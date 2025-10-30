Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced it has been recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring for the second year in a row. Gartner evaluated 14 vendors, and Dynatrace was recognised for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, positioning the company in the furthest placement on the Completeness of Vision axis. Complimentary copies of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring are available on the Dynatrace website.

“Digital experiences have become the primary channel for customer interactions, making real-time insights into their digital infrastructure critical for ensuring performance, reliability, and trust,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. “We believe that being recognised by Gartner as a Leader in the Digital Experience Monitoring report since its inception reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering customers to turn complexity into insights and action across their environments. We remain committed to delivering innovative product solutions that allow our customers to continue raising the bar for the customer experience.”

In the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Monitoring report, Dynatrace was the only vendor identified as a Customers’ Choice. The company was also recognised as a Leader and positioned highest in Execution in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. In the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Observability Platforms Report, Dynatrace ranked highest in the following Use Cases: Cost Optimization (4.32/5), Site Reliability Engineering (4.3/5), Business Insights (4.3/5) and AI Engineering (4.29/5).

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring, Padraig Byrne, Pankaj Prasad, DB Cummings, Martin Caren, and Tanmay Bisht, 27 October 2025

Gartner, Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Monitoring, By Peer Contributors, 23 May 2025

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Gregg Siegfried, Matt Crossley, Padraig Byrne, Andre Bridges, Martin Caren, 7 July 2025

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Observability Platforms, Matt Crossley, Gregg Siegfried, Padraig Byrne, Andre Bridges, Martin Caren, 8 July 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.