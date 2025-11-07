AI agent combines real-time insights, content creation, and fraud detection to help ecommerce businesses work smarter and more competitively with practical AI

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in AI powered cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the launch of its ecommerce AI Agent, a built-in AI tool within the company’s ecommerce platform, EvolutionX, which also powers its Spruce eCommerce solution.

The AI Agent combines intelligence and real-time insights to help merchants make day-to-day work easier, connect better with customers, and uncover new revenue opportunities—all without complex setup or technical expertise. This reinforces ECI’s commitment to developing Practical AI which supports the growth objectives of its SMB customers. Unlike standalone AI plug-ins, the AI Agent is purpose-built and fully integrated into their workflow for a secure experience tailored to how they operate.

“Ecommerce businesses today are managing more digital complexity than ever, from maintaining ecommerce catalogues and product data to keeping pace with evolving customer expectations,” said Chris Fisher, Vice President of Global Ecommerce at ECI Software Solutions. “Most don’t have the time, budget, or in-house expertise to implement advanced AI tools that typically only large companies can afford. By building AI directly into our ecommerce platform, we’re eliminating those barriers and giving users a practical, simple, secure way to streamline everyday tasks, uncover insights in real time, and build the kind of digital resilience they need to compete long term.”

Key benefits of the AI Agent include:

Instant access to business insights : Provides merchants with real-time access to sales, orders, and customer behaviour to uncover trends and opportunities.

: Provides merchants with real-time access to sales, orders, and customer behaviour to uncover trends and opportunities. Intuitive chat interface : Enables merchants to identify high-value customers, spot those who might stop buying, and analyse order trends, directly from the merchant dashboard.

: Enables merchants to identify high-value customers, spot those who might stop buying, and analyse order trends, directly from the merchant dashboard. Smarter product listings : Automatically enriches product listings with additional details and relevant keywords to improve SEO, visibility, and conversions.

: Automatically enriches product listings with additional details and relevant keywords to improve SEO, visibility, and conversions. Fraud detection: Intelligent pattern recognition evaluates orders, detects anomalies and flags suspicious activity, helping to reduce manual reviews, chargebacks and protect revenue without disrupting a legitimate customer order.

For merchants, these productivity gains translate into better visibility, faster responses to market changes, and more consistent customer experiences.

Vicky Sollars of The Business Supplies Group Ltd., an early adopter of the AI A gent, shared, “Using ECI’s ecommerce AI Agent tool was genuinely impressive; it even picked up details like whether a product was biodegradable. Normally, writing one product description from scratch takes around 20 minutes (and even longer if we’re missing information). With the AI tool, I managed to create 50 descriptions in just half an hour. The time saved and the level of detail it captured were remarkable.”

Clive Katz of Office Central added, "It’s impressive how the AI Agent zeroed in on a suspicious order and even explained the reasoning behind its score. Seeing it spot those tricky risk signals really builds confidence in the AI order fraud analysis. Our team is now using it for any guest orders moving forward."

The launch of the AI Agent is part of ECI’s broader roadmap to bring connected, AI driven practical, connected, intelligent insights to the ecommerce community. Initially, ECI’s AI Agent will be available to all EvolutionX and Spruce eCommerce stores in November, giving all new and existing customers early access at no cost.

The AI Agent will support ecommerce customers and prospects across all integrated products, including Spruce, DDMSPlus, Red Falcon, e-automate, and Deacom, as well as customers in distribution markets where ECI serves businesses, such as gas and welding, electrical, plumbing and HVAC, industrial, safety, and MRO.

To learn more about the ecommerce AI Agent, visit www.ecisolutions.com.