Tuesday, 12 March 2024 09:52

Ericsson partners with ACES to enhance 5G in Saudi Arabia

By
Ericsson partners with ACES to enhance 5G in Saudi Arabia

Swedish telco vendor Ericsson has signed a three-year neutral host provider agreement with Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems (ACES) to provide Ericsson indoor products to multiple communication service providers (CSPs) and to enhance 5G connection in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement will see 5G products enable service providers to share the same infrastructure and ensure coverage expansion.

It will establish a neutral host ecosystem to support indoor 5G coverage initiated by CSPs. By deploying Ericsson's Radio Dot System, CSPs can deliver 5G connectivity to users in key locations such as airports, hotels, hospitals, stadiums, and shopping malls.

In Australia, Optus also deployed Ericsson’s Radio Dot System to provide 5G indoor connectivity to enterprises.

Optus said the system is more advanced because it features precise indoor positioning of people or objects inside multi-storey buildings, airports, and underground locations where traditional GPS and other satellite technologies lacked precision.

“Our agreement with Ericsson will support and meet the surging demand for indoor connectivity across Saudi Arabia and unlock unparalleled opportunities for telecom operators to enrich their offerings and deliver exceptional user experiences,” said ACES CEO Akram Aburas.

“By fostering a neutral host ecosystem, we are enabling communications service providers to embrace unprecedented flexibility and cost efficiency in their network expansion. Our indoor 5G solutions, powered by the Radio Dot System, will enhance how businesses and individuals experience seamless connectivity within indoor environments,” said Ericsson vice president and Ericsson Middle East and Africa head of Saudi Arabia and Egypt Håkan Cervell.

To date, the Ericsson Radio Dot System has been deployed in more than 115 countries worldwide in high-traffic indoor venues, Ericsson claimed.

This first appeared in the subscription newsletter CommsWire on 11 March 2024.





Kenn Anthony Mendoza

Kenn Anthony Mendoza is the newest member of the iTWire team. Kenn is also a contributing writer for South China Morning Post Style, and has written stories on Korean entertainment, Asian and European royalty, Millionaires and Billionaires, and LGBTQIA+ issues. He has been published in Philippine newspapers, magazines, and online sites: Tatler PhilippinesManila BulletinCNN Philippines LifePhilippine StarManila Times, and The Daily Tribune. Kenn now covers all aspects of technology news for iTWire.com.

  • Optus gears up for stronger 5G penetration indoors
    in 5G
    By

    Telecommunications company Optus announced it has tested wideband multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System to provide 5G connectivity indoors for Australian enterprises.

    Optus said customers will receive the same indoor mobile phone coverage with the same quality.

    Following the trial at Optus Lab in Sydney, Optus plans to deploy the multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System at sporting venues, multi-story buildings, and shopping precincts across Australia.

    It will also be used as a 5G capacity overlay in locations where Optus has already deployed legacy solutions like shopping centre, food courts, airport lounge rooms, or stadium corporate rooms and will enable new immersive technologies such as XR and VR.

    The Ericsson Radio Dot System supports wideband 3.5GHz spectrum of all Australian mobile operators.

    Optus said what makes the system more advanced is it features precise indoor positioning of people or objects inside multi-storey buildings, airports, and underground locations where traditional GPS and other satellite technologies lacked precision.

    “With Ericsson’s multi-operator 5G Radio Dot system, Optus can support its consumer and enterprise customers across multiple venues to deliver a high-capacity 5G solution for both uplink and downlink and enhance 5G customer experience in indoor locations enabling new emerging use cases such as XR/VR, and precise positioning,” said Optus vice president access network strategy planning and quality Kent Wu.

    “With the rapidly growing demands for data, coupled with the complexities of delivering the highest quality coverage in indoor environments, Optus can now easily deploy a solution that delivers indoor 5G coverage to support major enterprise customers, delivering high-capacity 5G indoor coverage on 3.5GHz spectrum, which is critical for indoor locations such as venues, sporting stadiums, and buildings,” said Ericsson head of global customer unit Singtel Daniel Ode.

    The first production implementation for the multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System is planned in Optus’ network in NSW in 2024.

  • Singtel develops app-based network slicing
    in 5G
    By

    Singtel has partnered with Swedish telco vendor Ericsson and tech giant Samsung to implement what they claim to be the world’s first implementation of app-based network slicing.

    This will help mobile owners to activate a customised slice of Singtel’s 5G network to boost the performance of their apps.

    Previous network slicing technologies only provided a differentiated network experience to subscribers’ lines, but not selected apps, Singtel claimed.

    Singtel used its CAST application during the live streaming of the recent Australian Open to test an advanced network slicing technology known as User Equipment Route Selection Policy (USRP) with Application Detection Control (ADC).

    Apps that require higher data performance such as artificial intelligence and augmented/extended reality will benefit from the slicing.

    Singtel may capitalise this development to offer apps including CAST with boosted performance in the future.

    URSP runs on Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution and channels data traffic through a dedicated, optimal path between smart devices and Singtel’s 5G network.

    Samsung is one of the first device manufacturers to have configured URSP for its Galaxy S24 Ultra and plans to extend the rollout for its other devices.

    “Customer experiences are getting more immersive with 5G. With these tailored 5G network slices, we’re unlocking a new pathway for app owners to deliver enhanced user experiences. As data consumption and processing soar with the prevalence of 4K video and artificial intelligence, demands on our telco networks will rise, putting a strain on app performance, said Singtel managing director networks Tay Yeow Lian.

