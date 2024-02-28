Singtel has partnered with Swedish telco vendor Ericsson and tech giant Samsung to implement what they claim to be the world’s first implementation of app-based network slicing.

This will help mobile owners to activate a customised slice of Singtel’s 5G network to boost the performance of their apps.

Previous network slicing technologies only provided a differentiated network experience to subscribers’ lines, but not selected apps, Singtel claimed.

Singtel used its CAST application during the live streaming of the recent Australian Open to test an advanced network slicing technology known as User Equipment Route Selection Policy (USRP) with Application Detection Control (ADC).

Apps that require higher data performance such as artificial intelligence and augmented/extended reality will benefit from the slicing.

Singtel may capitalise this development to offer apps including CAST with boosted performance in the future.

URSP runs on Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution and channels data traffic through a dedicated, optimal path between smart devices and Singtel’s 5G network.

Samsung is one of the first device manufacturers to have configured URSP for its Galaxy S24 Ultra and plans to extend the rollout for its other devices.

“Customer experiences are getting more immersive with 5G. With these tailored 5G network slices, we’re unlocking a new pathway for app owners to deliver enhanced user experiences. As data consumption and processing soar with the prevalence of 4K video and artificial intelligence, demands on our telco networks will rise, putting a strain on app performance, said Singtel managing director networks Tay Yeow Lian.

“With URSP features, consumers can customise their profile to enable better use of 5G RAN Slicing with Quality of Service. Performance-based business models will address the full potential of digitalisation by improving the application experience with differentiated connectivity performance, thereby making performance an important differentiator in future networks, said Ericsson Singapore Brunei, Philippines head and Singtel head of global customer unit in market area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India Daniel Ode.

This first appeared in the subscription newsletter CommsWire on 27 February 2024.