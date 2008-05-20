Alex Zaharov-Reutt is iTWire's Technology Editor is one of Australia’s best-known technology journalists and consumer tech experts, Alex has appeared in his capacity as technology expert on all of Australia’s free-to-air and pay TV networks on all the major news and current affairs programs, on commercial and public radio, and technology, lifestyle and reality TV shows. Visit Alex at Twitter here.
For most developers the security/performance trade off is still the hardest one to tackle, even as the cost of processing[…]
RISC has been overhyped. While it is an interesting low-level processor architecture, what the world needs is high-level system architectures,[…]
There are two flaws that are widespread in the industry here. The first is that any platform or language should[…]
Ajai Chowdhry, one of the founders and CEO of HCL is married to a cousin of a cousin of mine.[…]
I wonder when they will implement all of this, and what the pricing plans will be.FWIW, these days the proposed[…]