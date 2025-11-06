Global plastics and chemicals distributor, Vinmar International, has partnered with Celonis to streamline its supply chain through a combination of AI and Process Intelligence.

Speaking in Munich at Celosphere, Celonis’ global user conference, Vishal Goradia, CEO of Vinmar said: “Celonis’ platform is the foundation of our autonomous operations. It’s the intelligence layer, embedding AI directly into our workflow to automatically handle critical, real-time decisions and actions.

"This strategic shift is enabling us to deliver customer value, significantly reduce operational cost, and scale with unprecedented agility.”

Vinmar had a particular focus on transforming a $3 billion business unit’s Order-to-Cash (O2C) process into an automated, intelligent operation.

The process begins when a customer places an order and ends when the payment is received, recorded and reconciled. An efficient O2C process is crucial for improving cash flow, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing financial risk.

The previous O2C process Vinmar executed required manual coordination across multiple teams and platforms, frequently resulting in complex logistics issues and unnecessary costs, such as expediting more than 20% of orders by default.

Using the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, Vinmar integrated real-time process data across core systems such as ERP, logistics, and banking to create a living digital twin of its supply chain operations. This digital replica enables Vinmar to orchestrate people, systems, and AI:

Automating order-to-cash workflows





Proactively flagging distressed orders





Reducing email traffic and handoffs

If an order is at risk, for example, Celonis automatically routes it to the right approver, provides a simple approval form, and coordinates the next steps whether that is expediting shipping, postponing delivery, or updating order status. The operation now runs end-to-end with high efficiency and minimal manual work.

Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, said: “Vinmar’s success is a perfect blueprint for business transformation using AI powered by PI. We worked hand-in-hand with them to give their AI the context it needs, to ensure it was deployed in the right places, and to make it work with everything else they’re doing.”

Since its beginning in 1978, Vinmar has expanded its operations to 58 offices, employing more than 1,500 people with a presence in more than 110 countries.