Swedish telco vendor Ericsson has signed a three-year neutral host provider agreement with Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems (ACES) to provide Ericsson indoor products to multiple communication service providers (CSPs) and to enhance 5G connection in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement will see 5G products enable service providers to share the same infrastructure and ensure coverage expansion.

It will establish a neutral host ecosystem to support indoor 5G coverage initiated by CSPs. By deploying Ericsson's Radio Dot System, CSPs can deliver 5G connectivity to users in key locations such as airports, hotels, hospitals, stadiums, and shopping malls.

In Australia, Optus also deployed Ericsson’s Radio Dot System to provide 5G indoor connectivity to enterprises.

Optus said the system is more advanced because it features precise indoor positioning of people or objects inside multi-storey buildings, airports, and underground locations where traditional GPS and other satellite technologies lacked precision.

“Our agreement with Ericsson will support and meet the surging demand for indoor connectivity across Saudi Arabia and unlock unparalleled opportunities for telecom operators to enrich their offerings and deliver exceptional user experiences,” said ACES CEO Akram Aburas.

“By fostering a neutral host ecosystem, we are enabling communications service providers to embrace unprecedented flexibility and cost efficiency in their network expansion. Our indoor 5G solutions, powered by the Radio Dot System, will enhance how businesses and individuals experience seamless connectivity within indoor environments,” said Ericsson vice president and Ericsson Middle East and Africa head of Saudi Arabia and Egypt Håkan Cervell.

To date, the Ericsson Radio Dot System has been deployed in more than 115 countries worldwide in high-traffic indoor venues, Ericsson claimed.

This first appeared in the subscription newsletter CommsWire on 11 March 2024.