Friday, 23 February 2024 14:22

CommScope innovates network portfolio

By
Rate this item
(0 votes)
CommScope innovates network portfolio

Network connectivity provider CommScope introduced three Open RAN (Radio Access Network) advances to its network portfolio, which it said facilitated “open, sustainable, and converged 5G indoor networks.”

CommScope is introducing support for third-party Open RAN Distributed Units (O-DUs) on its flagship all-digital ER® DAS (distributed antenna system) as well as the Open RAN-compliant Onecell small cell.

Additionally, CommScope is supporting Open RAN on its in-building radios.

“CommScope is taking an important step for the industry in driving the indoor adoption of Open RAN technology,” stated CommScope senior vice president intelligent cellular networks Upendra Pingle.

“Traditionally, Open RAN has focused on enhancing macro and outdoor networks, but we’ve extended these benefits to indoor networks to offer unprecedented flexibility in delivering on-premises 5G coverage, capacity, and control for both public and private networks. These innovations are a testament to CommScope's commitment to advancing 5G and underscore our ongoing investment in our partner ecosystem.”

CommScope is adding native Open RAN interface support for ERA systems, extending current support for third-party interoperability, allowing venues to adopt open 5G connectivity that is completely digital—not only for the DAS, but also for MNO (mobile network operator) and private network connectivity.

The ERA platform’s O-DU support enables new deployment models with zero-touch configuration and minimal in-venue MNO footprints that can reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional DAS deployments by nearly 90%.

For the Onecell platform, CommScope is extending its virtualised open fronthaul access to support third-party O-DUs, claiming this to be an industry first.

This enables MNOs to leverage native small cell and new Open RAN integration options while accelerating multi-operator 5G adoption for enterprises.

CommScope’s support to Open RAN to software-defined radios across both the Era and Onecell platforms simplifies radio selection.

“We have predicted the convergence of DAS and small cell technology for enabling flexible coverage and capacity network solutions in indoor venues for some time. CommScope’s adoption of Open RAN for the Era and Onecell platforms is an excellent example of this convergence as operators and enterprises seek flexible indoor networks to extend 5G services into public and private venues,” noted Mobile Experts principal analyst Kyung Mun.





ELASTICON SYDNEY 2024 LATEST ADVANCEMENTS IN GENERATIVE AI

On 20 February, keynote addresses from NAB, Canva, AWS, and Google Cloud, among others, will feature at ElasticON Sydney 2024.

This event will explore the latest advancements in generative AI

The one-day conference, hosted by leading search analytics company Elastic, will include networking drinks, hands-on labs, technical sessions and a stellar line-up of keynote speakers from finance, technology, and government e=sectors.

ElasticON Sydney 2024 promises to be an enriching experience with a comprehensive exploration of the latest developments in security, observability, generative AI and their real world applications

Don't miss out on this opportunity to network and find answers for what's next from your industry peers and leaders

Register for ElasticON Sydney 2024

REGISTER HERE!

PROMOTE YOUR WEBINAR ON ITWIRE

It's all about Webinars.

Marketing budgets are now focused on Webinars combined with Lead Generation.

If you wish to promote a Webinar we recommend at least a 3 to 4 week campaign prior to your event.

The iTWire campaign will include extensive adverts on our News Site itwire.com and prominent Newsletter promotion https://itwire.com/itwire-update.html and Promotional News & Editorial. Plus a video interview of the key speaker on iTWire TV https://www.youtube.com/c/iTWireTV/videos which will be used in Promotional Posts on the iTWire Home Page.

Now we are coming out of Lockdown iTWire will be focussed to assisting with your webinars and campaigns and assistance via part payments and extended terms, a Webinar Business Booster Pack and other supportive programs. We can also create your adverts and written content plus coordinate your video interview.

We look forward to discussing your campaign goals with you. Please click the button below.

MORE INFO HERE!

Published in 5G
Tagged under
Kenn Anthony Mendoza

Kenn Anthony Mendoza is the newest member of the iTWire team. Kenn is also a contributing writer for South China Morning Post Style, and has written stories on Korean entertainment, Asian and European royalty, Millionaires and Billionaires, and LGBTQIA+ issues. He has been published in Philippine newspapers, magazines, and online sites: Tatler PhilippinesManila BulletinCNN Philippines LifePhilippine StarManila Times, and The Daily Tribune. Kenn now covers all aspects of technology news for iTWire.com.

Latest from Kenn Anthony Mendoza

Related items

  • Singtel develops app-based network slicing
    in 5G
    By

    Singtel has partnered with Swedish telco vendor Ericsson and tech giant Samsung to implement what they claim to be the world’s first implementation of app-based network slicing.

    This will help mobile owners to activate a customised slice of Singtel’s 5G network to boost the performance of their apps.

