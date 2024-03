German and Czech researchers studied satellites images of thousands of cows and deer around the world and found most of them graze and rest in a north-south position. Could they be sensing the magnetic field of the Earth? Or, maybe they just happened to stand and sit that way? In any case, it’s a pretty mooooving study!





The results of the study have been published in the Tuesday, August 26, 2008 issue of the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, under the title “ Magnetic alignment in grazing and resting cattle and deer .”Its authors are Sabine Begall , Jaroslav ÄŒervený, Julia Neef, OldÅich Vojtčch, and Hynek Burda The researchers, led by Drs. Burda and Begall, faculty members of the department of biology at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany, used satellite images and field observations of deer and domestic cattle around the world.They analyzed the beds of 2,974 red and roe deer at 241 locations in the Czech Republic, and the grazing and resting of 8,510 cattle at 308 pastures around the world.The Burda-Begall team found, according to the abstract to their paper,They comment,The researchers began studying cows and deer after first researching the affect that the Earth's magnetic field had on African mole-rats.Please turn to page two.Dr. Begall stated,Begall added, "[Fox News: “ Study shows cows have innate sense of direction ”]The researchers state,However, the researchers did not specifically study (experiment) with the animals and the affect that the magnetic field of the Earth might have on their behavior. They instead used correlation measurements to point toward the magnetic field as a likely cause why the animals tend to graze and rest in the north-south position—specifically with their heads in the northward position.In probability theory and statistics, correlation measures the strength and direction of a relationship.In this case, the researchers stated that based on correlation the northward grazing- and resting-direction of a large population of cows around the world indicates that the magnetic field of Earth is a likely cause of such behavior.Could this be applied to human behavior? Please read page three.Other possibilities, though discounted by the researchers, could be temperatures (it might keep them cooler in hot temperatures and warmer in cold temperatures), winds (cattle tend to face the wind), fences (positioning of borders, etc.), and other such factors.The author’s affiliations are with the Department of General Zoology, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany; Institute of Vertebrate Biology, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, Czech Republic; Department of Forest Protection and Wildlife Management, Czech University of Life Sciences, Czech Republic; and Sumava National Park Administration, Czech Republic.The researchers conclude,Humans may also have such directional abilities. Studies with humans camping, for instance, could find out if they prefer to sleep in one particular direction at night--say, northward.For now, the researchers are studying sheep, goats, horses, wild boar, and other deer species with respect to the affect that the magnetic field of the Earth might have on their positions.