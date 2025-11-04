Big Data Market Segment LS
Fastly Launches Sustainability Dashboard To Support Smarter, Climate-Aware Decisions

By Fastly
Derek Rast, Area Vice President, Australia and New Zealand at Fastly Derek Rast, Area Vice President, Australia and New Zealand at Fastly

COMPANY NEWS:  Fastly, a leader in global edge platforms, has launched a sustainability dashboard empowering Australian and New Zealand customers to meet growing regulatory requirements for supply chain emissions disclosure. The dashboard enables users to collect data on carbon hotspots, export reports for annual disclosures, and pull emissions data straight into existing workflows. 

Fastly’s dashboard is launched at a time when for many businesses, sustainability remains critical to long-term value creation, even in uncertain geopolitical and economic times. With many businesses under increased regulatory scrutiny, it is clear companies must integrate sustainability, ethics, resilience and social value to support investment opportunities, tender processes, customer loyalty and employee attraction and retention. 

More than ever, enterprise decision makers need to embed sustainability into their organisational strategy with clear KPIs and measurable targets. At the same time, it must be integrated into core business planning and performance frameworks.

Providing trusted, granular data on their electricity use, renewable coverage, and electricity-related carbon emissions generated from their usage of the Fastly edge platform, the Fastly dashboard makes it easier for organisations to not only track and disclose their environmental impact, but also to truly understand and optimise it. In addition, beyond Fastly’s own infrastructure, the dashboard gives users visibility into the electricity consumed by the data centres that host its equipment. This allows enterprises to see how electricity plays a role in their footprint, both upstream and within Fastly.

The dashboard forms a critical tool for Australian enterprises which need to remain compliant and provide reports aligned with the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme – namely companies with consolidated revenue of $50 million or more, employing more than 100 employees, or which have consolidated gross assets of $25 million or more. 

Indeed, the sustainability dashboard backs every metric with published methodology aligned to the universal Greenhouse Gas Protocol. The numbers are traceable, saving time and confidently meeting stakeholder expectations for credible carbon disclosures. With this visibility, users can make data-driven decisions about how to optimise for both performance and sustainability.

As the data is updated daily and tied directly to an enterprise’s platform usage, organisations can:

  • Spot carbon hotspots quickly and identify steps to optimise
  • Track changes in near real-time, not weeks or even months later
  • Combine emissions data with your existing observability tools for a holistic understanding of your edge use 

Key dashboard features include:   

  • Daily refreshed data: There’s no more waiting for annual reports. Organisations can see how their usage impacts emissions on a near real-time basis.       
  • Granular breakdowns:  Users can explore by timeframe, geography, or product area (Delivery, Compute, Shared).
  • Flexible integrations: Enterprises can export data as a CSV or use Fastly’s API-first design to feed emissions data directly into existing workflows, enabling users to push the platform’s data directly into your internal observability pipeline.
  • Regional insights: Break down electricity consumption and location, and market-based emissions by country. With country-level views you can investigate where traffic is “dirtier.” If you’re leaning too hard on fossil-heavy regions, improve your caching strategy to shift load without slowing users down. You can also see the renewable coverage percentage to understand how much clean energy your workloads are actually riding on.

“At Fastly, we've always believed that a better internet is also a more sustainable one,” says Derek Rast, Area Vice President, Australia and New Zealand at Fastly. “The sustainability dashboard commitment is a crucial step for our valued customers and the right thing to do from an environmental perspective for building a more sustainable future for the internet and for everyone who relies on it. Fastly’s Sustainability dashboard ties emissions data directly to your Fastly workloads and with that visibility, users can finally make data-driven decisions about how to optimise for both performance and sustainability.”

