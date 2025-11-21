Alex Papli, former data and AI lead at Microsoft Australia and now founder of startup AI consultancy Hypergen, says workflow automation will be the “killer app’ for business uses of AI.

It’s one of several of Papli’s, and Hypergen’s, predictions for the business applications of AI he shared with ITWire.

Robotic process automation (RPA) has been used for many years to automate routine tasks in business, but Papli says its great limitation, which AI overcomes, is its inability to automate processes involving unstructured data.

“The big challenge organisations have has been trying to optimise their workflows and processes, and every time they grind to a halt when they hit a Word document or a PDF document because they're going to double click it, open it up, understand it,” he tells ITWire.

“Generative AI, with what we call zero shot training, or few shot learning, can understand exactly what might be in a document and make a decision off that.

“For example, you might have a sales contract for a customer, and the customer says, ‘We want to use our terms’. Traditionally every single one of these contracts needs to go via lawyers, but for some businesses, under certain values of deals, they might say it's not economically viable for us to go along and get a lawyer to look at their terms, but we could analyse that document and ask questions over it, and if we're happy that the value is low, tick off things like limitation of liability clauses and intellectual property clauses and OH&S clauses and anything else we want to inspect. And, for certain contracts, we might auto approve them. And things like non-disclosure agreements become pretty straightforward too.”

As organisations leverage AI to streamline business processes and boost efficiency, Papli says it will increasingly become the responsibility of an organisation’s chief data officer, rather than data scientists, largely because of AI’s ability to leverage and exploit unstructured business data.

When Hypergen undertakes customer projects, he says: “we’re increasingly using different data sets that aren't typically the domain of the data scientist. These might be living in SharePoint or Amazon S3 or something else that's unstructured data.

“So what we find is, to be successful in using AI, although it certainly does help to have data scientists, and we have data scientists on board, it's more that you need to know how to program APIs and how to think effectively about what we call context engineering to get the very best out of your data. It's finding the right documents. We would say we specialise in search, as opposed to the statistical types of AI, because fundamentally, you need to get search right.

“If you get search right, then things like generative AI work better. So, I think skills are changing. I think it's fair to say that the barrier is going down in some respects, but then in others, it's still very high. One of the biggest skills we hire are people who are really good at business analysis and being able to speak and understand what the job to be done is.”

Papli says he left Microsoft to start Hypergen to help smaller organisations accelerate using AI, particularly vision and generative AI “because I was seeing firsthand what big enterprise could do with generative AI and vision based AI, and I recognised that most organisations outside of the very biggest companies are not being educated, or are not able, to see what can be done.

“I was also very fortunate in being able to lead some of the biggest early wins in generative AI in Australia, and as a result, I have seen what you can do well and what you can't. So I established Hypergen to help organisations over 100 employees accelerate using AI, particularly vision and generative AI, although we will work on traditional machine learning where we need to, but again, often the data is the issue there.”

He says the Hypergen’s approach to help customers get to grips with and prioritise the myriad potential applications of AI to their businesses is a three step methodology called Beachhead, Boost and Breakthrough.

“Wel will typically run a demystifying AI workshop where we go to all people within an organisation. That’s very focused around the business outcomes that you can get with generative AI and AI in general. From there, we work with them to come up with a list of initiatives, and then we highlight which ones we think are beachheads.

“We don't say it needs to be the highest RoI or the biggest because that can be quite distracting for the organisation. Instead we say, for each department, let's find a beachhead, which is effectively just a really good use case, which is going to get them comfortable using AI and that's low cost, that's quick to implement, that just shows everyone that they can do things.

From there, we then move to the boost initiatives, which are typically RoI based, and help them do that. Occasionally some of those boosts turn into breakthroughs, which is where we talk about the transformational aspects of AI.”

He adds: “I'm not one for running out to companies and saying ‘we're going to transform your business’. I think that's for our customers to decide. They are the best placed to identify those opportunities. What we do is we act as a mechanism to help them identify and shape hose opportunities. And it usually becomes quite obvious when we're all working together, which of those boost opportunities, tweaked a little bit, can open up a new market for them, can actually break through.”