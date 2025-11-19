Developers, ITOps, DevOps, SREs and platform engineering teams who design and manage AI apps and agents with Microsoft Foundry can now rely on critical New Relic telemetry data and intelligent observability

By integrating with New Relic’s MCP server, engineering teams can now automate incident detection, root cause analysis and remediation across the entire stack

Businesses can drive growth and reduce downtime by harnessing the power of AI to predict, prevent, and orchestrate issues

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced new agentic integrations with Microsoft Azure that deliver New Relic’s intelligent observability insights directly to the Azure SRE Agent and Microsoft Foundry. The innovations — delivered by New Relic’s AI Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server and Azure Monitor — meet customers where they work and address the core challenges that developers, DevOps, and site reliability engineers (SREs) face with the complex, non-deterministic nature of AI agents. With these new integrations, teams can reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) and increase productivity.

“AI agents are poised to transform how IT and development teams work, but leaders and practitioners need intelligent observability within their workflows to realise the full potential of agentic AI,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Brian Emerson. “With our new integrations, we bring our AI-strengthened observability directly into Microsoft Azure products and services so teams can automate workflows and surface actionable insights, without having to context-switch. Together with Microsoft, we are helping more businesses harness the power of AI for growth.”

Overall global AI spending is forecasted to top US$2 trillion in 2026, according to Gartner, and Azure achieved 33% revenue growth in Q1 2025 as organisations accelerate cloud and AI adoption, but technical teams still confront disjointed workflows that slow troubleshooting and decision-making. Developers, ITOps, DevOps, SRE and platform engineering teams are forced to switch between different platforms to fetch open alerts or analyse deployment impacts, and their AI assistants often operate in isolation away from observability data. New Relic extended its unified Intelligent Observability Platform with its MCP Server to address these challenges for Azure customers.

“Microsoft Azure helps IT teams and developers build AI-powered solutions that scale and inspire,” said Julia Liuson, President, Developer Division at Microsoft. “These teams deserve a seamless workflow without switching between tools. Our latest integrations with New Relic mean that teams receive intelligent insights from Azure’s AI agents within their workflows so they understand exactly what’s going on during incidents. We’re driving an accelerated time to value and helping teams do more, faster.”

Making the Azure SRE Agent more powerful with key observability insights

Agentic AI promises to improve productivity, but many engineers currently operate without key insights into the performance of code running in production. The New Relic AI MCP Server brings New Relic’s observability insights to AI agents, empowering engineers to retrieve detailed data and insights from wherever they’re working so teams can respond to incidents faster and accelerate time-to-market.

The Azure SRE Agent now integrates with the New Relic AI MCP Server to help teams diagnose and resolve production issues. When an alert fires in New Relic — or a deployment is recorded — the Azure SRE Agent calls the New Relic MCP Server to provide intelligent observability insights. By leveraging New Relic’s observability data, the integration provides the intelligence necessary to automate incident detection, root cause analysis, and remediation across the Azure customer’s environment, including services, browser and mobile.

Boosting productivity for teams who manage AI apps and agents with Microsoft Foundry

In the Microsoft Foundry, developers can design, customise, and manage AI applications and agents built in GitHub, Visual Studio, Copilot Studio, and Microsoft Fabric. The latest integration with New Relic provides the critical telemetry data and intelligent observability insights that IT practitioners and developers need to understand how their applications are performing. New Relic Monitoring for Microsoft Foundry ingests logs and metrics from Azure into New Relic and delivers a nuanced and insightful view of an app or agent’s performance.

Unified real-time infrastructure solution tailored for Azure

For SREs and platform engineers, fragmented visibility and observability gaps hinder timely troubleshooting and incident resolution. New Relic Azure Autodiscovery allows users to view a service’s full dependency maps, overlaying configuration changes directly on performance graphs so they can pinpoint an incident’s root cause in minutes, not hours.

The solution, now tailored for Azure, ensures engineers can quickly discover unmonitored resources and integrate them into their observability workflows. Azure customers can now take advantage of a unified, real-time solution that correlates infrastructure changes, telemetry and configuration data to accelerate root cause analysis and reduce blind spots.

Accelerating adoption of New Relic for SAP among the Microsoft community

New Relic Monitoring for SAP Solutions is now available on Microsoft Marketplace, and delivers superior performance and minimises interruptions for Azure customers. It features a native connector to SAP systems and non-SAP systems, clouds, processes and experiences to provide predictive and complete insights — without deploying agents in SAP. This eliminates business process interruptions related to SAP systems that cost time and money for customers to resolve.