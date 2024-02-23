Network connectivity provider CommScope introduced three Open RAN (Radio Access Network) advances to its network portfolio, which it said facilitated “open, sustainable, and converged 5G indoor networks.”

CommScope is introducing support for third-party Open RAN Distributed Units (O-DUs) on its flagship all-digital ER® DAS (distributed antenna system) as well as the Open RAN-compliant Onecell small cell.

Additionally, CommScope is supporting Open RAN on its in-building radios.

“CommScope is taking an important step for the industry in driving the indoor adoption of Open RAN technology,” stated CommScope senior vice president intelligent cellular networks Upendra Pingle.

“Traditionally, Open RAN has focused on enhancing macro and outdoor networks, but we’ve extended these benefits to indoor networks to offer unprecedented flexibility in delivering on-premises 5G coverage, capacity, and control for both public and private networks. These innovations are a testament to CommScope's commitment to advancing 5G and underscore our ongoing investment in our partner ecosystem.”

CommScope is adding native Open RAN interface support for ERA systems, extending current support for third-party interoperability, allowing venues to adopt open 5G connectivity that is completely digital—not only for the DAS, but also for MNO (mobile network operator) and private network connectivity.

The ERA platform’s O-DU support enables new deployment models with zero-touch configuration and minimal in-venue MNO footprints that can reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional DAS deployments by nearly 90%.

For the Onecell platform, CommScope is extending its virtualised open fronthaul access to support third-party O-DUs, claiming this to be an industry first.

This enables MNOs to leverage native small cell and new Open RAN integration options while accelerating multi-operator 5G adoption for enterprises.

CommScope’s support to Open RAN to software-defined radios across both the Era and Onecell platforms simplifies radio selection.

“We have predicted the convergence of DAS and small cell technology for enabling flexible coverage and capacity network solutions in indoor venues for some time. CommScope’s adoption of Open RAN for the Era and Onecell platforms is an excellent example of this convergence as operators and enterprises seek flexible indoor networks to extend 5G services into public and private venues,” noted Mobile Experts principal analyst Kyung Mun.