Thursday, 30 October 2025 21:38

Founders to race Noosa Triathlon using AI they built to train themselves Featured

By Grant Titmus
Founders to race Noosa Triathlon using AI they built to train themselves

In the lead up to this Sunday’s Noosa Triathlon, Leigh Kelson and Freya Simmonds have put their faith in AI to help them prepare.

On race day the two will be competing having used the AI platform they have built to help them manage their training plans, nutrition, injury prevention plans and training load monitoring.

Called Kitt Companion, it is an AI trainer for athletes that uses data from multiple apps and devices to build professional clinical intelligence that learns about each individual and adapts accordingly.

Founded by Kelson, a technology veteran, exercise physiologist Simmonds along with experienced technologist and AI expert Richard Low and sports physiotherapist Nathan Carloss, Kitt’s evolution began with a Chrome extension to help clinicians create professional referral letters. This success led to Kitt Clinician – which is now in beta testing - a comprehensive clinical assistant serving physiotherapists, exercise physiologists, and sports scientists. To protect data, the platform is protected by 256-grade encryption.

“Having Kitt as our training partner has been transformative, even at this early stage,” said Kelson, an accomplished endurance athlete who has competed in nine Noosa triathlons, two Ironman 70.3 events, and over 30 Olympic and sprint distance triathlons. “We’re not elite athletes with teams of coaches, physiotherapists, and nutritionists. We’re age groupers who need that same level of intelligence but can’t afford professional support. That’s exactly who Kitt is for.”

Simmonds said the idea for Kitt Companion was born at last year’s Noosa Triathlon. After crossing the finish line, the two training partners found themselves discussing a frustration they’d been experiencing for years.

“We were drowning in data from multiple apps and devices but had no intelligent way to make sense of it all,” said Simmonds, a 10 times Noosa Triathlon finisher. “As an exercise physiologist, I knew what the data meant clinically, but translating that into daily training decisions was overwhelming even for professionals.”

“Twelve months ago at this event we realised we needed an AI trainer that could actually understand our bodies,” said Kelson. “Now we’re racing Noosa again, this time using the intelligence platform we built. It’s been amazing to have Kitt managing our training, nutrition, and injury prevention even at this early testing stage. The next six to 12 months will be transformative as we roll out the full vision.”

Simmonds said elite athletes had the benefit of entire teams of coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, sports scientists - all working together to optimise their performance. “Age groupers and people who just want to stay healthy and active can’t afford that level of support. Kitt brings that professional intelligence to everyone. We can’t wait to see how Kitt’s intelligence improves to help everyday people access what only elite athletes could afford before.”

Kelson said each of the co-founders brought exceptional expertise to the project. “Freya and Nathan brought the clinical intelligence. They know exactly what the human body needs for optimal performance and injury prevention. Richard brought the AI expertise to build the intelligence engine, and I brought 40 years of commercialisation experience. Together, we’re turning clinical expertise into an AI platform that serves both professionals and individuals.”

Carloss has more than 25 years’ experience working with elite teams such as the Brisbane Lions, Gold Coast Suns, Queensland Reds and the Australian Wallabies and setting up private physio and recovery clinics. He brings holistic, professional-grade rehabilitation expertise to help everyone move like an athlete and stay injury free.

Low, who leads the technical development as CTO, brings deep AI expertise and personal understanding of endurance athletics. “Building an AI that truly understands movement and recovery requires both technical sophistication and lived experience,” said Low. “As an endurance runner and technologist, I’m building the AI I wish I’d had for my own training.”

Kelson said Kitt Companion will progressively build towards comprehensive health intelligence that synthesises data from all sources such as wearables, health records, clinical assessments into personalised daily guidance covering activity programming, recovery, performance, nutrition, and injury prevention.

The platform can be accessed for free at www.kittnoosa.com.

