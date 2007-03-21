A 125 million year old fossil lizard had a wing-like membrane stretched over extended ribs that could have helped it to glide through the air, archaeologists say.





The 6in (15cm) fossil - dubbed Xianglong zhaoi - was found in Liaoning province in north-eastern China. While current gliding animals typically rely on membranes between their bodies and legs, the remarkably well preserved fossil shows the imprint of skin over the elongated ribs.



This arrangement has been seen in the remains of other and considerably older prehistoric reptiles but unlike them, Xianglong zhaoi is believed to be a true lizard. Dragon lizards still found in parts of south-east Asia also have similar rib membranes, but they are thought to have evolved the structures independently.



Xianglong zhaoi is thought to have glided from trees - which it could climb with the aid of curved claws - catching insects in flight.



Please join our community here and become a VIP.

IDC WHITE PAPER: The Business Value of Aiven Data Cloud Solutions According to IDC, Aiven enables your teams to perform more efficiently, reduce direct infrastructure costs, and provide improved database performance, agility and scalability.



Find out how Aiven makes teams 48% more efficient, allowing staff to focus on high-value activities that drive real business results:



340% 3-year ROI – break even in 5 months (average)



37% lower 3-year cost of operations



78% reduction in staff time for database deployments



Download the IDC White Paper now



DOWNLOAD WHITE PAPER!