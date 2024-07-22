GUEST EVENT: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Friday 19 July 2024: After the success of the inaugural Melbourne EV Show in 2023, Future Drive AutoShows presents the next event in the EV Series with Australia’s largest display of electric SUVs at the Electric SUV EXPO 24. Presented at the Melbourne Conference and Exhibition Centre from 9 to 11 of August, the EXPO will showcase the latest new releases of electric SUVs including BEVs, plug-in hybrids, utes and people movers including new auto brands to the Australian market.

According to The Electric Vehicle Council, there were 98,436 EV purchases in 2023 with a +120 per cent increase from 3.81 per cent in 2022. It has never been more affordable to switch to an EV with trends reflecting Australian new battery-only EV sales up 16.5 per cent and hybrid and plug-in hybrids doing even better for the same period with an increase of 114.6 per cent. EVs offer significant environmental advantages due to their lower running costs and advanced technologies.

“Future Drive Auto is delighted to present the inaugural Electric SUV EXPO 24. This is a unique opportunity for visitors to review the many new model releases, together with finance and charging options and valuable free daily seminar sessions from industry leaders,” said Ray Evans, CEO, Future Drive AutoShows.

RACV has joined the SUV EXPO as the Test Drive Sponsor. EXPO visitors will be able to test drive an EV or Hybrid, with an express registration line for RACV Members. Every EXPO ticket will also be eligible to go in the draw to win one of three, $2,000 RACV Resort gift cards for use at the Cape Schanck, Torquay or Healesville resorts. In addition, the prize includes an EV rental valued at $850 during their resort stay thanks to Future Drive AutoShows.

"RACV is excited to be the official Test Drive Sponsor and exhibiting at the Melbourne SUV EXPO with our experts on site to talk to you about how making the EV move is easy with RACV,” RACV General Manager Energy Greg Edye said. “Visit RACV at the EXPO to learn about buying, charging and powering your EV and experience them firsthand via a test drive – with a handy express registration line exclusively for RACV Members.”

Sam Evans, known as the Electric Viking, will host the Future Drive Live Stage featuring panel discussions and keynote sessions from Industry experts. Information about green transport, sustainability and EV technology, and innovation including charging options, provide valuable information. Learn how easy it is to get behind the wheel of an EV.

Future Drive AutoShows is a leading event-media platform dedicated to advancing the transition to Electric Vehicles. With a proven track record of empowering brands, manufacturers and professionals. Future Drive Auto continues to drive innovation and growth across the EV landscape. The growing popularity of EVs in Australia demonstrates the importance of providing eventgoers with a 360-degree view of this fast-charged space. Whether you're in the market to buy, an industry professional, or simply curious about the electric SUV landscape, this is an excellent opportunity to engage with global brands all under one roof along with the many new arrivals on show for the first time in Australia.

Following the Electric SUV EXPO 24, Future Drive AutoShows will present the Sydney International EV Show at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Sydney, 8 to 10 November 2024 followed by the Melbourne International EV Show at the Melbourne Conference and Exhibition Centre 27 to 30 June 2025.

Tickets to the Electric SUV EXPO 24 in Melbourne are on sale from Ticketmaster.

For further information and competition T&Cs, visit FutureDriveAuto.au.