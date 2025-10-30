Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it is working with NVIDIA to deliver an integrated security solution built for AI factories. AI Cloud Protect is now available for on-premises enterprise deployments to secure AI model development, agentic AI applications, and inference workloads with zero impact on performance. The solution has been validated on NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers, enabling enterprises to deploy AI securely—from data centre to cloud—built on NVIDIA BlueField technology.

“As enterprises race to build AI-driven innovation, they can’t afford blind spots,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point. “With NVIDIA, we’re making AI factories secure by design—protecting models, data, and infrastructure without slowing innovation.”

Today's AI systems face unprecedented security challenges. More than half of enterprise networks now use AI tools, making them prime targets for cyber attacks. Check Point data shows that 1 in every 80 GenAI prompts exposes sensitive data. Meanwhile, a recent Gartner report found that 32% of organisations experienced an AI attack involving prompt manipulation, and 29% faced attacks on their GenAI infrastructure in the past year. As businesses race to deploy AI, protecting the entire AI pipeline—from development to production—has become an urgent imperative.

AI Cloud Protect secures AI factories – protecting the cloud infrastructure that powers AI model development, training and commercial deployment. Running on NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, AI Cloud Protect delivers full-stack security without consuming CPU or GPU resources — eliminating the performance trade-offs of traditional security solutions. Using network-level protection, AI Cloud Protect secures AI infrastructure from unauthorised access to reduce risk for data poisoning and model exfiltration. At the host level, AI Cloud Protect leverages the unique direct memory access of NVIDIA DOCA Argus to provide visibility into all running processes on the AI node. This enables Check Point to detect and prevent host-level malicious processes and workloads including those in publicly downloaded Large Language Models (LLMs).

“Security is essential for the next generation of AI infrastructure,” said David Reber, chief security officer at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is working with Check Point to integrate BlueField acceleration and the NVIDIA DOCA Argus runtime security framework into the AI Cloud Protect platform to help enterprises deploy AI confidently.”

AI Cloud Protect will also run on the forthcoming NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPU, which will offer up to 6x compute power and 2x network throughput for AI inference and storage processing, enabling scalable and secure AI operations at unprecedented speed.

In addition to AI Cloud Protect, Check Point delivers a comprehensive security portfolio that enables enterprises to protect the entire AI supply chain including cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications and end users. Check Point CloudGuard Web Application Firewall (WAF) with integrated Lakera capabilities protects AI enterprise applications by preventing threats like prompt injection and jail breaking. Infinity GenAI Protect enables the safe adoption of generative AI applications in the enterprise. It detects the Gen AI applications being used and applies a security policy to prevent sensitive data leakage and ensure compliance. Together, these solutions deliver end-to-end security across infrastructure, application, and user layers – ensuring enterprises can deploy AI confidently at every stage.



Check Point is currently piloting AI Cloud Protect with financial services customers and strategic partners such as World Wide Technology (WWT). Early deployments focus on AI data centres supporting large language model (LLM) development and prompt-based applications, ensuring enterprise-grade protection for sensitive data and intellectual property. With NVIDIA RTX PRO Server validation, enterprises can confidently deploy AI Cloud Protect on their AI infrastructure today.

“As enterprises build AI server factories at scale, the combination of Check Point’s AI Cloud Protect and NVIDIA BlueField acceleration delivers enterprise-grade protection for sensitive AI workloads from model training to inference without compromising the performance modern AI applications demand,” said Chris Konrad, Vice President, Global Cyber, World Wide Technology.

AI factories introduce unique security challenges:

Expansive attack surfaces from massive compute and data pipelines

from massive compute and data pipelines Emerging threats like prompt injection, jailbreaking, and model poisoning

like prompt injection, jailbreaking, and model poisoning Data leakage risks from ungoverned employee AI use

AI Cloud Protect solves these with:

Comprehensive protection across network, host, and application layers

across network, host, and application layers Zero performance impact through NVIDIA BlueField-accelerated security

through NVIDIA BlueField-accelerated security Unified management and automation for security orchestration across thousands of AI nodes

Learn more about AI Cloud Protect here.