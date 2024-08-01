Thursday, 01 August 2024 11:21

5G download speeds in the Olympic Games hit 600Mbps

Enterprise-grade wireless testing and artificial intelligence company SmartCIC Technologies tested 5G across Paris ahead of the Olympic Games, accurately predicting 5G download speeds of nearly 600Mbps or more.

Bouygues Telecom ranks first among telcos, delivering the fastest maximum download (661.6Mbps) and upload speeds (161.62Mbps) in central Paris based on real-world testing.

SmartCIC Technologies collected data from over 10 million data points throughout a week of drive testing Bouygues Telecom, Free, and Orange 5G networks ahead of the Olympics.

The table (pictured) shows the 5G performance of the telcos:

01_-_5G_download_speeds_in_the_Olympic_Games_hit_600Mbps_2.png

It test-drove different types of routes based on parameters including congested areas, high-traffic Olympic Games sites, commercial zones, and at different times of day to get a set of results.

It used these data points to predict network performance across Paris with 96% accuracy. Its predictive analytics had a peak accuracy of 98.9% when compared to real-world results from across the city.

“Our testing team has observed that Bouygues has the best performance in the most central areas of Paris and bigger neighbourhoods, but had some large suburbs where connectivity was inconsistent, or not available,” says SmartCIC Technologies CEO Toby Forman.

“Free and Orange provided the most consistent 5G performance across the entire city of Paris. The results illustrate just how varied 5G performance can be across an urban area,” Forman adds.

Across all of Paris, SmartCIC Technologies’ testing found that Free provides the highest stability for both download and latency, and Orange leads in upload speeds.

In the areas Bouygues Telecom operates, it provides higher performance than Orange and Free combined.

Testing found that its download speeds were 15-25% higher than Free with 100% lower latency. Bouygues Telecom’s exceeded Orange’s by 40-50%.





Kenn Anthony Mendoza

Kenn Anthony Mendoza is the newest member of the iTWire team.

  • Nokia expands FWA portfolio
    Finnish telco vendor Nokia added a 5G fixed wireless access outdoor receiver and indoor gateway with Wi-Fi 7 to its growing portfolio of FWA broadband access products.

    The new solutions support a broad range of 4G and 5G bands including Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

    Nokia's expanded portfolio helps advance 5G FWA services in North America.

    The new Nokia FastMile 5G receiver features antennas (up to 10 dBi) in a compact design that can be self-installed by the consumer on the outside of a window, wall, balcony, or pole.

    With 4 carrier aggregation and up to 300MHz of bandwidth, the 5G receiver maximizes throughput in locations where signals may be weak.

    Nokia’s new FastMile indoor 5G Gateway 12 improves capacity and coverage by up to 35% using high gain antennas (up to 8 dBi) and eight receiver antennas.

    The gateway comes with up to 200MHz of spectrum support to enable high-speed broadband access over the 5G network. It also uses tri-band Wi-Fi 7 to extend 5G speeds throughout the home.

    The FastMile 5G Gateway 12 is powered by Nokia’s Corteca software, which supports value-added applications embedded in the device, cloud-based Wi-Fi optimization, and Wi-Fi device management based on open industry standards and EasyMesh.

    “Nokia’s FastMile solutions provide operators with options, bringing fast, reliable broadband to people no matter where they live—whether it's in bustling cities, quiet suburbs, or even remote rural areas,” says Nokia vice president of broadband devices Dirk Verhaegen.

    “The number of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscribers in North America is projected to increase from 11.6 million in 2023 to 25 million by 2028. This growth is driven by the considerable advantages FWA offers in terms of cost-efficiency and rapid deployment, especially where wireline solutions are less feasible,” notes Omdia research manager and principal analyst Jaimie Lenderman.

    “However, challenges such as signal interference, limited range, and reliance on line-of-sight conditions still impact the widespread adoption of FWA by operators. Innovations like Nokia’s FastMile gateway solution are mitigating these issues, enabling operators to deliver high-speed FWA broadband services to users regardless of their location,” Lenderman claims.

    The new Nokia 5G FWA receiver and gateway will be available in Q3 2024.

