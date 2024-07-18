Thursday, 18 July 2024 09:43

Nokia helps Telecom Egypt bring 5G to the country

Finnish telco vendor Nokia has partnered with Telecom Egypt to bring 5G to Egypt for the first time, introducing the technology to cities including Alexandria, Aswan, Cairo, Giza, and Luxor.

Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment from its AirScale portfolio, comprising baseband units and its latest generation of Massive MIMO radios.

These solutions utilise Nokia's ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

Nokia will also offer various professional services, encompassing deployment, integration, and network optimisation.

Deployment will take place later this year.

Earlier this year, Telecom Egypt secured the country's first 5G license, which is valid for 15 years.

Recently, Telecom Egypt made headlines last June when it completed two subsea cable landing stations in Egypt—Zafarana2 on the Red Sea and Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean—with SubCom and India-Europe-Xpress. The stations connect two seas and two continents over two trans-Egypt terrestrial crossing routes.

“Both our consumer and enterprise customers can look forward to enhanced mobile broadband and exciting new applications that leverage the speed and low latency of 5G technology,” says Telecom Egypt vice president and chief technology officer Mohamed Al Fowey.

“The introduction of 5G services enabled by our extensive portfolio will open exciting new opportunities for people and businesses in Egypt to experience enhanced mobile connectivity,” says Nokia president of mobile networks Tommi Uitto.





Kenn Anthony Mendoza

Kenn Anthony Mendoza is the newest member of the iTWire team. Kenn is also a contributing writer for South China Morning Post Style, and has written stories on Korean entertainment, Asian and European royalty, Millionaires and Billionaires, and LGBTQIA+ issues. He has been published in Philippine newspapers, magazines, and online sites: Tatler PhilippinesManila BulletinCNN Philippines LifePhilippine StarManila Times, and The Daily Tribune. Kenn now covers all aspects of technology news for iTWire.com.

Related items

  • 5G download speeds in the Olympic Games hit 600Mbps
    in 5G
    By

    Enterprise-grade wireless testing and artificial intelligence company SmartCIC Technologies tested 5G across Paris ahead of the Olympic Games, accurately predicting 5G download speeds of nearly 600Mbps or more.

    Bouygues Telecom ranks first among telcos, delivering the fastest maximum download (661.6Mbps) and upload speeds (161.62Mbps) in central Paris based on real-world testing.

    SmartCIC Technologies collected data from over 10 million data points throughout a week of drive testing Bouygues Telecom, Free, and Orange 5G networks ahead of the Olympics.

    The table (pictured) shows the 5G performance of the telcos:

    01_-_5G_download_speeds_in_the_Olympic_Games_hit_600Mbps_2.png

    {loadposition kenn}

    It test-drove different types of routes based on parameters including congested areas, high-traffic Olympic Games sites, commercial zones, and at different times of day to get a set of results.

    It used these data points to predict network performance across Paris with 96% accuracy. Its predictive analytics had a peak accuracy of 98.9% when compared to real-world results from across the city.

    “Our testing team has observed that Bouygues has the best performance in the most central areas of Paris and bigger neighbourhoods, but had some large suburbs where connectivity was inconsistent, or not available,” says SmartCIC Technologies CEO Toby Forman.

    “Free and Orange provided the most consistent 5G performance across the entire city of Paris. The results illustrate just how varied 5G performance can be across an urban area,” Forman adds.

    Across all of Paris, SmartCIC Technologies’ testing found that Free provides the highest stability for both download and latency, and Orange leads in upload speeds.

    In the areas Bouygues Telecom operates, it provides higher performance than Orange and Free combined.

    Testing found that its download speeds were 15-25% higher than Free with 100% lower latency. Bouygues Telecom’s exceeded Orange’s by 40-50%.

  • Nokia expands FWA portfolio
    in Business Telecoms
    By

    Finnish telco vendor Nokia added a 5G fixed wireless access outdoor receiver and indoor gateway with Wi-Fi 7 to its growing portfolio of FWA broadband access products.

    The new solutions support a broad range of 4G and 5G bands including Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

    Nokia's expanded portfolio helps advance 5G FWA services in North America.

    The new Nokia FastMile 5G receiver features antennas (up to 10 dBi) in a compact design that can be self-installed by the consumer on the outside of a window, wall, balcony, or pole.

    {loadposition kenn}

    With 4 carrier aggregation and up to 300MHz of bandwidth, the 5G receiver maximizes throughput in locations where signals may be weak.

    Nokia’s new FastMile indoor 5G Gateway 12 improves capacity and coverage by up to 35% using high gain antennas (up to 8 dBi) and eight receiver antennas.

    The gateway comes with up to 200MHz of spectrum support to enable high-speed broadband access over the 5G network. It also uses tri-band Wi-Fi 7 to extend 5G speeds throughout the home.

    The FastMile 5G Gateway 12 is powered by Nokia’s Corteca software, which supports value-added applications embedded in the device, cloud-based Wi-Fi optimization, and Wi-Fi device management based on open industry standards and EasyMesh.

