Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM). This is the second year in a row Datadog has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner research. The company’s positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is based on the Completeness of Datadog’s Vision and its Ability to Execute with its extensive DEM portfolio for web and mobile applications.

“Datadog’s suite of DEM products empowers customers to deliver seamless and high-quality digital experiences. We have continued to evolve this space with our recent acquisition of Eppo, an experimentation and feature-management platform. By integrating Eppo’s capabilities into our unified platform, we can help customers continue to improve end user experiences quickly and with confidence,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. “We believe this Gartner placement of Datadog in the 2025 Magic Quadrant reflects our commitment to helping customers improve their brand reputation, increase end user retention and ultimately achieve their digital transformation goals.”

Datadog's DEM suite—which includes Synthetic Monitoring and Testing, Real User Monitoring (RUM), Product Analytics, Session Replay and Error Tracking—provides a single source of truth for frontend monitoring data, so brands like Ibnsina Pharma and Booksy can better understand user activity and troubleshoot frontend issues as efficiently as possible. Building on that foundation, RUM Without Limits delivers a new level of flexibility and value for Real User Monitoring. Designed in response to customer demand, it combines high-fidelity insights from complete traffic with powerful filtering tools that help teams uncover trends, detect issues and manage costs with precision.

“It has been a long time since we’ve seen truly insightful data from customers. Datadog gave us that lens again,” said Mahmoud Abdel Gawad, Co-CEO at Ibnsina Pharma.

“Datadog allows us to measure the business impact of changes and have a single point of truth across all teams,” said Zbigniew Kamiński, head of SRE at Booksy.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

To learn more about Digital Experience Monitoring, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/digital-experience-monitoring/. To download the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-digital-experience-monitoring-2025/.