  • AMTA presses the public to upgrade their 3G mobile devices now
    The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) warned all Australians to act now and upgrade their 3G mobile device as major telcos Telstra and Optus will begin to turn off their national 3G networks six weeks from now.

    Australia’s 3G networks have been shutting down in stages. TPG Telecom-owned Vodafone network closed its 3G network in January 2024. Telstra will shut its 3G network on 31 August, and Optus will commence its 3G closure from 1 September.

    Once all three Australian network mobile operators shut down their 3G networks, 3G devices and some older model 4G devices will not be supported and won’t be able to make emergency voice calls to Triple Zero on any Australian mobile network.

    The 3G network has been in operation in Australia since the early 2000s but the vast majority of mobile network usage now is on the 4G and 5G networks, where data speeds are much faster.

    Once the 3G network closes in Australia, the mobile network operators will reallocate the spectrum currently used by 3G to boost 4G and 5G experiences across the country.

    “There are also certain 4G devices that will not be able to make emergency calls to Triple Zero after all 3G networks close. Whether it’s your day-to-day mobile or one you keep in the drawer for an emergency, we encourage you to check all of your devices to ensure they will be supported once Australia’s 3G networks are switched off,” says AMTA CEO Louise Hyland.

    The AMTA recommends that Australians can check their device by:

    - Customers on any Australian network can now text ‘3’ to 3498 to check if their device is supported after 3G closes.

    - Visit Check my Device at www.3Gclosure.com.au, which identifies the make and model of the mobile device to determine if it will be supported once 3G closes. The site is available to all Australians, on any mobile network and is available in 11 different languages including Arabic, Greek, Hindi and Mandarin.

    - Get in touch with your service provider to find an upgrade solution that suits your circumstances.

    Mobile phone users should not call Triple Zero to check their device.

    AMTA recommends that the “Check my Device” tool be used prior to making a device purchase. Ask the seller for the IMEI number of the device you are considering purchasing. The organisation also recommends that consumers check that a device isn’t lost or stolen through the additional “Check the IMEI Status of your Device” tool to ensure that the device isn’t blocked before purchasing.

    AMTA also warns consumers against buying devices from retailers that are sourcing handsets made for other markets, otherwise known as “grey-market devices”.

    These devices may not allow emergency calling once the 3G networks are closed. This is because they are not designed to support all Australian mobile frequency bands and may not support features like 4G and 5G (VoLTE) emergency calling.

    “We strongly advise consumers who need to upgrade their handsets to purchase their device from reputable outlets or speak to their mobile service provider to discuss the best mobile option to suit their circumstances. If someone has already purchased a phone from overseas, they should use the Check My Device tool to ensure it will be fully supported once the 3G networks close down or contact their service provider immediately,” Hyland says.

    “It is important to note that while 3G networks are still in operation, those affected mobile devices will continue to connect to any available 3G network while in coverage, to make emergency calls to Triple Zero. However, once the 3G networks are fully closed, these phones will not be able to make emergency calls. It is crucial to act now if you know you have an older mobile device and you haven’t already upgraded,” continues Hyland.

    AMTA urged individuals affected by the shutdown to properly dispose their old phones by donating them to MobileMuster, the recycling scheme of the Australian mobile industry to promote responsible product stewardship and sustainability.

  • Nokia helps Telecom Egypt bring 5G to the country
    Finnish telco vendor Nokia has partnered with Telecom Egypt to bring 5G to Egypt for the first time, introducing the technology to cities including Alexandria, Aswan, Cairo, Giza, and Luxor.

    Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment from its AirScale portfolio, comprising baseband units and its latest generation of Massive MIMO radios.

    These solutions utilise Nokia's ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

    Nokia will also offer various professional services, encompassing deployment, integration, and network optimisation.

    Deployment will take place later this year.

    Earlier this year, Telecom Egypt secured the country's first 5G license, which is valid for 15 years.

    Recently, Telecom Egypt made headlines last June when it completed two subsea cable landing stations in Egypt—Zafarana2 on the Red Sea and Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean—with SubCom and India-Europe-Xpress. The stations connect two seas and two continents over two trans-Egypt terrestrial crossing routes.

