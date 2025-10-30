Big Data Market Segment LS
Big Data Market Segment RS
Thursday, 30 October 2025 10:41

Datadog Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Digital Experience Monitoring

By
Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer, Datadog Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer, Datadog

COMPANY NEWS:  Datadog was positioned the highest in the Ability to Execute axis

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM). This is the second year in a row Datadog has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner research. The company’s positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is based on the Completeness of Datadog’s Vision and its Ability to Execute with its extensive DEM portfolio for web and mobile applications. 

“Datadog’s suite of DEM products empowers customers to deliver seamless and high-quality digital experiences. We have continued to evolve this space with our recent acquisition of Eppo, an experimentation and feature-management platform. By integrating Eppo’s capabilities into our unified platform, we can help customers continue to improve end user experiences quickly and with confidence,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. “We believe this Gartner placement of Datadog in the 2025 Magic Quadrant reflects our commitment to helping customers improve their brand reputation, increase end user retention and ultimately achieve their digital transformation goals.”

Datadog's DEM suite—which includes Synthetic Monitoring and TestingReal User Monitoring (RUM), Product AnalyticsSession Replay and Error Tracking—provides a single source of truth for frontend monitoring data, so brands like Ibnsina Pharma and Booksy can better understand user activity and troubleshoot frontend issues as efficiently as possible. Building on that foundation, RUM Without Limits delivers a new level of flexibility and value for Real User Monitoring. Designed in response to customer demand, it combines high-fidelity insights from complete traffic with powerful filtering tools that help teams uncover trends, detect issues and manage costs with precision.

“It has been a long time since we’ve seen truly insightful data from customers. Datadog gave us that lens again,” said Mahmoud Abdel Gawad, Co-CEO at Ibnsina Pharma.

“Datadog allows us to measure the business impact of changes and have a single point of truth across all teams,” said Zbigniew Kamiński, head of SRE at Booksy.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

To learn more about Digital Experience Monitoring, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/digital-experience-monitoring/. To download the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-digital-experience-monitoring-2025/.

Read 1371 times

Please join our community here and become a VIP.

Subscribe to ITWIRE UPDATE Newsletter here
JOIN our iTWireTV our YouTube Community here
BACK TO LATEST NEWS here




Maximising Cloud Efficiency - LUMEN WEBINAR 23 April 2025

According to KPMG, companies typically spend 35% more on cloud than is required to deliver business objectives

The rush to the cloud has led to insufficient oversight, with many organisations struggling to balance the value of cloud agility and innovation against the need for guardrails to control costs.

Join us for an exclusive webinar on Cloud Optimisation.

In this event, the team from Lumen will explain how you can maximise cloud efficiency while reducing cost.

The session will reveal how to implement key steps for effective cloud optimisation.

Register for the event now!

REGISTER!

PROMOTE YOUR WEBINAR ON ITWIRE

It's all about Webinars.

Marketing budgets are now focused on Webinars combined with Lead Generation.

If you wish to promote a Webinar we recommend at least a 3 to 4 week campaign prior to your event.

The iTWire campaign will include extensive adverts on our News Site itwire.com and prominent Newsletter promotion https://itwire.com/itwire-update.html and Promotional News & Editorial. Plus a video interview of the key speaker on iTWire TV https://www.youtube.com/c/iTWireTV/videos which will be used in Promotional Posts on the iTWire Home Page.

Now we are coming out of Lockdown iTWire will be focussed to assisting with your webinars and campaigns and assistance via part payments and extended terms, a Webinar Business Booster Pack and other supportive programs. We can also create your adverts and written content plus coordinate your video interview.

We look forward to discussing your campaign goals with you. Please click the button below.

MORE INFO HERE!

BACK TO HOME PAGE
Published in AI and Data
Tagged under
Jennifer Smith

Latest from Jennifer Smith

Related items

More in this category: « Dynatrace Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring Informatica announces ‘latest innovations’ to intelligent data management cloud »
Share News tips for the iTWire Journalists? Your tip will be anonymous
back to top

Subscribe to Newsletter

*  Enter the security code shown:

WEBINARS & EVENTS

CYBERSECURITY

PEOPLE MOVES

GUEST ARTICLES

Guest Opinion

ITWIRETV & INTERVIEWS

RESEARCH & CASE STUDIES

Channel News

Comments