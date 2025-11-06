Big Data Market Segment LS
Microsoft sends apology, also sends Office 365 subscribers an email following ACCC action on alleged misleading AI price rise Featured

By
Microsoft sends apology, also sends Office 365 subscribers an email following ACCC action on alleged misleading AI price rise

An email has just arrived in my inbox from Microsoft on its Microsoft 365 pricing, giving users the option to easily switch back to a subscription that doesn't include paying extra for its Copilot AI assistant. 

Last week, the ACCC commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against Microsoft Australia and its parent company Microsoft Corporation for allegedly misleading approximately 2.7 million Australian customers when communicating subscription options and price increases, after it integrated its AI assistant, Copilot, into Microsoft 365 plans, which iTWire reported about here

Microsoft has issued an apology to its customers, which you can read here, and below, after which is the contents of the email that Microsoft sent to all of its customers this morning!

An apology to our Microsoft 365 subscribers in Australia

Today we began reaching out to our Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers in Australia regarding a subscription alternative that we could have communicated more clearly when we changed our pricing in October 2024.

In response to the demand for advanced AI tools, we introduced AI capabilities into the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions that we offer in Australia. In hindsight, we could have been clearer about the availability of a non-AI enabled offering with subscribers, not just to those who opted to cancel their subscription. In our email to subscribers, we expressed our regret for not being clearer about our subscription options, shared details about lower-priced alternatives that come without AI and offered a refund to eligible subscribers who wish to switch.

We have been present in Australia for more than 40 years, operating on the principles of trust and transparency. We fell short of our standards here, and we apologise. We will learn from this and improve. 

Here's what Microsoft's email from this morning says - if you're a subscriber, you should have received the same email, or will soon today:

"In October 2024, we announced changes to our Microsoft 365 pricing for subscribers in Australia. We recognise we could have been clearer in our communications about the full range of Microsoft 365 subscription options including the option to switch to Microsoft 365 Family Classic. Our relationship with our customers is based on trust and transparency and we apologise for falling short of our standards.

"We want to ensure you have all the information you need to make the choice that’s right for you, so we are sharing that information below, including the opportunity to receive a refund.

Option 1: Stay on Microsoft 365 Family, your current plan

  • Microsoft 365 Family includes the core Microsoft 365 apps plus our AI assistant Copilot and ongoing feature updates. 
  • Microsoft 365 Family renews at $18 AUD per month tax inclusive.
  • If you wish to stay on Microsoft 365 Family, no action is needed.

Option 2: Switch to Microsoft 365 Family Classic and receive a refund

  • While Microsoft 365 Family Classic includes the core Microsoft 365 apps and regular security updates, it does not include our AI assistant Copilot and may not receive new feature updates.
  • Microsoft 365 Family Classic renews at $14 AUD per month tax inclusive, the price you paid before the increase.
  • If you want to continue using Microsoft 365 Family Classic after you switch plans, you’ll need to keep recurring billing enabled.
  • If you switch to Microsoft 365 Family Classic by 31 December 2025, we’ll refund the difference in price between plans, starting from your first renewal date after 30 November 2024. We’ll process your refund to the payment method you use to subscribe within 30 days. Once the refund has been processed, it will be reflected in your Microsoft account. This refund option is only available to subscribers in Australia who receive this email and switch to the Microsoft 365 Family Classic plan by 31 December 2025.