    Previous network slicing technologies only provided a differentiated network experience to subscribers’ lines, but not selected apps, Singtel claimed.

    Singtel used its CAST application during the live streaming of the recent Australian Open to test an advanced network slicing technology known as User Equipment Route Selection Policy (USRP) with Application Detection Control (ADC).

    {loadposition kenn}

    Apps that require higher data performance such as artificial intelligence and augmented/extended reality will benefit from the slicing.

    Singtel may capitalise this development to offer apps including CAST with boosted performance in the future.

    URSP runs on Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution and channels data traffic through a dedicated, optimal path between smart devices and Singtel’s 5G network.

    Samsung is one of the first device manufacturers to have configured URSP for its Galaxy S24 Ultra and plans to extend the rollout for its other devices.

    “Customer experiences are getting more immersive with 5G. With these tailored 5G network slices, we’re unlocking a new pathway for app owners to deliver enhanced user experiences. As data consumption and processing soar with the prevalence of 4K video and artificial intelligence, demands on our telco networks will rise, putting a strain on app performance, said Singtel managing director networks Tay Yeow Lian.

    “With URSP features, consumers can customise their profile to enable better use of 5G RAN Slicing with Quality of Service. Performance-based business models will address the full potential of digitalisation by improving the application experience with differentiated connectivity performance, thereby making performance an important differentiator in future networks, said Ericsson Singapore Brunei, Philippines head and Singtel head of global customer unit in market area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India Daniel Ode.

    This first appeared in the subscription newsletter CommsWire on 27 February 2024.

  • Vodafone Romania taps Samsung for Open RAN deployment
    in Business Telecoms
    By

    Vodafone Romania has picked Samsung Electronics to deploy its fully virtualised RAN software (vRAN) and radio solutions to roll out Open RAN in Romania.

    The rollout will cover 20 cities in the country.

    Samsung said it will provide its vRAN solutions supporting multi-RAT, automation solutions and Open RAN-compliant triple-band radios as well as 5G Massive MIMO radios.

    Samsung’s software-based vRAN solution supports multiple generations of network technologies in a single platform—including 2G—which is an important spectrum for Internet of Small Things (IoST), machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and voice communications for roaming services in Europe.

    {loadposition kenn}

    Samsung Electronics president and head of networks business Woojune Kim said the network solutions will “propel” Vodafone Romania’s transformation journey.

    Vodafone Group chief network officer Alberto Ripepi said businesses, factories, and healthcare leveraging generative AI will need the rollout as they will require intelligence-based networks to support them.

    This announcement follows Samsung’s pilot project with Vodafone last year in Romania.

    The companies completed the first 4G calls over shared commercial Open RAN in Romania’s rural areas.

    Since switching on the UK’s first 5G Open RAN site in 2022, Vodafone and Samsung have been validating Open RAN technology in a brownfield, urban environment.

    Making continuous progress in Europe, back in August 2023, the companies announced their Open RAN rollout in the UK, a key stage in Vodafone’s plan to equip 30% of all its European sites with Open RAN by 2030.

    Vodafone Romania has also partnered with Orange Romania to conduct a pilot to test 4G calls over a shared network based on Open RAN backed by Dell, Samsung, and Wind River, Fierce Wireless reported.

    In other parts of Europe, Vodafone has also trialed 5G open RAN in Italy with Nokia.

    This first appeared in the subscription newsletter CommsWire on 22 February 2024.

  • Telstra, Ericsson complete initial phase of network slicing trial
    in Business Telecoms
    By

    Swedish telco vendor Ericsson and Australian telecommunications company Telstra announced they have completed the first phase of enabling slice-based cases like fixed wireless access, broadcasting, automotive connectivity, stadium or precinct services on Telstra’s network by harnessing Ericsson’s dynamic network slicing solution.

    The companies have finalised the initial wireless capabilities of the project.

    The two main features of this phase are the orchestration of Telstra’s Radio Access Network (RAN) Rate Controlled Scheduling (RCS) which enables network slices to support efficient utilisation of radio resources, and creating the automation of the entire Telstra 5G RAN topology by integrating Ericsson’s Common Topology Service and RAN management layer via the Ericsson Discovery and Reconciliation Framework.

    Throughout 2024, the partners will finalise the next phase of the collaboration—the development and deployment of more advanced, open architecture supported features.

    {loadposition kenn}

    They will develop a network abstraction layer to provide open integration to the Telstra IT system via a Network as a Service reusable model to handle service order management of the entire customer journey including service feasibility check and site survey and to activate and network slice conditioning, antenna install and network assurance cases.

    “Building these systems with automation as a key feature to reduce complexity and enhanced efficiency is the true path forward to achieve superior service experience, seamless operational excellence, and assured revenue with new business models,” said Ericsson head ANZ Emilio Romeo.

