their lightning-fast vehicles but also their highly productive HQ and operations teams. Extreme’s wireless and analytics solutions will enable them to move even faster toward their goals as an organization, delivering the secure and reliable connectivity they need to focus on what is really important – gearing up for success in 2024.”

