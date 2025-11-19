Big Data Market Segment LS
Rubrik Launches Intelligent Business Recovery for Microsoft 365 and Enhanced DevOps Protection Across Microsoft Environments

By Rubrik
Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik

COMPANY NEWS:

  • New Intelligent Business Recovery for Microsoft 365 restores core workflows, data, and drives operational resilience
  • Unveils DevOps Protection to safeguard critical Azure DevOps and GitHub data

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations company, today announced Rubrik Intelligent Business Recovery for Microsoft 365 and DevOps Protection for Azure DevOps and GitHub. These new offerings provide enterprises with intelligent, orchestrated recovery after a cyberattack or major outage. The Rubrik services enable comprehensive backup and swift recovery, and empower businesses to rapidly restore mission-critical functions for operational resilience. 

“When outages occur, it can take an enterprise weeks – or even months – to get their teams back online and their data recovered,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “Rubrik’s new AI and cyber resilience tools make it easy and fast to prioritise and restore your most important assets from code repositories to Microsoft 365, that are at the core of an enterprise’s operations, so customers can keep businesses operating while full data recovery is in process.”

Intelligent Business Recovery for Microsoft 365

Current data recovery often lacks crucial business context, leading to high risk and losses in revenue or productivity because of the simplistic focus on a single workload, or data that lacks business context. Further, current solutions lack visibility into where data resides, whether the data is in Microsoft Outlook inboxes, OneDrives, SharePoint sites, Teams chats, or elsewhere. 

Now, Rubrik Intelligent Business Recovery for Microsoft 365 takes a quantum leap beyond traditional time-based or data-centric approaches. Customers gain automated, business-aware recovery, to restore critical users and their data across applications such as Microsoft Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams. Rubrik intelligently defines the recovery scope, to enable  rapid business restoration and significantly reduce downtime.

Rubrik Intelligent Business Recovery for Microsoft 365 will allow customers to:

  • Identify key users: Admins can define the C-suite members, department heads, and other users that are critical for the company to function.
  • Analyse critical workflows: Intelligently scans all Microsoft 365 protected assets such as recent emails, files, SharePoint sites, Teams chats, and OneDrive folders, and finds the most critical data that is needed for the key users to operate.
  • Automate minimal viable business (MVB) recovery: MVB brings back the minimum set of data and users that define the “viable company,” so critical teams can operate with all the critical information immediately, while full recovery continues in the background.

Rubrik Intelligent Business Recovery for Microsoft 365 is expected to be available in the coming months.

DevOps Protection for Azure DevOps and GitHub

Today’s DevOps platforms house critical intellectual property and artifacts, including source code, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and AI/ML pipelines–which means they are a prime target for cyberattacks. Unfortunately, recent high-profile breaches are definitive proof that native platform security is critically insufficient against these modern threats. DevOps environments are further exposed by the widespread use of AI agents, which can introduce new vulnerabilities for attackers to target as well as flawed code commits at a scale that surpasses typical human error. 

Rubrik DevOps Protection closes critical gaps, providing a single, trusted platform to safeguard the entire software and AI development lifecycle, ensuring organisations no longer have to risk the loss, corruption, or even temporary unavailability of their most valuable intellectual property and development pipeline. Azure DevOps and GitHub customers can now trust that their source code and Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipelines are protected and preserved in addition to their core functions.

DevOps Protection for Azure DevOps and GitHub will provide:

  • Automated & unified protection: Protects Azure DevOps and GitHub repositories and pipelines with a single, policy-driven SLA engine.
  • Air-gapped, immutable backups: Secures DevOps data in a logically separate location in a natively immutable format, making it invisible and indelible to attackers.
  • Rapid, granular recovery: Recovers instantly from any incident – from ransomware attacks to flawed AI code commits – with flexible restores of individual repositories.
  • Enterprise-grade security: Fortifies backups with critical security features including Retention Lock, Quorum Authorization, and Role-Based Access Control.

Rubrik DevOps Protection for Azure DevOps and GitHub is expected to be available in the coming months.

For more information on these innovations, visit us at Microsoft Ignite 2025 (Booth #1636) in San Francisco on November 18-21, 2025. 

