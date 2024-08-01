The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) warned all Australians to act now and upgrade their 3G mobile device as major telcos Telstra and Optus will begin to turn off their national 3G networks six weeks from now.

Australia’s 3G networks have been shutting down in stages. TPG Telecom-owned Vodafone network closed its 3G network in January 2024. Telstra will shut its 3G network on 31 August, and Optus will commence its 3G closure from 1 September.

Once all three Australian network mobile operators shut down their 3G networks, 3G devices and some older model 4G devices will not be supported and won’t be able to make emergency voice calls to Triple Zero on any Australian mobile network.

The 3G network has been in operation in Australia since the early 2000s but the vast majority of mobile network usage now is on the 4G and 5G networks, where data speeds are much faster.

{loadposition kenn}

Once the 3G network closes in Australia, the mobile network operators will reallocate the spectrum currently used by 3G to boost 4G and 5G experiences across the country.

“There are also certain 4G devices that will not be able to make emergency calls to Triple Zero after all 3G networks close. Whether it’s your day-to-day mobile or one you keep in the drawer for an emergency, we encourage you to check all of your devices to ensure they will be supported once Australia’s 3G networks are switched off,” says AMTA CEO Louise Hyland.

The AMTA recommends that Australians can check their device by:

- Customers on any Australian network can now text ‘3’ to 3498 to check if their device is supported after 3G closes.



- Visit Check my Device at www.3Gclosure.com.au, which identifies the make and model of the mobile device to determine if it will be supported once 3G closes. The site is available to all Australians, on any mobile network and is available in 11 different languages including Arabic, Greek, Hindi and Mandarin.



- Get in touch with your service provider to find an upgrade solution that suits your circumstances.



Mobile phone users should not call Triple Zero to check their device.

AMTA recommends that the “Check my Device” tool be used prior to making a device purchase. Ask the seller for the IMEI number of the device you are considering purchasing. The organisation also recommends that consumers check that a device isn’t lost or stolen through the additional “Check the IMEI Status of your Device” tool to ensure that the device isn’t blocked before purchasing.

AMTA also warns consumers against buying devices from retailers that are sourcing handsets made for other markets, otherwise known as “grey-market devices”.

These devices may not allow emergency calling once the 3G networks are closed. This is because they are not designed to support all Australian mobile frequency bands and may not support features like 4G and 5G (VoLTE) emergency calling.

“We strongly advise consumers who need to upgrade their handsets to purchase their device from reputable outlets or speak to their mobile service provider to discuss the best mobile option to suit their circumstances. If someone has already purchased a phone from overseas, they should use the Check My Device tool to ensure it will be fully supported once the 3G networks close down or contact their service provider immediately,” Hyland says.

“It is important to note that while 3G networks are still in operation, those affected mobile devices will continue to connect to any available 3G network while in coverage, to make emergency calls to Triple Zero. However, once the 3G networks are fully closed, these phones will not be able to make emergency calls. It is crucial to act now if you know you have an older mobile device and you haven’t already upgraded,” continues Hyland.

AMTA urged individuals affected by the shutdown to properly dispose their old phones by donating them to MobileMuster, the recycling scheme of the Australian mobile industry to promote responsible product stewardship and sustainability.