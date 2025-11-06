Big Data Market Segment LS
Thursday, 06 November 2025 06:22

Mercedes-Benz accelerates AI-driven transformation with Celonis

Dr Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Dr Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The Mercedes-Benz Group AG has improved on-time delivery of cars to customers, accelerated decision cycles, and made efficiency gains across more than 30 global production plants since joining forces with Celonis.

In business, there's nothing like improving production, improving efficiency and getting quality products to customers in a faster manner - and doing that at scale. 

Mercedes-Benz is clearly one of the world's manufacturers of ulttra high quality products - in this case, luxury cars, of course - and for a company of Mercedes-Benz calibre, getting even better results after decades of being the best - is a very notable achievement. 

So, it is a great win for Celonis to be able to work with Mercedes-Benz to help deliver such a transformation, driven by artificial intelligence and process intelligence, and this was evident by having Dr Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, speak at Celosphere 2025 in Munich, Celonis’ global user conference, with Dr Burzer responsible for Production, Quality, and Supply Chain Management.

He said Mercedes-Benz is at the forefront of addressing an ever-growing challenge: maintaining precision and speed across one of the most complex manufacturing networks in the world, spanning millions of parts, suppliers, and processes. 

The automaker is using the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform which enables the company to connect data from all their major production and logistics systems - enhancing the Mercedes-Benz MO360 platform, giving them visibility across every order, part, and process.

“Full data transparency across our production network and the supply chain allows us to empower our teams to act with greater speed and precision,” he said. “This enables Mercedes-Benz to anticipate change, respond quickly to market dynamics, and harness the power of AI. With hundreds of active users and adoption growing across the organisation, Celonis has become a key enabler of our digital transformation, helping us scale data-driven decision-making across every function.”

Mercedes-Benz uses Celonis across the company’s critical operations:

  • Order-to-Delivery: AI copilots forecast delivery timelines, optimise sequencing, and reduce delays.

  • Aftersales: Process Intelligence identifies bottlenecks in service parts logistics, ensuring faster response to customer needs.

  • Quality Management: AI-driven anomaly detection pinpoints deviations before they affect production quality.

Enterprise AI, powered by Process Intelligence, has become central to how Mercedes-Benz orchestrates production, adapts to market shifts, and sustains its brand promise of quality and excellence.

A photo of part of the Mercedes-Benz presentation at Celosphere 2025. 

“Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating how Process Intelligence makes enterprise AI work,” said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “With Celonis, they’ve created the optimal conditions for AI to drive real outcomes, from smarter decisions to faster delivery, turning visibility into action.”

In his Linkedin Post, Dr Burzer said: "At this year’s Celosphere in Munich, I had the opportunity to join Bastian Nominacherfrom Celonis for a fireside chat, discussing how the targeted use of AI is accelerating the digital transformation across our global production network and supply chain.

"To harness the full power of AI, full data transparency is needed. With the Celonis Process Intelligence platform, we can connect data from all major production and logistics systems. This gives us end-to-end data transparency and helps our teams to act with greater speed and precision, enabling us to anticipate change and respond to market dynamics quickly.

"A big Thank You to the Celonis team for the great exchange, the inspiring panel, and the strong collaboration. Celonis has already become a key enabler of our digital transformation. I am looking forward to our next projects."

Dr Burzer on stage at Celosphere 2025

