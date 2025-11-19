Big Data Market Segment LS
InterSystems Launches HealthShare AI Assistant to Optimise Data Retrieval and Clinical Engagement with Conversational Intelligence

Don Woodlock, head of global healthcare solutions at InterSystems

New capability empowers clinicians with faster, safer access to unified patient data

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider powering more than 1 billion health records worldwide, announced the launch of InterSystems HealthShare AI Assistant, a new generative AI capability designed to assist clinicians, case managers and administrators in accessing and understanding patient information faster and more intuitively.

Built on the trusted foundation of InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care Record (UCR), HealthShare AI Assistant introduces a conversational interface that enables users to securely query, summarise and navigate complex longitudinal health records using natural language prompts. The AI Assistant queries records from thousands of diverse clinical data sources and leverages Generative AI to surface relevant insights and present information using industry-standard displays – empowering users with faster, more intuitive access to comprehensive patient data and key insights.

Some key capabilities of HealthShare AI Assistant include:

  • Conversational Chat Interface –Empowers users to ask clinical questions or request patient summaries in plain language, delivering concise, context-aware insights instantly.
  • Pre-Built and Custom Prompts –Provides clinically curated starter prompts and enables organisations to build tailored, role-based configurations.
  • Source Traceability –Connects every AI-generated response to its verified record source, promoting transparency and clinical trust.
  • Seamless Integration –Operates within the HealthShare Clinical Viewer and Navigation Application keeping the assistant embedded in the user's natural workflow.
  • Comprehensive Governance –Implements configurable data profiles, role-based access controls, and full audit tracking to support safe, responsible AI use.

“AI in healthcare must be grounded in trust, interoperability and reliable data,” said Don Woodlock, head of global healthcare solutions at InterSystems. “With HealthShare AI Assistant, we’re giving healthcare professionals a faster and safer way to access the information they need, right from within their existing workflows. It’s about reducing cognitive burden, improving efficiency, and letting clinicians focus on caring for patients.”

HealthShare AI Assistant pilot programs have demonstrated meaningful gains in efficiency and user satisfaction. A usability study run with Healthix, one of the largest public health information exchanges in the United States, showed that the AI Assistant quantitatively improved clinician workflow, reduced time spent reviewing records, and surfaced useful and actionable insights.

“Collecting information from 9,000+ facilities for over 21 million patients comes with an abundance of data,” said Todd Rogow, CEO at Healthix. “With HealthShare AI Assistant, our clinician users now have a tool to get an instant, clinically validated summary drawn from years of records, delivering a holistic view of a patient’s medical history at time of care.” 

HealthShare AI Assistant is part of the broader InterSystems HealthShare suite, which powers data interoperability and connected care across more than 80 countries. The new AI capability is available immediately to HealthShare users in supported regions.

For more information, visit www.InterSystems.com/HealthShare.

