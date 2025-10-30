Enterprise AI- powered cloud data management company Informatica today announced new innovations that connect enterprise data to the next generation of AI agents.

Informatica says the new capabilities on the company’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud IDMC) platform are designed to help customers “unlock productivity, strengthen data security and build trust in AI-powered decision-making”.



CLAIRE Agents: Autonomous Data Management: The launch includes the release of the first CLAIRE Agents that empower users to automate complex data management goals.

CLAIRE® Data Exploration Agents enable complex natural language queries on Master Data Management (MDM) and enterprise data using natural language.

CLAIRE® Enterprise Discovery Agents provide contextual and accurate results from an organisation’s data sources to quickly deliver relevant, accurate and personalised data for AI and analytics.

CLAIRE® ELT Agents empower business users to build data pipelines and better collaborate with data engineers to deploy them.

CLAIRE® Product Help Agents provide context-aware responses to questions pertaining to data within Informatica’s Data Management Cloud (IDMC).

CLAIRE® Data Quality Agents (Public Preview) let users create, evaluate and operationalize data quality rules in minutes based on business specifications in natural language.

CLAIRE ®Product Experience Agents (Private Preview) helps classify products and enrich product records within MDM records with both structured and unstructured data.

Informatica notes:

Enhanced CLAIRE® GPT now includes planning, advanced reasoning and improved natural language understanding, helping users plan, automate and optimise data workflows through natural language interactions. Additionally, CLAIRE GPT's compound reasoning and execution system uses Azure OpenAI and AWS Bedrock Claude models within Informatica's secure cloud environment to deliver enterprise grade agentic data management.

CLAIRE® Copilot for MDM: Simplifies master data usage and understanding through natural language queries to explore master data and access product help seamlessly from within Informatica MDM.



AI Agent Engineering: Empowering the Agentic Enterprise: The launch introduces new advancements in Informatica’s Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), further cementing IDMC as the data foundation for agentic AI systems.



AI Agent Engineering (Private Preview) empowers enterprises to build, connect, orchestrate and manage customisable Informatica agents through a no-code interface, reducing AI agent development time from weeks to minutes. With built-in test consoles for validation, advanced monitoring, full SDLC support, logging and observability, customers can build, test, deploy, monitor and govern AI agents at scale.

AI Agent Hub (Private Preview) offers pre-built, domain-specific AI agents and automation recipes that dramatically reduce setup time. These include integrations across Jira, Salesforce, Dynamics, Snowflake and Microsoft Teams—alongside support for specialised lead management, approval workflows and MDM data discovery.

Informatica MCP Servers provide options for securely connecting AI agents to enterprise-grade tools such as cloud address verification and Cloud Data Governance Catalog (CDGC) search and Master Data Management.



Data Governance and Privacy: AI Governance Innovation

Unstructured Data Governance (Private Preview) enables CDGC users to scan, classify and catalog unstructured data files with classification based on hierarchical taxonomies, allowing enterprises to curate content for GenAI use cases within their data catalog.

Additional new AI Governance capabilities in CDGC provide the ability to model multi-agent systems and scan AI asset inventory from Google Vertex AI, supporting enterprise governance of AI systems and applications.

Data Access Management features enhanced plugins for policy pushdown to Databricks, AWS Redshift and Microsoft Fabric Data Warehouse, enabling consistent enforcement of access policies for secure and responsible use of data on these platforms.

Master Data Management: Agentic PIM for Product 360 and Agentforce Extension

The new Agentic Product Information Management (PIM) for Product 360 (Private Preview) simplifies product data stewardship through intuitive conversational experiences. Meanwhile, the MDM Extension for Agentforce connects Salesforce-native AI agents with unified, governed master data bringing trusted, context-rich data and insights directly into customer engagement workflows.



Kevin Petrie, Vice President of Research, BARC said “Our research finds strong demand for agentic data management. Informatica addresses this demand, for example, by supporting the two most popular use cases of data quality and data integration. Informatica also simplifies agentic AI innovation by enabling enterprises to build and refine agents while synchronizing the data, model and application lifecycles.”

“The world is entering the era of agentic AI where autonomous agents collaborate with humans to solve complex business challenges,” said Krish Vitaldevara, CPO, Informatica. “With our launch, Informatica empowers every organisation to connect trusted, AI-ready data to these intelligent agents helping them innovate faster, operate smarter and build AI systems their businesses can trust.”

For more information on Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud, please visit here