COMPANY NEWS: New AI software builds on NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design to enable organisations to design, deploy and govern AI agents with no-code tools, built-in blueprints and sovereign data control to shorten time to value and drive responsible, enterprise-scale innovation

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced Hitachi iQ Studio, the latest addition to the Hitachi iQ portfolio of AI solutions. Hitachi iQ Studio is designed to help enterprises build, deploy and manage AI agents and applications at scale, acting as a turnkey integration hub with a no-code and low-code agent builder and a library of industrial AI solution templates that enable rapid prototyping and production across diverse data environments. This helps enterprises operationalise their AI solutions faster while maintaining full control over their data and models.

Although AI adoption is growing rapidly, many organisations still face barriers in moving from experimentation to scaled deployment. A recent industry report by Boston Consulting Group found that 74% of companies struggle to operationalise AI and achieve lasting business impact. Additionally, the study found that the majority of struggles stemmed from people and process-related issues, including a lack of AI talent on staff, while a separate study found that 62% of organisations believe a lack of data governance is the primary data challenge inhibiting AI initiatives. Hitachi iQ Studio was developed to close these gaps by giving enterprises a simpler way to design and deploy AI solutions that are secure, compliant and cost-effective.

Unlike fragmented point tools or cloud-only offerings, Hitachi iQ Studio provides a fully governed, on-premises and sovereign AI environment. This means that information can be easily kept within existing infrastructure, helping businesses, particularly those in regulated industries, work toward meeting strict compliance requirements while protecting sensitive information from unauthorised access. At its core, the solution builds on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design to provide pre-integrated retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines to deliver AI-ready data to agentic AI workloads. Hitachi iQ Studio combines RAG pipelines with Model Context Protocol (MCP) to support fast data access, automation and pre-built templates, to make it easier for companies without in-house technical expertise to create and deploy AI solutions. It provides intelligent, context-aware responses and serves as the foundation for industry-specific solutions. In addition, Hitachi iQ Studio includes a built-in model management system that allows enterprises to deploy and serve large language and machine learning models locally within their own infrastructure.

“AI has evolved beyond experimentation, but many organisations still need the right foundation to scale it effectively,” said Jason Hardy, chief technology officer for AI at Hitachi Vantara. “With Hitachi iQ Studio, we are making AI more user-friendly and manageable by combining accessible tools with enterprise-grade performance and governance. The result is faster innovation, stronger oversight and a path to scalable, responsible AI.”

By combining intuitive design capabilities with proven enterprise infrastructure, Hitachi iQ Studio allows both technical and business teams to create, manage and monitor AI agents that drive measurable outcomes, with features for evaluation, fine-tuning and lifecycle governance. For GenAI and predictive AI applications, Hitachi iQ Studio supports model and prompt management, data curation with feedback loops, scalable deployment and built-in governance and safety.

Hitachi iQ Studio:

Delivers AI-ready data for agentic AI : Unlock the value of your unstructured data with secure RAG pipelines.

: Unlock the value of your unstructured data with secure RAG pipelines. Accelerates time to value : Shrink the time between idea and production to days with MCP Connectors, integrated components and ready-to-use algorithms that simplify access to enterprise data across environments.

: Shrink the time between idea and production to days with MCP Connectors, integrated components and ready-to-use algorithms that simplify access to enterprise data across environments. Democratises AI : Empower nontechnical users to build and deploy AI agents through a visual interface that reduces reliance on limited data science resources.

: Empower nontechnical users to build and deploy AI agents through a visual interface that reduces reliance on limited data science resources. Enables industrial AI: Access built-in blueprints for predictive maintenance, operator-skill evaluation and fleet optimization tailored for industrial and enterprise environments.

“As organisations bring AI into production, the ability to keep data secure, scalable and close to compute is essential for AI agents and other reasoning applications,” said Jacob Liberman, director of enterprise product at NVIDIA. “By combining Hitachi Vantara’s enterprise data expertise with NVIDIA accelerated computing and software, Hitachi iQ Studio gives customers the performance, scalability and efficiency they need to build and deploy advanced AI systems at enterprise scale.”

NVIDIA Storage Certification

Hitachi iQ infrastructure, which includes Hitachi Content Software for File (HCSF), is now validated through the NVIDIA Enterprise Storage Certification program. This provides independent confirmation that Hitachi Vantara’s systems meet the stringent requirements of large-scale AI and high-performance computing environments and delivers the parallel file system that powers data-intensive AI workloads. This gives customers and partners confidence that their data and workloads can run efficiently, securely and at scale while reinforcing Hitachi Vantara’s leadership in trusted, high-performance infrastructure for AI factories.

HCSF also achieved NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) certification for cloud-native, multi-tenant and service provider environments. To earn this distinction, Hitachi Vantara demonstrated end-to-end AI stack compatibility, seamless integration with NVIDIA platforms like NVIDIA AI Enterprise and the ability to deliver faster time-to-market using validated blueprints and comprehensive lifecycle support.

“The rapid growth and advancement in AI have left many enterprises struggling with scale, data governance and cost management – challenges that are compounded by a lack of in-house talent,” said Ashish Nadkarni, group vice president and general manager, worldwide infrastructure research at IDC. “Scaling AI depends as much on having the right data and infrastructure readiness as it does on models or compute. Solutions like Hitachi iQ Studio, which can provide built-in templates and enhanced data visibility, represent an important step toward creating unified AI environments that help organisations overcome data silos, strengthen governance and turn AI experimentation into measurable business outcomes.”

Hitachi Vantara will showcase Hitachi iQ Studio at Supercomputing 2025, taking place Nov. 16-21 in St. Louis, Missouri. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Hitachi iQ Studio firsthand and learn how it simplifies and advances agentic AI development across industries.

