Big Data Market Segment LS
Big Data Market Segment RS
Thursday, 20 November 2025 13:45

Dynatrace Integrates with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to Deliver End-to-End Observability for Agentic AI on AWS

By
Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace

COMPANY NEWS: Now Generally Available, Delivering Real-Time Visibility, Auditability, and Optimization for Agentic Workflows

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced its integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, now generally available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers. This integration provides real-time visibility into autonomous agents and their interactions across AWS services, enabling developers and enterprises to monitor, debug, optimise, and audit agentic workflows with precision. Dynatrace is one of the first observability providers supporting Amazon Bedrock AgentCore at launch, delivering real-time insights into agentic workflows.

Solving the Visibility Gap in Agentic Architectures

AI agents are rapidly emerging as a new paradigm for unlocking productivity gains, yet visibility into their behaviour and performance remains limited. The integration between Dynatrace and AWS addresses this challenge by providing comprehensive, real-time observability across agentic workflows. Through its integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Dynatrace converts agent telemetry into actionable insights, enabling teams to:

  • Monitor agent reliability and responsiveness at the trace level
  • Set up intelligent alerting on key metrics
  • Visualise agent-to-service interactions through a real-time topology map
  • Debug distributed agent workflows
  • Oversee compliance and governance in AI-driven systems

Strategic Alignment and Developer Enablement

This integration underscores Dynatrace’s commitment to advancing AI-driven observability and strengthening collaboration with hyperscalers like AWS, enabling enterprises to more rapidly adopt agentic and generative AI technologies. By delivering comprehensive telemetry, causal AI analytics, and seamless integration with AgentCore, Dynatrace empowers developers, cloud architects, and operations teams to accelerate time-to-value, simplify deployment, and provide trust and reliability in autonomous agent environments.

“At Storio group, we’re committed to leveraging AI to drive smarter, more responsive digital experiences,” said Alex Hibbitt, Engineering Director, Customer Platform at Storio group. “Dynatrace’s integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore gives us the real-time observability we need to confidently scale agentic architectures. It’s a powerful step forward in building intelligent systems that are both reliable and secure.”

“As agentic architectures redefine how enterprises build and operate intelligent systems, observability becomes the foundation for trust and innovation,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. “Our integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore delivers the transparency and insight teams need to confidently scale autonomous AI, helping them accelerate delivery with greater reliability.”

Availability

Dynatrace AgentCore integration is generally available. A joint showcase is planned for AWS re:Invent 2025, with live demos and presentations at booth #575.

Read 485 times

Please join our community here and become a VIP.

Subscribe to ITWIRE UPDATE Newsletter here
JOIN our iTWireTV our YouTube Community here
BACK TO LATEST NEWS here




Maximising Cloud Efficiency - LUMEN WEBINAR 23 April 2025

According to KPMG, companies typically spend 35% more on cloud than is required to deliver business objectives

The rush to the cloud has led to insufficient oversight, with many organisations struggling to balance the value of cloud agility and innovation against the need for guardrails to control costs.

Join us for an exclusive webinar on Cloud Optimisation.

In this event, the team from Lumen will explain how you can maximise cloud efficiency while reducing cost.

The session will reveal how to implement key steps for effective cloud optimisation.

Register for the event now!

REGISTER!

PROMOTE YOUR WEBINAR ON ITWIRE

It's all about Webinars.

Marketing budgets are now focused on Webinars combined with Lead Generation.

If you wish to promote a Webinar we recommend at least a 3 to 4 week campaign prior to your event.

The iTWire campaign will include extensive adverts on our News Site itwire.com and prominent Newsletter promotion https://itwire.com/itwire-update.html and Promotional News & Editorial. Plus a video interview of the key speaker on iTWire TV https://www.youtube.com/c/iTWireTV/videos which will be used in Promotional Posts on the iTWire Home Page.

Now we are coming out of Lockdown iTWire will be focussed to assisting with your webinars and campaigns and assistance via part payments and extended terms, a Webinar Business Booster Pack and other supportive programs. We can also create your adverts and written content plus coordinate your video interview.

We look forward to discussing your campaign goals with you. Please click the button below.

MORE INFO HERE!

BACK TO HOME PAGE
Published in AI and Data
Tagged under
Jennifer Smith

Latest from Jennifer Smith

Related items

More in this category: « Rubrik Launches Intelligent Business Recovery for Microsoft 365 and Enhanced DevOps Protection Across Microsoft Environments Claroty releases new AI-powered CPS Library, setting revolutionary new standards for asset visibility and vulnerability attribution »
Share News tips for the iTWire Journalists? Your tip will be anonymous
back to top

Subscribe to Newsletter

*  Enter the security code shown:

WEBINARS & EVENTS

CYBERSECURITY

PEOPLE MOVES

GUEST ARTICLES

Guest Opinion

ITWIRETV & INTERVIEWS

RESEARCH & CASE STUDIES

Channel News

Comments