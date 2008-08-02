Helene Hausner and colleagues from the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) studied eighteen lactating mothers.
They asked each mother to provide samples of their milk before being given capsules containing one of the flavors of banana, menthol, caraway seed, or liquorice. After taking one capsule, containing one of the flavors, the researchers took additional samples of the mother’s milk at regular periods of time.
For one, the researchers found that the flavor within the capsules showed up in the mother’s milk. However, it appeared and remained in the milk for various periods of time.
For instance, caraway seed and liquorice had maximum flavor about two hours after the mother ate them. Bananas, however, could only be detected for the first hour. Menthol was present in the milk samples for between two and eight hours after consumption.
All four flavors disappeared within eight hours. However, a wide variance occurred in the milk previous to this eight-hour mark. Different flavors take different amounts of time to appear in breast milk.
The results also indicate that babies have different attitudes about food depending on whether they are breast-fed or bottle-fed. Please read on.
Preliminary conclusions from the Hausner study shows that babies who breastfeed may be more receptive to different types of foods than babies fed from a bottle.
Hausner states in the New Scientist
article “On today’s menu is banana breast milk,” that, “It’s not like if the mother eats apple pie the baby thinks ‘mmmm, apple pie’, but it may make them more accepting of the flavor of other foods.”
[New Scientist: July 26-August 1, 2008, page 14]
is entitled "Differential transfer of dietary flavour compounds into human breast milk
." Its authors are Helene Hausner, Wender L P Bredie, Christian MÃ¸lgaard, Mikael Agerlin Petersen, and Per MÃ¸llerm, all from the Department of Food Science, Centre for Advanced Food Studies (LMC), Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Copenhagen, Frederiksberg, Denmark.
Hausner adds, “Breastfeeding may prepare the infant for flavor changes and new experiences when they start to eat solid foods.”
Mothers concerned with bottle-feeding their babies and the consideration that their babies may not accept solid foods later, should try different brands of formula milk.
Hausner states, “If you don’t breastfeed you should change the brand of formula milk you use from time to time. She has found that different milk brands also taste different, so may help infants develop acceptance of more foods."
The abstract to the paper states, "Transfer of dietary flavour compounds into human milk is believed to constitute the infant's early flavour experiences. This study reports on the time-dependent transfer of flavour compounds from the mother's diet to her breast milk using a within-subject design. Eighteen lactating mothers completed three test days on which they provided a baseline milk sample prior to ingestion of capsules containing 100 mg d-carvone, l-menthol, 3-methylbutyl acetate and trans-anethole. Milk samples were collected 2, 4, 6 and 8 h post-ingestion and analysed by a dynamic headspace method and gas chromatography-mass spectroscopy. The recovery quantities were adjusted for variations in milk fat content."
Their results found "Concentration-time profiles for d-carvone and trans-anethole revealed a maximum around 2 h post-ingestion, whereas the profile for l-menthol showed a plateau pattern. The ester 3-methylbutyl acetate could not be detected in the milk, but a single determination showed traces (<0.4 ppb) in a 1 h milk collection. Flavour compounds appeared to be transmitted differentially from the mother's diet to her milk. The results imply that human milk provides a reservoir for time-dependent chemosensory experiences to the infant; however, volatiles from the diet are transferred selectively and in relatively low amounts."