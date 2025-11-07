Big Data Market Segment LS
Ping Identity Launches ‘Identity for AI’ Solution to Power Innovation and Trust in the Agent Economy

By Ping Identity
Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity

COMPANY NEWS:  Helping enterprises close the AI trust gap through identity-first accountability.

Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world’s largest enterprises, today announced “Identity for AI,” a new solution designed to secure and enable the rapidly evolving world of AI agents.

As organisations embrace agentic AI to boost productivity and commerce, Ping Identity is redefining how enterprises enable this new class of autonomous digital identities—delivering visibility, access control, governance, and privilege oversight to build trust into every interaction. Identity for AI will help enterprises engage the agentic commerce channel, secure the autonomous workforce, and protect against adversarial AI threats.

“AI agents are changing how business gets done,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “With Identity for AI, we give organisations the guardrails to innovate responsibly and with confidence through enterprise-grade identity management. Identity is becoming the universal language of accountability—for humans and agents alike. It’s how every AI decision can be verified and trusted.”

A Unified Fabric for Agentic Trust
Every stage of the agent journey depends on identity. Ping Identity is tackling the challenges enterprises face when adopting AI agents—removing the guesswork and providing the foundation to deploy them responsibly, efficiently, and at scale. Identity for AI will provide organisations with a single control plane to manage the entire agent lifecycle, aligned around the following pillars:

  • Visibility: Discover agents deployed across, and interacting with, your digital estate.
  • Onboard and Manage: Centralised control for humans, agents, and resources they interact with.
  • Authenticate and Authorise: Secure interactions, least privilege access, and delegation.
  • Human Oversight: Controls that give humans oversight and accountability of agentic activity.
  • Threat Protection: Mechanisms to detect and mitigate emerging agentic threats.

Product Availability and Key Innovations
Identity for AI is planned for General Availability in early 2026. The initial release introduces several innovations designed to secure AI Agents responsibly, including:

  • Intelligent Access Control for Agents: Extends Ping’s existing capabilities to secure personal and enterprise AI agents, helping organizations authenticate, authorise, and hold every interaction accountable.
  • Agent Registration and Management: Enables organisations to register, manage, and secure AI agents—laying the foundation for visibility and trust across the agent ecosystem.
  • MCP Gateway: Introduces a security layer that monitors agent activity, enforces policy-based guardrails, and injects just-in-time credentials to enforce least privilege. Integrated DLP and session recording detect data exposure and deliver real-time visibility and auditability.
  • Secretless Agentic Identity: Supports zero-knowledge insertion of dynamic, ephemeral tokens and integrates multiple third-party credential vaults.
  • Human Delegation and Oversight: Keeps humans in the loop so that sensitive agent actions always have transparent review, explicit consent, and clear accountability.
  • Agent Detection and Defence: Identifies and mitigates unknown or rogue agents within enterprise environments, strengthening protection against impersonation and AI threats.

Further capabilities around agent visibility, governance, privileged-access management and threat protection are expected to roll out throughout 2026.

For more information, visit the Identity for AI webpage or the Ping Identity Developer Portal for technical resources.

Comments