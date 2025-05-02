COMPANY NEWS: Azul , the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced JVM Inventory , a new feature of Azul Intelligence Cloud designed to address the complexity and risk of migrating off Oracle Java. Combined with Azul’s Migration Toolkit (AMT) or traditional software asset management (SAM) discovery tools, Azul’s Migration Advisory experts and channel partners can use JVM Inventory’s precise, runtime-level visibility to dramatically accelerate classification, migration and tracking of Oracle Java instances.

Leveraging this insight, organisations can slash months off OpenJDK migration timelines and help ensure ongoing Oracle Java licensing compliance and audit defence.

Enterprises Face Increasing Costs and Time Pressure to Remove Oracle Java

Enterprises are under pressure to move off Oracle Java as rising per-employee subscription pricing increases the total cost of ownership by 2x-5x for many organisations. According to Azul’s 2025 State of Java Survey & Report, 82% of survey respondents said they have concerns with Oracle’s Java SE pricing and licensing policy and 88% are considering moving to an OpenJDK alternative.

Azul customer insights indicate that an unaided average Oracle Java migration takes 6–9 months, in large part due to the fragmented and manual process of discovering and classifying JVMs using traditional SAM tools. These tools often lack runtime context, making it difficult to determine which Oracle JVMs are truly being used, which are bundled with other products under a permitted license, and which are installed but not used. The result: delays, errors and increased risk of non-compliance or unnecessary licensing costs.

Azul Solution Accelerates and Reduces the Risks of Oracle Java Migrations

Azul’s Migration Advisory experts and channel partners use JVM Inventory combined with the Azul Migration Toolkit (Azul’s scanner that finds JDKs which are present) and/or other SAM tools to provide enterprises with an accurate, complete view of their Oracle Java footprint – something that is unattainable by traditional SAM tools alone. Because JVM Inventory gathers data directly from the JVM, the solution can uniquely receive runtime insights including precise details on JVM vendor, version, installation location and the applications running on it. Azul’s Migration Advisory experts and ITAM/SAM services partners use this data to validate and enrich reports, find running Oracle Java instances – even in dynamic container environments – for replacement and identify unused Oracle instances for removal. With actionable intelligence that clearly identifies which Oracle JVMs are in use and subject to Oracle’s commercial terms (i.e. not covered by bundled licenses), enterprises can confidently accelerate their migration from Oracle Java.

Streamlining Migration and Simplifying Ongoing Compliance Tracking

Enterprises’ Java estates often contain tens of thousands of Oracle JVMs. JVM Inventory uses information that is only available at runtime to map and monitor which Oracle JVMs are actually being used and which applications are using them. This allows migration teams to focus on replacing those instances and notify application owners that changes are being made. That efficiency can shave weeks or months of effort off the average 6-9 months it takes a large organisation to migrate completely off Oracle Java to OpenJDK solutions such as Azul Platform Core. Once migration is underway, JVM Inventory manages and retains the ongoing usage history of JVMs to facilitate trend analysis and continuous tracking of the migration progress to compliance, reducing the burden of running multiple scans with SAM tools and manually analysing spreadsheet reports as the means of validating Oracle Java removal.

JVM Inventory Helps Keep Oracle Java Out

Once Oracle Java is eliminated from use, JVM Inventory helps ensure Oracle JVM instances stay out of an enterprise’s application infrastructure. Through continuous runtime detection, organizations can instantly identify and act on regressions — such as new Oracle JVMs being run. By maintaining an up-to-date, runtime-level inventory, teams can automate alerts, streamline removal/replacement of Oracle JVMs for compliance, and have the intelligence they need to help confidently defend against possible audits.

“Azul’s new JVM Inventory is a game-changer for partners, either discovering active Java licensing for ITAM advisories or accelerating Oracle Java migrations. It gives our team and our customers the clarity and runtime intelligence we need to quickly identify where Oracle Java is actually in use, dramatically shortening what used to be a long and painful discovery exercise, and instead now leads to quicker actionable insights,” said Evan Boyd, vice president, Global Operations at Software Licensing Compliance.

“For partners like us, JVM Inventory allows us to deliver faster, higher-value advisories, JDK migrations and better ongoing compliance services that reduce risk for our clients. Azul is giving us the tools we need to help enterprises get Oracle Java out — and keep it out — with confidence.”

JVM Inventory: Features and Benefits

Azul’s Migration Advisory experts or its ITAM/SAM partners use JVM Inventory in combination with the Azul Migration Toolkit or other SAM tools to deliver a complete solution that enables organisations to:

Discover and inventory their Oracle Java instances;

Accurately classify and prioritise these installations for replacement or removal;

Enable their teams to migrate efficiently off Oracle by continuously tracking their JVMs; and

Help ensure ongoing compliance, once migrated off, by detecting any new running Oracle Java instances throughout the enterprise.

The benefits of JVM Inventory, when combined with the Azul Migration Toolkit or other SAM tools include:

Provides the most accurate, complete Oracle Java discovery information for migration.

Reduces a company’s migration risks with quicker, more accurate classification of their Oracle Java instances.

Accelerates application owner identification and notification that Oracle JVMs will be replaced.

Helps to ensure that Oracle Java stays out for compliance and possible audit defense.

“Azul has always been committed to solving the hardest Java challenges for our customers, and JVM Inventory paired with the Azul Migration Toolkit is a perfect example of that innovation in action,” said Scott Sellers, CEO and co-founder of Azul. “By giving enterprises unprecedented visibility into their Java environments with actionable intelligence from runtime data, we’re not only simplifying Oracle Java migrations, we’re also helping organisations take control of their Java subscription costs, reduce audit risk and ensure long-term compliance. It’s a powerful step forward for companies looking to future-proof their Java strategy.”

JVM Inventory works with Azul Platform Core to find and keep out instances of Oracle Java, helping organisations to stay in compliance and speeding up their migration. JVM Inventory is a feature of Azul Intelligence Cloud and is licensed with a base charge and on the average monthly JVMs monitored. For more information:

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value, and success. Azul customers include 36% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world’s top 10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG, and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.