    “Both our consumer and enterprise customers can look forward to enhanced mobile broadband and exciting new applications that leverage the speed and low latency of 5G technology,” says Telecom Egypt vice president and chief technology officer Mohamed Al Fowey.

    “The introduction of 5G services enabled by our extensive portfolio will open exciting new opportunities for people and businesses in Egypt to experience enhanced mobile connectivity,” says Nokia president of mobile networks Tommi Uitto.

  • Vodafone, Qualcomm, and Xiaomi hit download speeds close to 1.8Gbps
    Vodafone, semiconductor company Qualcomm, and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi have tested a new 5G technology in Germany and Spain capable of download speeds close to 1.8 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) using a new smartphone.

    Specifically, they tested enhanced technology which improves how data and video are transmitted from the radio network over 5G to a customer’s mobile device.

    Called 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM), Vodafone claims it is a step up from today’s system (256 QAM) since it packs together more data into each transmission, leading to faster download speeds.

    1.8Gbps Peak Speed
    Vodafone and Qualcomm used Xiaomi’s smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, equipped with Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System.

    In Germany, the team measured a throughput improvement on the commercial network of around 20% over a distance of up to 600 meters.

    At its 5G test centre in Ciudad Real, Spain, they achieved peak 5G download speed of nearly 1.8Gbps. Theoretically, 1.8 Gbps could provide a capacity gain of up to 25% in ideal conditions.

    For the test, Vodafone engineers used 1024 QAM with a Time Division Duplexing (TDD) spectrum band – a way to send and receive data within pre-determined time slots on the same frequency (3.5GHz in this instance).

    3.5GHz spectrum can benefit from 1024 GAM because it has been widely assigned for 5G and associated mobile broadband applications.

    The technology, which Vodafone expects to become more widely available during 2025, is suited to supporting multiple customers close to a mobile site in busy areas such as a shopping centre or high street.

    This latest technological breakthrough follows news earlier this year that the same three companies achieved upload speeds of up to 273 megabits-per-second (Mbps) using another innovative technology.

  • MCN woes continue as market declines to 10%: Dell’Oro Group
    The mobile core network (MCN) market five-year cumulative revenue forecast is expected to decline 10% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2028, according to market research firm Dell’Oro Group.

    Dell’Oro Group reduced its forecast due to severe “economic headwinds” primarily the high inflation rates, and the slow adoption of 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks by mobile network operators (MNOs).

    “It bears repeating, this is the fifth consecutive time we have reduced the growth rate of the MCN market as the build-out of 5G SA networks continue to wane compared to 5G Non-standalone networks,” explains Dell’Oro Group research director Dave Bolan.

    “This is the first five-year forecast out of the last five where the five-year CAGR (2023-2028) has fallen into negative territory. The count of 5G SA networks commercially deployed by MNOs remains the same as it was at the end of 2023, about 50 5G SA networks.”

    “For the same reasons outlined for the MCN market, we reduced the 5-year cumulative revenue forecast for the Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) market, a sub-segment of the MCN market, by 18%,” Bolan adds.

    “ In the case of MEC, the adoption rate is slowed much more dramatically than the overall MCN market. The industry is addressing these concerns with several initiatives such as open gateway application programmable interfaces (APIs) to attract the application development community to develop applications for the mobile industry that can easily be leveraged across all MNOs.”

    Release 18 is introducing capabilities for new use cases, and Reduced Capability (RedCap) RAN software to bring more 5G IoT devices to market. However, these will take time to bring solutions to market and more importantly at scale to have an impact on the overall market growth,” Bolan concludes.

    The Mobile Core Network & Multi-Access Edge Computing 5-Year July 2024 Forecast Report listed the following highlights:

    - The CAGR is negative for all product segments—Packet Core, Policy, Signaling, Subscriber Data Management, and IMS Core.

    - The CAGR for the market segments is positive for 5G MCN and MEC, and negative for 4G MCN and IMS Core.

    - The CAGR by regions is positive for Asia Pacific exclusively China, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Worldwide excluding China. The regions with negative CAGRs are North America, CALA, China, and Worldwide excluding North America.

