Sprint-based services, with flexible offerings and use case-driven methodology, meets organisations at any AI maturity level to accelerate deployment from concept to scale

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) announced details about its new AI Services, addressing a critical enterprise challenge: transforming AI pilots into production-ready agentic solutions that deliver significant business value.

The integrated offering combines embedded experts with proven methodology and Teradata’s best-in-class knowledge platform to guide organisations in developing and scaling AI agents across their business. Field-proven consultants help companies maximise their current AI and data investments while enabling real-time, context-aware agent decisioning leveraging Teradata’s recently released suite of AI tools. Applicable across industries and at any AI maturity level, Teradata AI Services deliver high-performance agentic use cases with flexible engagement models—all backed by Teradata's foundation of trusted data, security, and governance.

Despite billions invested, 95% of enterprise AI pilots fail due to poor prioritisation, governance, and execution—not technology limitations. Organisations struggle with data fragmentation and inconsistent data access, with 96% reporting challenges in maintaining the consistent, trusted data required for reliable AI systems. Additionally, investment bias creates what MIT researchers call "the GenAI Divide," directing resources toward visible use cases while high-ROI back-office opportunities remain underfunded. Most enterprises lack a clear path from pilot to production.

Teradata AI Services address these challenges by deploying experts who guide use case prioritisation and governance—ensuring organisations focus on high-impact opportunities rather than low-ROI pilots. The sprint-based delivery model combines expert-led methodology with Teradata’s suite of AI tools to iteratively deploy agentic systems that learn and adapt within specific business contexts. This approach transforms fragmented data into a unified knowledge platform while delivering sustained performance, scale, and reuse across operations, finance, and customer experience.

"The pace of AI innovation has accelerated to the point where companies are essentially reinventing themselves quarterly," said Michael Hutchinson, Chief Operating Officer, Teradata. "Businesses need expert guidance on how to use AI effectively—not just acquire it. Teradata AI Services help organisations realise value by prioritising high-impact activation, deploying at scale through reusable data products, and monetising their AI investments with measurable outcomes."

Engagement Details

Teradata AI Services support diverse use cases across industries—from anti-money laundering and regulatory compliance in banking to healthcare image processing, customer hyper-personalisation, churn prediction, anomaly detection, and real-time engagement optimisation. To support this breadth, the services activate AI underpinned with Teradata’s Customer Intelligence Framework, translating decades of industry IP into reusable data products, AI models, and trusted agents that deliver enterprise-grade solutions tailored to each organisation's specific operational needs. Modernisation is a critical component of the services in order to leverage previous investments in integrated data to transform into a knowledge platform.

The Services are structured across three integrated layers that adapt to each customer's AI maturity level:

AI Activation provides the foundational activities required to enable a connected analytic ecosystem, including deployment of Teradata’s MCP Server, Enterprise Vector Store, and AgentBuilder, as well as modernisation services such as data pipeline optimisation and data modelling to support reusable data products.

provides the foundational activities required to enable a connected analytic ecosystem, including deployment of Teradata’s MCP Server, Enterprise Vector Store, and AgentBuilder, as well as modernisation services such as data pipeline optimisation and data modelling to support reusable data products. AI Value Realisation leverages an agile, sprint-based deployment to bring AI outcomes to production, leveraging application products like Vantage Customer Experience (VCX) and Customer Interaction Manager (CIM) through results-focused implementation. Leveraging industry-specific reusable data products allows Teradata to bring measurable business value to realisation in an iterative fashion to show continuous improvement.

leverages an agile, sprint-based deployment to bring AI outcomes to production, leveraging application products like Vantage Customer Experience (VCX) and Customer Interaction Manager (CIM) through results-focused implementation. Leveraging industry-specific reusable data products allows Teradata to bring measurable business value to realisation in an iterative fashion to show continuous improvement. AI Sustainment ensures model operations and ongoing management, so AI use cases deployed to production remain relevant and continuously leverage the latest technological advancements.

Teradata AI Services help customers measure success through clear KPIs—ROI, automation rate, error reduction, and agent reliability—ensuring quantifiable business impact. The Services offer a flexible tiered model to meet customers where they are in their budget and AI maturity delivering prioritised use cases in agile sprints, with options from remote teams to fully localised implementations for specific data access or regulatory requirements. Reusable data products accelerate expansion across use cases and industries, compounding value over time.

Availability

Teradata AI Services are generally available now across all regions, supporting both cloud and on-premises environments. Customers can begin engagement immediately with the service continuously evolving as new capabilities are added to Teradata’s existing suite of AI tools. Fully bundled and deployed by Teradata's expert team, the services deliver a customised, ready-to-use solution with pricing available on a case-by-case basis.