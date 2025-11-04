During its annual Celosphere 2025 conference in Munich, process intelligence leader Celonis highlighted how global customers such as Mercedes-Benz, Vinmar, and Uniper are achieving major operational gains through enterprise AI powered by process intelligence.

Celonis co-CEO and co-founder Alex Rinke (pictured) said more than 120 Celonis customers have each realised over US $10 million in value, collectively generating US $8.1 billion in measurable outcomes. “The reason so many organisations struggle with AI ROI is because they treat it as a technology,” Rinke said. “Enterprise AI is a strategic discipline - infusing AI into every part of operations.”

Another 11 customers - Fresenius Medical Care, DHL, BMW, Allianz, Mann + Hummel, Kimberley-Clark, Pfizer, Smurfit-Westrock, Bayer, Saint-Gobain and Reckitt - have also realised gains of $1 billion.

Speaking from the stage in Munich this week, Rinke was joined by major customers Mercedes-Benz, Vinmar International, and Uniper to explain how they have achieved significant AI-powered gains through the Celonis platform.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has used Celonis to enhance its global MO360 manufacturing platform, connecting data from more than 30 production plants and logistics systems. The automaker has improved on-time delivery, accelerated decision cycles, and achieved efficiency gains across order-to-delivery, aftersales, and quality management.

“Full data transparency across our production network allows us to act with greater speed and precision,” said Dr Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz. “Celonis has become a key enabler of our digital transformation.”

AI copilots now forecast delivery timelines and detect anomalies before they impact production quality, turning visibility into action.

Vinmar International, a global plastics and chemicals distributor, re-engineered a US $3 billion business unit’s Order-to-Cash process into a fully automated, intelligent operation using the Celonis platform.

The company reduced manual coordination, cut unnecessary freight expediting (once affecting more than 20 percent of orders), and proactively flags distressed orders for intervention. Vinmar CEO Vishal Goradia said, “Celonis is the intelligence layer embedding AI directly into our workflow to handle critical, real-time decisions and actions.”

Energy multinational Uniper, working with Celonis and Microsoft, has scaled AI across its operations - enabling end-to-end process orchestration and continuous performance monitoring.

“Combining Microsoft’s AI ecosystem with Celonis process intelligence lets us deploy AI effectively, automate workflows intelligently, and track performance continuously,” said Uniper CIO Hans Pezold.

Celonis has plenty of other customer success stories. Rinke explained Celonis’ Process Intelligence Platform enables companies to create a living digital twin of operations - the Process Intelligence Graph - that forms the foundation for composable, autonomous processes.

By aligning people, systems and AI agents with real-time operational data, Celonis helps customers turn process insights into tangible business outcomes, bridging the gap between data strategy and execution.

Locally, Australian enterprises across sectors, from energy to finance and logistics, face similar challenges in operational efficiency and AI adoption. Celonis’ growing local partner ecosystem, supported by Microsoft and Databricks, positions it to help Australian organisations realise similar results - transforming AI from experimental pilots into measurable business value.