Finnish telco vendor Nokia has partnered with Telecom Egypt to bring 5G to Egypt for the first time, introducing the technology to cities including Alexandria, Aswan, Cairo, Giza, and Luxor.

Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment from its AirScale portfolio, comprising baseband units and its latest generation of Massive MIMO radios.

These solutions utilise Nokia's ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

Nokia will also offer various professional services, encompassing deployment, integration, and network optimisation.

Deployment will take place later this year.

Earlier this year, Telecom Egypt secured the country's first 5G license, which is valid for 15 years.

Recently, Telecom Egypt made headlines last June when it completed two subsea cable landing stations in Egypt—Zafarana2 on the Red Sea and Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean—with SubCom and India-Europe-Xpress. The stations connect two seas and two continents over two trans-Egypt terrestrial crossing routes.

“Both our consumer and enterprise customers can look forward to enhanced mobile broadband and exciting new applications that leverage the speed and low latency of 5G technology,” says Telecom Egypt vice president and chief technology officer Mohamed Al Fowey.

“The introduction of 5G services enabled by our extensive portfolio will open exciting new opportunities for people and businesses in Egypt to experience enhanced mobile connectivity,” says Nokia president of mobile networks Tommi Uitto.