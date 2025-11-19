Big Data Market Segment LS
Rubrik Agent Cloud Accelerates Trusted Agentic AI Deployments for Microsoft Copilot Studio

By Rubrik
Devvret Rishi, General Manager of AI at Rubrik

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT:  Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations company, today announced that Rubrik Agent Cloud will integrate with Microsoft Copilot Studio to accelerate trusted enterprise AI agent adoption. As AI transformation expands across organisations, Rubrik Agent Cloud helps them to adopt agents at scale with the ability to monitor, govern, and remediate, reducing risk.

Microsoft Copilot Studio enables organisations to build AI agents that automate tasks, access business data, and extend Microsoft 365 Copilot with tailored insights. As these agents become operational, Rubrik Agent Cloud will help ensure Copilot users can manage agent access across Microsoft 365, including OneDrive and SharePoint. With Rubrik Agent Cloud, new agents are automatically discovered, monitored, and protected - allowing organisations to scale AI confidently while maintaining control and compliance.

“AI agents are proliferating across organisations at unprecedented speed, and are accelerating with tools like Copilot Studio,” said Devvret Rishi, General Manager of AI at Rubrik. “IT and security teams alike are challenged to both multiply the use of AI agents while simultaneously managing and controlling the compounding risk they present. By seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Copilot Studio, we equip our joint customers with the clarity and control they crave - without piling on complexity or chaos in their IT environments.”

Rubrik Speeds Copilot AI Deployment and Resilience  

Rubrik Agent Cloud will provide Copilot Studio customers comprehensive agent management capabilities that encompass the entire AI agent lifecycle – from observability and control to performance management and simulation.

  • Agent Monitor:
    • Auto-discovers agents built on Microsoft 365, Copilot Studio or custom directly on Azure. 
    • Automatically discovers and maps active agents across Microsoft Copilot Studio. 
    • Continuously monitors agent activity and data access using various logs including Azure-native logs, and maintains immutable audit trails capturing context from data, identity, and applications. 
  • Agent Govern:
    • Tracks agent usage, evaluates performance against prompts, and gives teams the tools to control destructive/undesired actions.
    • Defines and enforces agent behaviour, access, and action policies in real-time. 
    • A centralised tool to provide integration with enterprise identity systems – helping ensure secure, compliant, and controlled innovation.
    •  
  • Agent Remediate:
    • Announced in August 2025, Agent Rewind integrates with Rubrik Security Cloud to provide the industry’s only solution for precise time and blast radius rollback of undesirable or destructive actions.
    • Goes beyond observability to allow Copilot Studio users to instantly undo unwanted or destructive actions, without downtime or data loss. 
    • Selective rollback of agent-driven changes ensures continuous protection for critical data and systems, and immutable recovery.

Rubrik Agent Cloud for Microsoft Copilot Studio is available for limited early access to select customers as part of Rubrik Agent Cloud, the industry’s first enterprise solution to unleash agentic AI, not risk. Not all features of Rubrik Agent Cloud are currently available. For more information, visit Rubrik at Microsoft Ignite 2025 (Booth #1636) in San Francisco on November 18-21, 2025. 