    “With URSP features, consumers can customise their profile to enable better use of 5G RAN Slicing with Quality of Service. Performance-based business models will address the full potential of digitalisation by improving the application experience with differentiated connectivity performance, thereby making performance an important differentiator in future networks, said Ericsson Singapore Brunei, Philippines head and Singtel head of global customer unit in market area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India Daniel Ode.

    This first appeared in the subscription newsletter CommsWire on 27 February 2024.

  • Telstra unveils 5G slicing product
    in Business Telecoms
    By

    Telstra will introduce a 5G slicing product to market this year which it said was made possible by a newly-developed proof-of-value mobility analytics engine.

    5G slicing allows telcos to create multiple virtual networks with different performance characteristics on the same physical network, enabling customised solutions for different customer needs.

    The engine analyses 5G slicing traffic every second to check if a customer has received the committed performance promised.

    If they get the promised service, they will be billed, or otherwise not charged if they did not get it.

    “This [engine] solves a critical piece in the puzzle to deploying 5G slicing to enterprise customers across different industries, ensuring transparency and accountability around specific speeds and uptime as part of the network slice,” said Telstra executive network applications and cloud Shailin Sehgal.

    The Telstra 5G slicing uses templates to tailor a slice to a customer case and specific performance requirements such as speed, security and latency.

    “The customisation we can layer on our 5G slice technology makes it especially useful for a wide variety of use cases, from performance for transport networks or construction sites, to public safety technology such as video surveillance”, said Sehgal.

    Australian construction company Hindmarsh is the first customer to trial Telstra’s new solution.

    Hindmarsh IT manager Mark Crameri said they deployed the 5G fixed wireless network slicing link at one of their heaviest manned sites with over 30 staff each with laptops and phones, along with tablets and video conferencing equipment.

    “To date the reliability of the new link has been tremendous, access to our business-critical systems is incredibly fast, not to mention video conferencing and internet access, making it faster and easier to work productively on site,” Crameri said.

    Telstra worked with Casa Systems to ensure network performance. The company used Casa Systems’ Realtime Fastlane Accelerator (RFA) technology and User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP) 5G standard to route different types of traffic to different slices based on a network template.

    For example, Telstra could create a network template for IP telephony applications that Casa Systems devices will support.

    Telstra also worked with Ericsson on a solution to deploy network slicing.

    Telstra’s approach to 5G slicing will be on display within the Ericsson Hall at Mobile World Congress until Thursday 29 February 2024.

  • TPG Telecom partners with Ericsson to automate software upgrade
    in Business Telecoms
    By

    TPG Telecom has partnered with Swedish telco vendor Ericsson to implement automated software features into its 5G core network.

    TPG Telecom said it implemented an automated in-service software upgrade (ISSU) capability for functions in Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core.

    TPG Telecom claimed the upgrade provides the flexibility to roll out updates of new network features and improve responsiveness and execution times of end-to-end flows in its core network.

    Customers benefit from service enhancements including security and reliability features, leading to fewer interruptions.

    TPG Telecom said the capabilities of the ISSU provide 70% faster software upgrade execution and eliminate the need to tap external suppliers to assist when performing upgrades.

    “Automation enhances the efficiency of our network, while also empowering our people to redirect their time towards innovation and investment in other critical areas of our network,” said TPG Telecom general manager core network applications Clinton Fick.

    "This milestone is not only a significant shift in software automation but also heralds a new era of agility and efficiency in network management,” claimed Ericsson head ANZ Emilio Romeo.

  • CommScope innovates network portfolio
    in 5G
    By

    Network connectivity provider CommScope introduced three Open RAN (Radio Access Network) advances to its network portfolio, which it said facilitated “open, sustainable, and converged 5G indoor networks.”

    CommScope is introducing support for third-party Open RAN Distributed Units (O-DUs) on its flagship all-digital ER® DAS (distributed antenna system) as well as the Open RAN-compliant Onecell small cell.

    Additionally, CommScope is supporting Open RAN on its in-building radios.

    “CommScope is taking an important step for the industry in driving the indoor adoption of Open RAN technology,” stated CommScope senior vice president intelligent cellular networks Upendra Pingle.

    “Traditionally, Open RAN has focused on enhancing macro and outdoor networks, but we’ve extended these benefits to indoor networks to offer unprecedented flexibility in delivering on-premises 5G coverage, capacity, and control for both public and private networks. These innovations are a testament to CommScope's commitment to advancing 5G and underscore our ongoing investment in our partner ecosystem.”

    CommScope is adding native Open RAN interface support for ERA systems, extending current support for third-party interoperability, allowing venues to adopt open 5G connectivity that is completely digital—not only for the DAS, but also for MNO (mobile network operator) and private network connectivity.

    The ERA platform’s O-DU support enables new deployment models with zero-touch configuration and minimal in-venue MNO footprints that can reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional DAS deployments by nearly 90%.

    For the Onecell platform, CommScope is extending its virtualised open fronthaul access to support third-party O-DUs, claiming this to be an industry first.

    This enables MNOs to leverage native small cell and new Open RAN integration options while accelerating multi-operator 5G adoption for enterprises.

    CommScope’s support to Open RAN to software-defined radios across both the Era and Onecell platforms simplifies radio selection.

    “We have predicted the convergence of DAS and small cell technology for enabling flexible coverage and capacity network solutions in indoor venues for some time. CommScope’s adoption of Open RAN for the Era and Onecell platforms is an excellent example of this convergence as operators and enterprises seek flexible indoor networks to extend 5G services into public and private venues,” noted Mobile Experts principal analyst Kyung Mun.

