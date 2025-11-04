Cloudian is enabling governments, enterprises, and service providers worldwide to develop sovereign AI projects within their national borders, using its proven S3-compatible storage platforms. With Cloudian HyperStore for AI data management and the Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform – which integrates NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software – organisations can deploy full-stack sovereign AI solutions that maintain complete control over their data and AI models while ensuring compliance with national regulations and corporate governance policies.

Sovereign AI initiatives are accelerating globally as organisations seek to develop AI capabilities that remain entirely within their geographic and regulatory boundaries. Sovereign AI projects must deliver value using country-specific data and interacting in local languages. Government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare organisations, and regional service providers are partnering with Cloudian to build AI infrastructure that delivers the performance and scale of global cloud platforms while maintaining the sovereignty controls required for sensitive applications.

“Sovereign AI represents the next evolution of AI deployment, where organisations can harness the full power of artificial intelligence without compromising data control or regulatory compliance,” said Michael Tso, CEO at Cloudian. “Our HyperScale AI Data Platform enables organisations to deploy complete sovereign AI infrastructure that transforms institutional knowledge into actionable intelligence while maintaining absolute control over their most valuable asset – their data.”

Complete Sovereign AI Infrastructure Stack

Cloudian delivers comprehensive sovereign AI capabilities through two integrated platforms that work seamlessly with NVIDIA’s AI software stack:

Cloudian HyperStore for AI Data Management: Provides S3-compatible, on-premises data management that keeps sensitive information within controlled geographic boundaries while delivering the APIs and performance required for AI applications. Key capabilities include leading S3 API compatibility, S3 RDMA for throughput up to TBs/sec in a single rack, government-verified security, and air-gapped deployment options for classified environments.

Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform: Built on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and aligned with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, this solution automatically transforms enterprise data stores into AI-ready resources. The platform eliminates complex infrastructure requirements by bringing AI compute directly to data sources, with integrated vector database capabilities that automatically ingest, embed, index and retrieve multimodal unstructured content.

These platforms enable organisations to deploy sovereign AI solutions that access the 90% of enterprise data that is unstructured – reports, manuals, presentations, and multimedia content that represent institutional knowledge – without requiring data to leave national borders or organisational control.

Eliminating Infrastructure Complexity for Sovereign Deployment

Traditional AI implementations require organisations to build complex, dedicated infrastructure with separate stacks for accelerated compute, data storage, and vector databases – a costly process that demands specialised skills many organisations lack. Cloudian eliminates these barriers by enabling sovereign AI deployment directly on native S3-compatible data sources without additional infrastructure layers.

The HyperScale AI Data Platform brings accelerated computing directly to enterprise data stores, automatically transforming storage into AI-ready infrastructure. With built-in vector database capabilities, the platform enables AI agents to access, search, and analyse organisational knowledge in near real-time while maintaining complete sovereignty control.

Industry Validation

“Australia’s Privacy Act and upcoming AI governance regulations require us to keep both training data and AI models within Australian borders. We understand that sovereignty is essential to trust, and our technology partners provide the performance we need to meet strict data sovereignty requirements. We deliver AI-as-a-Service that customers trust to remain compliant with Australian law.” – Christopher Sassone, Head of Sales, ResetData.

“Bringing scalable storage and compute infrastructure directly to where data resides is a cornerstone of a successful sovereign AI factory. Cloudian’s HyperScale AI Data Platform integrates high-performance storage with NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and software to unlock the value of enterprise data for sovereign AI applications.” – Justin Boitano, vice president, enterprise AI products, NVIDIA.

“Cloudian has been instrumental in enabling our sovereign AI initiatives across India. The HyperStore platform allows us to build scalable AI models using our local data while ensuring everything remains within Indian borders. Our customers can now deploy AI applications with complete confidence in data sovereignty.” – Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Yotta Data Services.

“As India’s digital infrastructure backbone serving top banks, the national stock exchange, and critical government systems, data sovereignty is fundamental to our operations. Cloudian’s sovereign AI platform enables us to deliver AI-powered services to regulated industries while ensuring sensitive data never leaves Indian territory. This is essential for meeting India’s data localisation requirements and maintaining the trust of our enterprise customers.” – Pramod Bhandiwad, Head of AI and Software Development, Sify Technologies.

“Korea’s national AI strategy demands complete technological sovereignty. Cloudian’s platform allows us to build and deploy AI models using Korean data that never leaves our infrastructure. The S3 compatibility means our developers can use familiar tools while maintaining absolute sovereignty control.” – Logan Lee, EVP & Head of Cloud, Kakao Enterprise.