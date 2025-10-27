Iron Mountain says its InSight DXP platform is engineered to transform passive assets into active intelligence, and promises a secure, cloud-native platform unifies physical and digital information, leveraging AI, autonomous agents, and connectivity to enterprise systems to unlock the full potential of unstructured data and drive next-level enterprise productivity.

With the daily volume of unstructured data accelerating across every industry, Iron Mountain notes that most of it remaining largely untapped. This means its InSight DXP platform is very useful, as it makes it easier to structure the unstructured data and build AI-ready workflows - turning those passive assets into active intelligence.

Indeed, Iron Mountain notes its pervasive AI unlocks active intelligence, meaning enhanced AI-powered extractions, new AI-powered search and agentic AI turn fragmented data into a strategic, active source of intelligence, accelerating productivity and decision-making.

This also delivers a unified information landscape, bringing physical and digital assets in a single pane view, supporting digital transformation efforts and streamlining audit readiness and dispute resolution, and allows you to govern content with intelligence by automatically discovering, analysing, and remediating redundant, obsolete, and trivial data across enterprise repositories.

So, what are the key new features and features and benefits of Insight DXP? These include:

Orchestrated workflows with agentic AI: InSight DXP, a low/no-code platform, helps customers rapidly deploy tailored agentic workflows that orchestrate users and data sources and automate complex, multi-step, document-intensive processes with AI agents, ensuring enterprise content is fully mobilised for strategic outcomes.





Unified information landscape with a single pane view: InSight DXP integrates physical records with digital assets. This unified experience allows users to manage their entire inventory, place digital file delivery orders with status tracking, and edit metadata for both digital and physical content seamlessly. A dedicated dashboard offers intuitive access to inventory analytics, unlocking powerful insights into legacy information.





Automated discovery and remediation of redundant, obsolete and trivial data: InSight DXP connects directly to external repositories to help discover and remediate data chaos at the source. The platform analyzes and understands content, surfacing actionable governance recommendations that enable customers to delete unnecessary files or archive content to reduce risk and storage costs.





Seamless integration and connectors: InSight DXP includes connectors that seamlessly integrate critical information into core business systems. This capability reduces data silos by integrating directly into Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and other business systems.





Instant answers with AI-powered search: With organisations often leaving up to 80% of valuable information locked away in fragmented, unstructured data, InSight DXP's AI search allows users to ask natural language questions and get immediate, relevant answers, grounded in their organisation's unique context, for personalised, actionable answers.





Enhanced compliance with proactive, smart governance: With 23% of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies citing regulatory and compliance hurdles as a major roadblock to transformation, InSight DXP integrates with Iron Mountain's Policy Center to automatically apply records retention schedules and legal hold rules. New PII redaction capabilities further reduce manual effort and minimize compliance risk by automatically detecting and obscuring sensitive data.

Narasimha Goli, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Iron Mountain, said: “We recognise that every enterprise is fighting a costly and invisible organisational drag, where fragmented, dark data inhibits strategic growth and slows decision-making.

"This new release of InSight DXP is engineered to fundamentally tackle this challenge. By taking advantage of the power of AI and deploying autonomous agents in a single, secure platform–which also brings together physical and digital data–we help customers reduce this burden and do more with their data.”

The company's webinar on the InSight DXP platform is here.

This video from Iron Mountain's YouTube page gives a demo of the InSight DPX platform:

Iron Mountain's new sponsorship of the McLaren F1 Racing Team

On a separate note, Iron Mountain has vroooomed into the world of Formula 1 motor racing by becoming an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

It's not just a case of slapping a logo onto part of McLaren's F1 cars, but there's a key role here in being part of McLaren Racing’s digital heritage transformation journey.

The company says its AI-enabled digital platform will help to activate McLaren's legendary archives - transforming precious historical assets such as pioneering blueprints and vintage film and photography into intelligent, dynamic content.

By preserving, digitising and unlocking the value of these rich assets, McLaren Racing can connect its fans and partners globally to the memories and moments that define the team’s incredible journey, and tell new and inspiring stories that bring them closer to the action than ever before.

McLaren Racing will also benefit from Iron Mountain’s global leadership in secure, efficient and sustainable management of end-of-life IT assets.

The partnership began from the 2025 United States Grand Prix, when Iron Mountain branding featured on both McLaren Formula 1 Team race cars, with additional branding touchpoints throughout the 2025 season and beyond.

Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, said: “Our fans are at the centre of what we do, and we are passionate about sharing our storied past with them. With the integration of Iron Mountain, we will be able to bring to life more of the team’s rich history for our fans and partners as we look to shine a light on the McLaren Racing brand.”

Greg McIntosh, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Iron Mountain, said: “We are proud to partner with the McLaren Formula 1 Team, which embodies the spirit of innovation and high performance at Iron Mountain. Our AI-enabled digital platform will help to fuel new opportunities for success and transform McLaren Racing’s iconic heritage media - protecting these timeless assets for future generations, connecting them to fans and partners, and activating them to unlock value like never before.”

This video from Iron Mountain's YouTube page is not F1 specific, but demonstrates Iron Mountain acting as stewards to protect and maintain a continuous connection to history: