Celonis has used its Celosphere 2025 conference in Munich to unveil sweeping platform innovations that position it as a central player in the new era of agentic, AI-driven enterprises.

Celonis is a world leader in process intelligence and has showcased its expanded Celonis Process Intelligence Platform during its annual Celosphere conference this week. The enhanced platform now offers deeper integration across enterprise systems, a new object-centric process mining (OCPM) capability, and the world’s first Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for process intelligence.

Celonis chief product officer Dan Brown (pictured below) said that to truly operationalise AI, businesses must identify the right use cases, redesign their processes, and orchestrate AI agents alongside people and systems. “The enhanced capabilities in our platform empower customers and partners to build AI solutions that lift their operations to unprecedented levels of efficiency and agility,” he said.

Central to this is the Process Intelligence Graph, a living digital twin of enterprise operations that fuses data from systems, applications and devices with real business context. The Graph forms the foundation of what Celonis calls a “multimodal digital twin,” powering composable AI-driven solutions.

Among the most notable new capabilities are:

Celonis Data Core – now generally available, it allows integration with data lakes like Databricks and Microsoft without data duplication, providing zero-copy bi-directional integrations .

– now generally available, it allows integration with data lakes like Databricks and Microsoft without data duplication, providing zero-copy bi-directional integrations . Enhanced Task Mining – connects user desktop activity (keystrokes, clicks, scrolls) to business processes, supported by AI-driven Task Discovery.

– connects user desktop activity (keystrokes, clicks, scrolls) to business processes, supported by AI-driven Task Discovery. Celonis Networks – allows integration of unstructured and semi-structured data such as PDFs and emails, as well as external partner data.

– allows integration of unstructured and semi-structured data such as PDFs and emails, as well as external partner data. Orchestration Engine – now a core platform feature, it coordinates AI agents, people, and systems across end-to-end processes.

– now a core platform feature, it coordinates AI agents, people, and systems across end-to-end processes. OCPM tools – including the new Performance Spectrum and Instance Explorer, allowing companies to pinpoint issues at process intersection points where inefficiencies often occur.

– including the new Performance Spectrum and Instance Explorer, allowing companies to pinpoint issues at process intersection points where inefficiencies often occur. Process Intelligence MCP Server - the new MCP Server feeds AI agents with dynamic operational context so they can take context-aware actions in real time.

Celonis also announced a deep integration with Databricks, leveraging its Delta Sharing technology to connect the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform directly with the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform. This eliminates the need for data duplication while maintaining strong governance and security.

“By connecting Celonis’ process intelligence with Databricks, customers get a continuous learning loop for AI-driven operations,” said Celonis VP of corporate development Marc Kinast.

Databricks’ Agent Bricks AI product can now consume process insights from Celonis, generate AI agents optimised on live business data, and feed results back to improve operations continuously - effectively turning process insights into intelligent action.

Alongside the new enhancements, Celonis and partners announced they are already extending these innovations. For example:

Rollio’s Process Collaboration Agent uses Celonis context to resolve process exceptions instantly for customers such as Campari and Manroland Goss Web Systems.

Trullion is automating lease accounting by connecting contract data directly to finance operations.

Bloomfilter’s new Agent Miner app helps govern not just human but AI-driven software development, identifying how AI agents behave as they write code.

Locally, iTWire notes Celonis has been expanding steadily in the Australian and APAC markets, working with major corporates and consultancies on process mining and optimisation projects. With its strengthened partnerships with Microsoft and Databricks - both with large local footprints - the company is well-placed to help Australian enterprises harness AI-driven process intelligence without duplicating sensitive data across clouds.