    “Nokia’s FastMile solutions provide operators with options, bringing fast, reliable broadband to people no matter where they live—whether it's in bustling cities, quiet suburbs, or even remote rural areas,” says Nokia vice president of broadband devices Dirk Verhaegen.

    “The number of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscribers in North America is projected to increase from 11.6 million in 2023 to 25 million by 2028. This growth is driven by the considerable advantages FWA offers in terms of cost-efficiency and rapid deployment, especially where wireline solutions are less feasible,” notes Omdia research manager and principal analyst Jaimie Lenderman.

    “However, challenges such as signal interference, limited range, and reliance on line-of-sight conditions still impact the widespread adoption of FWA by operators. Innovations like Nokia’s FastMile gateway solution are mitigating these issues, enabling operators to deliver high-speed FWA broadband services to users regardless of their location,” Lenderman claims.

    The new Nokia 5G FWA receiver and gateway will be available in Q3 2024.

  • Nokia launches new subscription-based service for operators
    in Business Telecoms
    By

    Finnish telco vendor Nokia launched Broadband Easy Connect, a new subscription-based service that helps operators improve the process of connecting homes to fibre.

    The service allows operators to fully control and manage the home fibre connection process from the initial end-user request to the final service activation.

    A subscription to Nokia’s Broadband Easy Connect gives access to a cloud-based platform that helps automate the process of connecting end users to the fibre network.

    With workflow tools that can be tailored to the operator's needs and integrated into the IT environment, Broadband Easy Connect can automate the processes tied to scheduling customer visits, dispatching engineers, and verifying field operations.

    {loadposition kenn}

    It also provides field engineers with access to a number of productivity tools such as ONT Easy Start and Optical Link Certifier, which provide automated service activation and end-to-end line testing.

    The cloud platform also allows field engineers to use AI computer vision models to validate port assignment and ensure all passive components are installed properly.

    “With Broadband Easy Connect, we make it simple, fast, and cost-effective for operators to set up home fibre installations. This means happier customers and a growing fibre business,” says Nokia president of fixed networks Sandra Motley.

    “Operators can get it right the first time 95% of the time and cut repeat visits in half, speeding up fibre deployment by 20%,” she claims.

  • Bharti Airtel flies high with Nokia 5G NSA cloud trial
    in Business Telecoms
    By

    Finnish telco vendor Nokia completed its first 5G non-standalone (NSA) cloud RAN trial with Bharti Airtel (Airtel) in India.

    Both companies conducted the trial in an over-the-air environment using 3.5GHz spectrum for 5G and 2100MHz for 4G.

    Data calls were performed with commercial user devices over Airtel’s commercial network achieving a throughput of over 1.2Gbps.

    The trial used Nokia’s RAN Software for virtualised Distributed Unit (vDU) and virtualised Centralized Unit (vCU) running on x86 Hardware with a CaaS layer.

    {loadposition kenn}

    The trial used Nokia’s L1 acceleration that supports Nokia’s anyRAN benefits of using common RAN software with the purpose-built part of the network. This will enable common functionality and performance across the hybrid network.

    Nokia’s anyRAN is an open approach to building future-ready radio access networks together with an ecosystem of industry partners. It offers enterprises and mobile operators flexibility in their choice of cloud infrastructure software, hardware, and technology suppliers.

    Operators can evolve their networks to a hybrid RAN approach with both Cloud RAN and purpose-built RAN deployments co-existing, delivering a consistent, high-quality performance.

    As part of this strategy, Airtel partnered with Google Cloud in May to provide generative AI services to one million Indian enterprises.

    “This partnership with Nokia has enabled us to pioneer innovative solutions to upgrade our capabilities in 5G,” says Bharti Airtel chief technology officer Randeep Sekhon.

    “Nokia’s approach to Cloud RAN means that our customers can flexibly evolve to Cloud RAN with choices in Cloud infrastructure and data centre hardware. This will drive efficiency, innovation, openness, and scale in their RAN evolution,” says Nokia president of mobile networks Tommi Uitto.

  • Aire Networks taps Nokia to improve network, customer experience
    in Business Telecoms
    By

    Spanish wholesale operator Aire Networks has deployed Nokia’s mobile core solutions to modernise its network and improve customer experience.

    The deal, which includes Nokia voice core, packet core, subscriber data management, policy control, and signaling will increase the operator’s network capacity.

    Aire Networks will use Nokia’s MantaRay NM solution to optimise network monitoring and management.

    The operator already uses a variety of Nokia products including Switching Fabric, which connects Nokia infrastructure to Aire’s network assets.

    {loadposition kenn}

    “Through our expanded partnership with Nokia, we will further elevate the customer experience with across-the-board upgrades; from better signal capability and connectivity to a significant improvement in network reliability. All of this will strengthen our service offering and allow us to better meet the growing demands of our customers,” says Aire Networks chief technology officer Joan Aniorte.

    “We are very pleased to build Aire Networks a new core network with our leading solutions. It further demonstrates Nokia’s consistent focus on helping customers and partners create new value and transform their business operations,” says Nokia vice president, cloud, and network services market leader for Europe Erez Sverdlov.

More in this category: « Hughes opens facility and 5G incubation centre 5G download speeds in the Olympic Games hit 600Mbps »
