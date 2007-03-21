×
A 125 million year old fossil lizard had a wing-like membrane stretched over extended ribs that could have helped it to glide through the air, archaeologists say.
The 6in (15cm) fossil - dubbed Xianglong zhaoi - was found in Liaoning province in north-eastern China. While current gliding animals typically rely on membranes between their bodies and legs, the remarkably well preserved fossil shows the imprint of skin over the elongated ribs.
This arrangement has been seen in the remains of other and considerably older prehistoric reptiles but unlike them, Xianglong zhaoi is believed to be a true lizard. Dragon lizards still found in parts of south-east Asia also have similar rib membranes, but they are thought to have evolved the structures independently.
Xianglong zhaoi is thought to have glided from trees - which it could climb with the aid of curved claws - catching insects in flight.
Stephen Withers is one of Australia¹s most experienced IT journalists, having begun his career in the days of 8-bit 'microcomputers'. He covers the gamut from gadgets to enterprise systems. In previous lives he has been an academic, a systems programmer, an IT support manager, and an online services manager. Stephen holds an honours degree in Management Sciences and a PhD in Industrial and Business Studies.
