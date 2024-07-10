Automotive company Valeo has inked a deal with advanced computer vision technology company Seeing Machines to transfer its driver monitoring perception software activity to the latter.

This activity, stemming from the associated acquisition of German startup Asaphus, will now be managed by Seeing Machines.

Valeo will leverage Seeing Machines’ expertise in interior monitoring, perception software, integrating it “into the hardware and software architecture of its driver and occupant monitoring systems.”

This will give Valeo the ability to offer a full-system for interior sensing. Seeing Machines says this will be soon regulated, making the equipment mandatory.

For Seeing Machines, the agreement strengthens its presence in Europe by leveraging Valeo’s existing infrastructure.

Having a Berlin based team will allow Seeing Machines to better address the European market with monitoring solutions, and more easily meet the needs of an expanded customer base in the region.

Further, Asaphus’ capability will enhance Seeing Machines team with a unique IP and data and a small development group who have leading machine learning and artificial intelligence capability for driving and sensing features.

Seeing Machines will leverage these complementary skills to accelerate their feature roadmap and maintain their leadership position in driver and occupant monitoring system technology.

“These last five years, with Asaphus, we have been able to grow the company, develop their AI perception technologies and build a solid position in interior monitoring systems. Combining our teams with Seeing Machines, we will benefit from the best-in-class perception software to integrate into our hardware and software architecture for driver and occupant monitoring systems,” states Valeo brain division CEO Mark Vrecko.

“As regulations making driver monitoring systems mandatory across the EU come into effect this month, the market for enhanced safety and convenience solutions is expanding daily,” adds Seeing Machines CEO Paul McGlone.

“Thanks to our proven, class-leading technology, we are very well placed to solidify our industry leadership position, supporting our customers in getting their programs successfully to production.”