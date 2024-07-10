iTWire TV 160x1200notfunny

iTWire TV 160x1200notfunny

iTWire TV 705x108notfunny
  • Home
  • Science
  • Automotive
  • Valeo, Seeing Machines strike deal to offer advanced driver and monitoring solutions
Wednesday, 10 July 2024 09:36

Valeo, Seeing Machines strike deal to offer advanced driver and monitoring solutions

By
Valeo, Seeing Machines strike deal to offer advanced driver and monitoring solutions

Automotive company Valeo has inked a deal with advanced computer vision technology company Seeing Machines to transfer its driver monitoring perception software activity to the latter.

This activity, stemming from the associated acquisition of German startup Asaphus, will now be managed by Seeing Machines.

Valeo will leverage Seeing Machines’ expertise in interior monitoring, perception software, integrating it “into the hardware and software architecture of its driver and occupant monitoring systems.”

This will give Valeo the ability to offer a full-system for interior sensing. Seeing Machines says this will be soon regulated, making the equipment mandatory.

For Seeing Machines, the agreement strengthens its presence in Europe by leveraging Valeo’s existing infrastructure.

Having a Berlin based team will allow Seeing Machines to better address the European market with monitoring solutions, and more easily meet the needs of an expanded customer base in the region.

Further, Asaphus’ capability will enhance Seeing Machines team with a unique IP and data and a small development group who have leading machine learning and artificial intelligence capability for driving and sensing features.

Seeing Machines will leverage these complementary skills to accelerate their feature roadmap and maintain their leadership position in driver and occupant monitoring system technology.

“These last five years, with Asaphus, we have been able to grow the company, develop their AI perception technologies and build a solid position in interior monitoring systems. Combining our teams with Seeing Machines, we will benefit from the best-in-class perception software to integrate into our hardware and software architecture for driver and occupant monitoring systems,” states Valeo brain division CEO Mark Vrecko.

“As regulations making driver monitoring systems mandatory across the EU come into effect this month, the market for enhanced safety and convenience solutions is expanding daily,” adds Seeing Machines CEO Paul McGlone.

“Thanks to our proven, class-leading technology, we are very well placed to solidify our industry leadership position, supporting our customers in getting their programs successfully to production.”

Read 1181 times

Please join our community here and become a VIP.

Subscribe to ITWIRE UPDATE Newsletter here
JOIN our iTWireTV our YouTube Community here
BACK TO LATEST NEWS here




IDC WHITE PAPER: The Business Value of Aiven Data Cloud Solutions

According to IDC, Aiven enables your teams to perform more efficiently, reduce direct infrastructure costs, and provide improved database performance, agility and scalability.

Find out how Aiven makes teams 48% more efficient, allowing staff to focus on high-value activities that drive real business results:

340% 3-year ROI – break even in 5 months (average)

37% lower 3-year cost of operations

78% reduction in staff time for database deployments

Download the IDC White Paper now

DOWNLOAD WHITE PAPER!

PROMOTE YOUR WEBINAR ON ITWIRE

It's all about Webinars.

Marketing budgets are now focused on Webinars combined with Lead Generation.

If you wish to promote a Webinar we recommend at least a 3 to 4 week campaign prior to your event.

The iTWire campaign will include extensive adverts on our News Site itwire.com and prominent Newsletter promotion https://itwire.com/itwire-update.html and Promotional News & Editorial. Plus a video interview of the key speaker on iTWire TV https://www.youtube.com/c/iTWireTV/videos which will be used in Promotional Posts on the iTWire Home Page.

Now we are coming out of Lockdown iTWire will be focussed to assisting with your webinars and campaigns and assistance via part payments and extended terms, a Webinar Business Booster Pack and other supportive programs. We can also create your adverts and written content plus coordinate your video interview.

We look forward to discussing your campaign goals with you. Please click the button below.

MORE INFO HERE!

BACK TO HOME PAGE
Published in Automotive
Tagged under
Kenn Anthony Mendoza

Kenn Anthony Mendoza is the newest member of the iTWire team. Kenn is also a contributing writer for South China Morning Post Style, and has written stories on Korean entertainment, Asian and European royalty, Millionaires and Billionaires, and LGBTQIA+ issues. He has been published in Philippine newspapers, magazines, and online sites: Tatler PhilippinesManila BulletinCNN Philippines LifePhilippine StarManila Times, and The Daily Tribune. Kenn now covers all aspects of technology news for iTWire.com.

Latest from Kenn Anthony Mendoza

Related items

More in this category: « Cheaper cars and more choice under new efficiency standard Get ready to connect, innovate and accelerate at the Electric SUV EXPO 24 this August »
Share News tips for the iTWire Journalists? Your tip will be anonymous
back to top

Subscribe to Newsletter

*  Enter the security code shown:

WEBINARS & EVENTS

CYBERSECURITY

PEOPLE MOVES

GUEST ARTICLES

Guest Opinion

ITWIRETV & INTERVIEWS

RESEARCH & CASE STUDIES

Channel News

Comments