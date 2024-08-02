Australia yesterday launched a new $18 million cable connectivity and resilience centre to help undersea cable networks in the Indo-Pacific area.

The Guardian reported that Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the centre while in Japan for the Quad foreign ministers' meeting alongside counterparts from the United States, Japan, and India.

The Quad, officially the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, consists of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan. According to Council on Foreign Relations, maritime cooperation among the countries formed after the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004.

But today, they all work on a far broader agenda, which includes tackling security, economic, and health issues.

The Council of Foreign Relations added the countries' relations have waxed and waned.

But in 2021, "leaders in all four countries have become more aligned in their shared concerns about China’s increasingly assertive behavior in the region and are more willing to define a constructive agenda of cooperation."

In a statement, Wong said the centre is integral to the "prosperity and security of our region."

Australia will invest more than $18 million over the next four years in the centre, drawing from its extensive undersea telecommunications cables expertise and experience to:

- Provide technical assistance and training across the Indo-Pacific.

- Commission research and analysis to support Indo-Pacific governments with policy development, regulations, and decision-making regarding undersea cables.

- Share information and host dialogues to strengthen engagement between Indo-Pacific governments and industry.

However, more than just providing connectivity, the establishment of the centre is a sign that Australia is stepping up its efforts to limit China's influence in the Pacific.

The Guardian reported that the centre is an infrastructure and assistance the Pacific nations need, critical to "prevent China from establishing a stronger presence in the region."

Undersea cables connect island nations in the Pacific. Some connections extend to Australia as the closest major developed landmass.

The Chinese government had eyed projects in the region, pursuing to narrow the connectivity gap experienced in nations such as Nauru and Fiji.

In 2022, China pursued a Pacific-wide deal which included communications.

The latest announcement is a renewed push by the US and Australia to strategically "freeze China" out of the Pacific, The Guardian reported.

In late 2023, both countries announced plans for Google and Microsoft to build Pacific cables as part of the Pacific Connect initiative, which blocked Chinese-owned Huawei from establishing its own cables.