Wednesday, 29 October 2025 10:54

Customer Science Launches New AI Solution That Optimises 80 Per Cent of all Customer Experience

By Customer Science
Todd Gorsuch, CEO, Customer Science Todd Gorsuch, CEO, Customer Science

COMPANY NEWS: Sydney-headquartered customer experience and digital transformation company, Customer Science, has announced the launch of a new AI-powered customer communication optimiser called CommScore.AI.

The solution, using a human-AI-human approach, reviews written communications through a brand and effectiveness lens to ensure they deliver frictionless experiences and ideal outcomes.

Todd Gorsuch, CEO, Customer Science, says, “This technology is new, but the IP has been developed over 20 years by service writing specialists, Friendly Persuasion, who joined our group in July. We’ve converted their customer correspondence auditing service into an AI powered solution that recommends how each message can be optimised against brand and industry benchmarks.  This means customers spend less time auditing, converting this time to writing optimal content and speeding time to value.”

Peter Vierod 002

Peter Vierod, Creative Partner at Customer Science division, CX Communications

Customer emails, letters, texts and forms represent up to 80 per cent of all customer experience. Even small improvements in this area can have a significant impact on operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Service writing that is clear and helpful is known to improve first contact resolutions by up to 20 per cent, reduce escalations and stop unnecessary customer service enquiries and errors by up to 30 per cent, and lift customer satisfaction by as much as 15 per cent.

The beauty of Commscore.AI is that it’s cost and speed allow medium and large enterprise clients to get equal benefits that were previously out of reach of many organisations.

Peter Vierod, Creative Partner at Customer Science division, CX Communications, says, “The beauty of CommScore.AI is that it helps remove customer experience frictions while aligning messages with a brand’s unique tonal values. CommScore.AI is for brands that want to benefit from AI without sounding like AI.”

Another factor in its favour is data security. Unmonitored use of AI in the workplace is a major concern for many organisations. According to Customer Science, CommScore.AI does not retain customer data or communications content, making it a secure environment. In addition, because it reviews communications from a brand context, it prevents in-house writers from straying outside tonal guidelines.

Comments