Optus said customers will receive the same indoor mobile phone coverage with the same quality.
Following the trial at Optus Lab in Sydney, Optus plans to deploy the multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System at sporting venues, multi-story buildings, and shopping precincts across Australia.
It will also be used as a 5G capacity overlay in locations where Optus has already deployed legacy solutions like shopping centre, food courts, airport lounge rooms, or stadium corporate rooms and will enable new immersive technologies such as XR and VR.
The Ericsson Radio Dot System supports wideband 3.5GHz spectrum of all Australian mobile operators.
Optus said what makes the system more advanced is it features precise indoor positioning of people or objects inside multi-storey buildings, airports, and underground locations where traditional GPS and other satellite technologies lacked precision.
“With Ericsson’s multi-operator 5G Radio Dot system, Optus can support its consumer and enterprise customers across multiple venues to deliver a high-capacity 5G solution for both uplink and downlink and enhance 5G customer experience in indoor locations enabling new emerging use cases such as XR/VR, and precise positioning,” said Optus vice president access network strategy planning and quality Kent Wu.
“With the rapidly growing demands for data, coupled with the complexities of delivering the highest quality coverage in indoor environments, Optus can now easily deploy a solution that delivers indoor 5G coverage to support major enterprise customers, delivering high-capacity 5G indoor coverage on 3.5GHz spectrum, which is critical for indoor locations such as venues, sporting stadiums, and buildings,” said Ericsson head of global customer unit Singtel Daniel Ode.
The first production implementation for the multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System is planned in Optus’ network in NSW in 2024.