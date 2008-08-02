×

Warning

JUser: :_load: Unable to load user with ID: 1543
Saturday, 02 August 2008 19:41

Breast milk helps babies accept more foods

By
Danish researchers analyzed mother’s milk and found it varies in its flavor depending on what the mother has earlier eaten. Babies who breastfeed may be more receptive to different types of foods than bottle-fed babies.


Helene Hausner and colleagues from the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) studied eighteen lactating mothers.

They asked each mother to provide samples of their milk before being given capsules containing one of the flavors of banana, menthol, caraway seed, or liquorice. After taking one capsule, containing one of the flavors, the researchers took additional samples of the mother’s milk at regular periods of time.

For one, the researchers found that the flavor within the capsules showed up in the mother’s milk. However, it appeared and remained in the milk for various periods of time.

For instance, caraway seed and liquorice had maximum flavor about two hours after the mother ate them. Bananas, however, could only be detected for the first hour. Menthol was present in the milk samples for between two and eight hours after consumption.

The article summarizing their work appears in the journal Physiology and Behavior.

All four flavors disappeared within eight hours. However, a wide variance occurred in the milk previous to this eight-hour mark. Different flavors take different amounts of time to appear in breast milk.

The results also indicate that babies have different attitudes about food depending on whether they are breast-fed or bottle-fed. Please read on.



Preliminary conclusions from the Hausner study shows that babies who breastfeed may be more receptive to different types of foods than babies fed from a bottle.

Hausner states in the New Scientist article “On today’s menu is banana breast milk,” that, “It’s not like if the mother eats apple pie the baby thinks ‘mmmm, apple pie’, but it may make them more accepting of the flavor of other foods.” [New Scientist: July 26-August 1, 2008, page 14]

The paper in Physiology and Hehavior is entitled "Differential transfer of dietary flavour compounds into human breast milk." Its authors are  Helene Hausner, Wender L P Bredie, Christian MÃ¸lgaard, Mikael Agerlin Petersen, and Per MÃ¸llerm, all from the Department of Food Science, Centre for Advanced Food Studies (LMC), Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Copenhagen, Frederiksberg, Denmark.

Hausner adds, “Breastfeeding may prepare the infant for flavor changes and new experiences when they start to eat solid foods.” [Also online (subscription required) at New Scientist “Breast milk provides menu of different flavours”]

Mothers concerned with bottle-feeding their babies and the consideration that their babies may not accept solid foods later, should try different brands of formula milk.

Hausner states, “If you don’t breastfeed you should change the brand of formula milk you use from time to time. She has found that different milk brands also taste different, so may help infants develop acceptance of more foods."
 
The abstract to the paper states, "Transfer of dietary flavour compounds into human milk is believed to constitute the infant's early flavour experiences. This study reports on the time-dependent transfer of flavour compounds from the mother's diet to her breast milk using a within-subject design. Eighteen lactating mothers completed three test days on which they provided a baseline milk sample prior to ingestion of capsules containing 100 mg d-carvone, l-menthol, 3-methylbutyl acetate and trans-anethole. Milk samples were collected 2, 4, 6 and 8 h post-ingestion and analysed by a dynamic headspace method and gas chromatography-mass spectroscopy. The recovery quantities were adjusted for variations in milk fat content."

Their results found "Concentration-time profiles for d-carvone and trans-anethole revealed a maximum around 2 h post-ingestion, whereas the profile for l-menthol showed a plateau pattern. The ester 3-methylbutyl acetate could not be detected in the milk, but a single determination showed traces (<0.4 ppb) in a 1 h milk collection. Flavour compounds appeared to be transmitted differentially from the mother's diet to her milk. The results imply that human milk provides a reservoir for time-dependent chemosensory experiences to the infant; however, volatiles from the diet are transferred selectively and in relatively low amounts."
Read 4002 times

Please join our community here and become a VIP.

Subscribe to ITWIRE UPDATE Newsletter here
JOIN our iTWireTV our YouTube Community here
BACK TO LATEST NEWS here




Maximising Cloud Efficiency - LUMEN WEBINAR 23 April 2025

According to KPMG, companies typically spend 35% more on cloud than is required to deliver business objectives

The rush to the cloud has led to insufficient oversight, with many organisations struggling to balance the value of cloud agility and innovation against the need for guardrails to control costs.

Join us for an exclusive webinar on Cloud Optimisation.

In this event, the team from Lumen will explain how you can maximise cloud efficiency while reducing cost.

The session will reveal how to implement key steps for effective cloud optimisation.

Register for the event now!

REGISTER!

PROMOTE YOUR WEBINAR ON ITWIRE

It's all about Webinars.

Marketing budgets are now focused on Webinars combined with Lead Generation.

If you wish to promote a Webinar we recommend at least a 3 to 4 week campaign prior to your event.

The iTWire campaign will include extensive adverts on our News Site itwire.com and prominent Newsletter promotion https://itwire.com/itwire-update.html and Promotional News & Editorial. Plus a video interview of the key speaker on iTWire TV https://www.youtube.com/c/iTWireTV/videos which will be used in Promotional Posts on the iTWire Home Page.

Now we are coming out of Lockdown iTWire will be focussed to assisting with your webinars and campaigns and assistance via part payments and extended terms, a Webinar Business Booster Pack and other supportive programs. We can also create your adverts and written content plus coordinate your video interview.

We look forward to discussing your campaign goals with you. Please click the button below.

MORE INFO HERE!

BACK TO HOME PAGE
Published in Biology
Tagged under

Latest from

Related items

More in this category: « Tree shrew chugs down lots of fermented nectar, then walks straight line Buying of human organs from world's poorest people declared inhumane »
Share News tips for the iTWire Journalists? Your tip will be anonymous
back to top

Subscribe to Newsletter

*  Enter the security code shown:

WEBINARS & EVENTS

CYBERSECURITY

PEOPLE MOVES

GUEST ARTICLES

Guest Opinion

ITWIRETV & INTERVIEWS

RESEARCH & CASE STUDIES

Channel News

Comments