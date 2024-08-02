  • Home
Friday, 02 August 2024

NTT Docomo blazes with ‘fastest’ SA 5G speeds in Japan

Japanese mobile phone operator NTT Docomo plans to deploy new radio dual connectivity using three frequency bands—two Sub-6 (3.7GHz and 4.5GHz bands) and millimetre-wave (28GHz band)—to deliver what it claims Japan’s fastest download speed of up to 6.6Gbps using standalone (SA) architecture.

It will be offered within 5G SA coverage areas in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture with plans for gradual expansion.

Standalone (SA) mode is an optional 5G service for certain smartphones and other mobile devices under a 5G service contract. Utilisation requires a 5G SA subscription, a compatible device, and a compatible SIM card. Services must be used within a 5G SA coverage area, NTT Docomo says.

In December 2021, Docomo began offering 5G SA services, and from August 2022 it combined one of two Sub-6 frequencies with the millimeter-wave band to deliver maximum download speeds of 4.9Gbps and upload speeds of 1.1Gbps.

Going forward, Docomo said it will continue to broaden its range of millimeter-wave band-compatible devices and extend service coverage in response to customer needs.





Kenn Anthony Mendoza

Kenn Anthony Mendoza is the newest member of the iTWire team.