    “As we continue to invest in and develop advanced 5G connectivity for Australia, the opportunity to extend this capability across a broad range of customer use cases expands and allows us to deliver incredible value for the biggest enterprise customers, all the way across to our individual subscribers,” said Telstra executive network applications and cloud Shailin Sehgal.

    Ericsson Service Orchestration and Assurance, and the Ericsson Dynamic Network Slicing solution and associated services, are available now to new and existing customers worldwide looking to deliver more differentiated connectivity on open programmable networks.

  • eSIM-installed base in IoT to reach 3.6B in 2028: Omdia
    in Internet of Things
    By

    Advances in eSIM technology will drive adoption in IoT, registering a growth of one billion in 2023 to over 3.6 billion in 2028, according to research conducted by Omdia.

    Catalysed by the GSMA SGP.31/32 specifications, eSIM technology is primed for mass adoption, particularly on LPWAN devices.

    ”The new GSMA SGP.32 eSIM specification was much needed and has been specifically designed for IoT. It offers significant advantages in terms of cost, flexibility and longevity for hardware OEMs, finally beginning to bridge the gap between traditional consumer device provisioning and more traditional IoT devices,” said Omdia practice lead IoT Andrew Brown.

    “This will help to accelerate adoption in key industries, not only those that have long desired eSIM standardisation, such as automotive, but in a multitude of others also.”

    {loadposition kenn}

    It also has been adopted in smartphones and smartwatches. Constraints on power, computing, and end user intervention have stymied the ability of IoT enterprises to take full advantage of this technology, but companies are finding a way to reduce these hurdles as solutions come to market, paving the way for more innovative adoption.

    IoT adoption trends such as 5G RedCap, 5G massive IoT, 4G LTE Cat-1bis modules are also driving demand for eSIM.

    “eSIM technology has long been seen as an important form factor for IoT devices, but now we are seeing the technology improve in ways that help enterprises provision over-the-air in resource-constrained IoT devices,” said Omdia IoT principal analyst John Canali.

    “This will create greater competition between communication service providers (CSPs), as IoT enterprises are less subjected to vendor lock-in by the CSPs and are better positioned to renegotiate connectivity tariffs.”

    Omdia surveyed 700 global IoT enterprises in which nearly 90% of respondents planned to adopt eSIM/iSIM technology over the next two years.

    Aside from tighter security, IoT enterprises value the benefits of eSIMs to create more complete/reliable networks, manage costs, and to easily comply with local regulations.

  • VeriSilicon, Innobase launch RedCap dual-modem solution
    in 5G
    By

    Silicon as a platform company VeriSilicon has collaborated with wireless communications technology and chip provider Innobase to jointly launch a 5G RedCap/4G LTE dual-modem solution.

    In a statement, VeriSilicon said the solution is now in mass production and will be launched soon.

    5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) is an IoT-serving cellular technology defined by international standardisation organization 3GPP in 5G Release 17. It is aimed at mid-to-high speed IoT application scenarios, and together with 4G LTE forms a complete cellular IoT ecosystem.

    The partnership will see the expansion of VeriSilicon’s wireless communications IP portfolio to offer customers both 4G and 5G modem IP solutions.

    {loadposition kenn}

    The two parties will also provide customers with a series of complete user equipment (UE) reference designs, covering critical components such as radio frequency (RF) transceivers and power management chipsets.

    “We are delighted to collaborate with VeriSilicon to fully leverage Innobase’s Yunbao Modem and VeriSilicon’s wireless connectivity technology. The IP supports data and voice services of various application scenarios including RedCap communication modules, affordable 5G smartphones, wearables, Internet-connected smart vehicles, industrial IoT, video surveillance, and smart grids,” said Innobase senior vice president Lu Wenbo.

    “Based on VeriSilicon's accumulated expertise in RF technologies and proprietary ZSP Digital Signal Processor (DSP) IPs, we have developed comprehensive wireless communication solutions that incorporate RF IPs, baseband IPs, and software protocol stacks,” said VeriSilicon senior vice president, general manager of custom silicon platform division Wiseway Wang.

    “By leveraging the advantages of advanced 22nm FD-SOI process in terms of low power consumption and high RF performance, we can deliver all-in-one wireless system designs, supporting diverse technical standards and applications such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and multi-mode satellite navigation and positioning,” Wang concluded.

More in this category: « VeriSilicon, Innobase launch RedCap dual-modem solution Singtel develops app-based network slicing »
back to top

Subscribe to Newsletter

*  Enter the security code shown:

WEBINARS & EVENTS

CYBERSECURITY

PEOPLE MOVES

GUEST ARTICLES

Guest Opinion

ITWIRETV & INTERVIEWS

RESEARCH & CASE STUDIES

Channel News

Comments