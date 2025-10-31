Big Data Market Segment LS
Friday, 31 October 2025 14:00

Coles accelerates AI adoption in retail with OpenAI - will it lead to cheaper prices for Aussies? Featured

By
Coles accelerates AI adoption in retail with OpenAI - will it lead to cheaper prices for Aussies?

NEWS AND OPINION: Coles, the Australian supermarket and retail giant, says it is the first major Australian retailer to deploy ChatGPT enterprise at scale as part of its new collaboration with OpenAI, empowering team members with cutting-edge tools and exploring new ways to enhance the customer experience.

Coles is most well known for its Coles Supermarkets, which compete fiercely with Woolworths, Aldi, IGA, SupaXpress and the other supermarkets in Australia, has taken on OpenAI's ChatGPT internally, using the GPT-5 model, to help its corporate teams speed up research, reduce administrative tasks, surface data insights, support compliance and fuel idea generation.

Perhaps we will also see ChatGPT advise Coles Group to put an Australian flag into its email footer, shamefully neglecting the Australian flag the country uses, while paying tribute to the trans flag - and doing so before paying tribute to the Australian Aboriginal Flag and that of Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Heterosexual and Australians of ALL cultural heritages and original nationalities buy products at Coles stores, too, and it is bewildering to see that majority of the population is not likewise honoured with Australia's NATIONAL FLAG.

That jab aside, for an omission which I find genuinely disappointing to see, and which I feel must be called out, Coles is nevertheless embracing the most modern of technologies - AI - with the rollout of ChatGPT Enterprise across parts of its corporate workforce, with customised training underway to build AI skills and capabilities ahead of a full workforce rollout planned for February 2026.

Together with OpenAI, Coles says it is also exploring how emerging AI capabilities could reshape the shopping experience, helping customers plan, shop and checkout in more personalised, convenient and connected ways.

Building on OpenAI’s experience with global retailers, Coles promises us it will reimagine how its teams work and how customers shop through the use of advanced AI tools.

Coles General Manager Data & AI, Caroline O’Brien, said retail is entering a new wave of AI-driven innovation, and noted: "Customer experiences and operational efficiencies are the driving forces behind the exponential growth of AI, shaping the future of Australian retail. As AI continues to be embedded our day-to-day tasks, our collaboration with OpenAI is set to transform the way our teams work,” Caroline said.

“Across Coles, AI is already making a difference, whether that’s task-specific generative-AI chatbots that support our team members, advanced supply chain optimisation or computer vision designed to monitor fresh produce stock levels.”

“Together with our partners, these technologies are helping us enhance decision-making, boost efficiency and unlock new opportunities to deliver for Australians.”

In what may come as a surprise to many, Coles says it has been using AI for more than a decade to support tasks like rostering, order replenishment, and helping to tailor its product ranging to specific stores.

We're told that AI also underpins Coles new automated distribution centres and customer fulfilment centres, which is changing the way stock flows into stores and step-changing the online home delivery experience.

OpenAI’s Managing Director, International, Oliver Jay shared his excitement to work with one of Australia’s leading food retailers.

"We are delighted to work with Coles to bring advanced AI solutions to their teams, empowering Coles to unlock new levels of productivity and innovation.

"By integrating robust AI tools across their operations, Coles is positioning itself to drive continued growth and set a new standard for competitive advantage in the retail sector. We look forward to supporting Coles as they harness the full potential of AI to deliver exceptional value to their employees and customers."

Coles says all activity is guided by its "commitment to the responsible use of AI, focusing on ethical and secure use that enhances the work of its teams."

Whether the added expense of a corporate OpenAI Enterprise license will actually lead to lower prices for Australians is yet to be seen.

One would hope all of this advanced supply chain optimisation, computer vision monitoring fresh produce stock levels and the like would actually ultimately translate into lower prices for consumers, but the press release above makes note of everything BUT lower prices, so we'll just have to wait and see, but frankly, do you think lower prices will result?

Either way, AI is here to stay, and AI powered robots stocking the shelves with precision is something we'll probably see first. 

 

