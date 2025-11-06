Big Data Market Segment LS
Big Data Market Segment RS
Thursday, 06 November 2025 06:57

Vinmar collaborates with Celonis to streamline its global supply chains with AI and Process Intelligence

By
Vinmar collaborates with Celonis to streamline its global supply chains with AI and Process Intelligence

Global plastics and chemicals distributor, Vinmar International, has partnered with Celonis to streamline its supply chain through a combination of AI and Process Intelligence.

Speaking in Munich at Celosphere, Celonis’ global user conference, Vishal Goradia, CEO of Vinmar said: “Celonis’ platform is the foundation of our autonomous operations. It’s the intelligence layer, embedding AI directly into our workflow to automatically handle critical, real-time decisions and actions.

"This strategic shift is enabling us to deliver customer value, significantly reduce operational cost, and scale with unprecedented agility.”

Vinmar had a particular focus on transforming a $3 billion business unit’s Order-to-Cash (O2C) process into an automated, intelligent operation. 

The process begins when a customer places an order and ends when the payment is received, recorded and reconciled. An efficient O2C process is crucial for improving cash flow, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing financial risk.

The previous O2C process Vinmar executed required manual coordination across multiple teams and platforms, frequently resulting in complex logistics issues and unnecessary costs, such as expediting more than 20% of orders by default.

Using the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, Vinmar integrated real-time process data across core systems such as ERP, logistics, and banking to create a living digital twin of its supply chain operations. This digital replica enables Vinmar to orchestrate people, systems, and AI:

  • Automating order-to-cash workflows

  • Proactively flagging distressed orders

  • Reducing email traffic and handoffs

If an order is at risk, for example, Celonis automatically routes it to the right approver, provides a simple approval form, and coordinates the next steps whether that is expediting shipping, postponing delivery, or updating order status. The operation now runs end-to-end with high efficiency and minimal manual work.

Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, said: “Vinmar’s success is a perfect blueprint for business transformation using AI powered by PI. We worked hand-in-hand with them to give their AI the context it needs, to ensure it was deployed in the right places, and to make it work with everything else they’re doing.”

Since its beginning in 1978, Vinmar has expanded its operations to 58 offices, employing more than 1,500 people with a presence in more than 110 countries.

Read 316 times

Please join our community here and become a VIP.

Subscribe to ITWIRE UPDATE Newsletter here
JOIN our iTWireTV our YouTube Community here
BACK TO LATEST NEWS here




Maximising Cloud Efficiency - LUMEN WEBINAR 23 April 2025

According to KPMG, companies typically spend 35% more on cloud than is required to deliver business objectives

The rush to the cloud has led to insufficient oversight, with many organisations struggling to balance the value of cloud agility and innovation against the need for guardrails to control costs.

Join us for an exclusive webinar on Cloud Optimisation.

In this event, the team from Lumen will explain how you can maximise cloud efficiency while reducing cost.

The session will reveal how to implement key steps for effective cloud optimisation.

Register for the event now!

REGISTER!

PROMOTE YOUR WEBINAR ON ITWIRE

It's all about Webinars.

Marketing budgets are now focused on Webinars combined with Lead Generation.

If you wish to promote a Webinar we recommend at least a 3 to 4 week campaign prior to your event.

The iTWire campaign will include extensive adverts on our News Site itwire.com and prominent Newsletter promotion https://itwire.com/itwire-update.html and Promotional News & Editorial. Plus a video interview of the key speaker on iTWire TV https://www.youtube.com/c/iTWireTV/videos which will be used in Promotional Posts on the iTWire Home Page.

Now we are coming out of Lockdown iTWire will be focussed to assisting with your webinars and campaigns and assistance via part payments and extended terms, a Webinar Business Booster Pack and other supportive programs. We can also create your adverts and written content plus coordinate your video interview.

We look forward to discussing your campaign goals with you. Please click the button below.

MORE INFO HERE!

BACK TO HOME PAGE
Published in AI and Data
Tagged under
Alex Zaharov-Reutt

Alex Zaharov-Reutt is iTWire's Technology Editor. He is one of Australia’s best-known technology journalists and consumer tech experts,

Alex has appeared in his capacity as technology expert on all of Australia’s free-to-air and pay TV networks on all the major news and current affairs programs, on commercial and public radio, and technology, lifestyle and reality TV shows. 

You can listen to Alex on Canberra Radio 2CC every Saturday morning 10.30am to 11am local AEST/AEDT time at www.2cc.net.au, hear Alex weekly on ABC Radio Hobart www.abc.net.au/hobart at approximaltely 5.45pm AEST/AEDT, and on ABC Radio South East (Bega and surrounds) www.abc.net.au/southeastnsw every fortnight on Thursdays at 9.35am AEST/AEDT. 

Alex also presents a weekly tech segment with the "SpaceTime with Stuart Gary" podcast with 400,000 global downloads each month from spacetimewithstuartgary.com and the major podcast platforms. 

Alex's personal website is at www.techadvice.life, and he is a regular presenter on iTWire TV, available to view at www.youtube.com/iTWireTV

You can find Alex at X (formerly Twitter) here.

Latest from Alex Zaharov-Reutt

Related items

More in this category: « Celonis partners with Databricks to power Enterprise AI that continuously improves business operations Microsoft sends apology, also sends Office 365 subscribers an email following ACCC action on alleged misleading AI price rise »
Share News tips for the iTWire Journalists? Your tip will be anonymous
back to top

Subscribe to Newsletter

*  Enter the security code shown:

WEBINARS & EVENTS

CYBERSECURITY

PEOPLE MOVES

GUEST ARTICLES

Guest Opinion

ITWIRETV & INTERVIEWS

RESEARCH & CASE STUDIES

Channel News

Comments