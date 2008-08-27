German and Czech researchers studied satellites images of thousands of cows and deer around the world and found most of them graze and rest in a north-south position. Could they be sensing the magnetic field of the Earth? Or, maybe they just happened to stand and sit that way? In any case, it’s a pretty mooooving study!







The results of the study have been published in the Tuesday, August 26, 2008 issue of the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, under the title “



Its authors are



The researchers, led by Drs. Burda and Begall, faculty members of the department of biology at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany, used satellite images and field observations of deer and domestic cattle around the world.



They analyzed the beds of 2,974 red and roe deer at 241 locations in the Czech Republic, and the grazing and resting of 8,510 cattle at 308 pastures around the world.



The Burda-Begall team found, according to the abstract to their paper, “Direct observations of roe deer revealed that animals orient their heads northward when grazing or resting. Amazingly, this ubiquitous phenomenon does not seem to have been noticed by herdsmen, ranchers, or hunters.”



They comment, “Because wind and light conditions could be excluded as a common denominator determining the body axis orientation, magnetic alignment is the most parsimonious explanation.”



The researchers began studying cows and deer after first researching the affect that the Earth's magnetic field had on African mole-rats.











Dr. Begall stated, "At one point last year the question came up whether large animals could also sense the Earth's magnetic field or not. But of course, it is difficult, or maybe impossible, to do these studies in the lab."



Begall added, "So, the idea arose to look for other large mammals like cattle, and Hynek Burda was fascinated when he recognized that cattle could be found on Google Earth satellite images." [Fox News: “



The researchers state, “To test the hypothesis that cattle orient their body axes along the field lines of the Earth's magnetic field, we analyzed the body orientation of cattle from localities with high magnetic declination. Here, magnetic north was a better predictor than geographic north. This study reveals the magnetic alignment in large mammals based on statistically sufficient sample sizes.”



However, the researchers did not specifically study (experiment) with the animals and the affect that the magnetic field of the Earth might have on their behavior. They instead used correlation measurements to point toward the magnetic field as a likely cause why the animals tend to graze and rest in the north-south position—specifically with their heads in the northward position.



In probability theory and statistics, correlation measures the strength and direction of a relationship.



In this case, the researchers stated that based on correlation the northward grazing- and resting-direction of a large population of cows around the world indicates that the magnetic field of Earth is a likely cause of such behavior.



Could this be applied to human behavior?







Other possibilities, though discounted by the researchers, could be temperatures (it might keep them cooler in hot temperatures and warmer in cold temperatures), winds (cattle tend to face the wind), fences (positioning of borders, etc.), and other such factors.



The author’s affiliations are with the Department of General Zoology, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany; Institute of Vertebrate Biology, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, Czech Republic; Department of Forest Protection and Wildlife Management, Czech University of Life Sciences, Czech Republic; and Sumava National Park Administration, Czech Republic.



The researchers conclude, “Our findings open horizons for the study of magnetoreception in general and are of potential significance for applied ethology (husbandry, animal welfare). They challenge neuroscientists and biophysics to explain the proximate mechanisms.”



Humans may also have such directional abilities. Studies with humans camping, for instance, could find out if they prefer to sleep in one particular direction at night--say, northward.



For now, the researchers are studying sheep, goats, horses, wild boar, and other deer species with respect to the affect that the magnetic field of the Earth might have on their positions.



