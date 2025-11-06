Big Data Market Segment LS
Thursday, 06 November 2025 06:49

Celonis partners with Databricks to power Enterprise AI that continuously improves business operations

By
Celonis partners with Databricks to power Enterprise AI that continuously improves business operations

Celonis has joined forces with data and AI giant Databricks to enable customers to break down data silos, reduce data copies, limit synchronisation errors, enhance security, and simplify data governance.

The integration leverages Delta Sharing to directly connect the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Delta Sharing is Databricks’ open-source approach that enables customers to share live data across platforms, clouds and regions with strong security and governance. 

This bi-directional integration eliminates the need to move or copy data between the two platforms. With data and process intelligence flowing freely between the two platforms, customers get a continuous learning loop for AI-driven operations.

Customers can use Celonis to read live data stored in Databricks and enrich it with their organisation’s unique business context to create a living digital twin of their operations - the Celonis Process Intelligence Graph (PI Graph)

This digital twin gives them a true view of how they operate and how to improve. Process Intelligence from the PI Graph can be fed back into Agent Bricks - Databricks’ flagship AI product - which builds production-quality AI agents optimised on an organisation’s data. Celonis said the insights from these models and outputs from these agents can be injected into the PI Graph to continuously optimise processes.

“We want to give customers choice when deciding how they use AI to transform their business,” said Marc Kinast, Vice President Corporate Development at Celonis.

“And with this integration, we’re offering them a strong foundation for effective enterprise AI. Databricks brings its secure, governed data infrastructure and industry-leading agentic development tools and we bring our unique Process Intelligence that provides the operational context AI needs to succeed. It’s a powerful combination.” 

“Enterprises want AI that truly understands their business,” said Sarah Branfman, Global Vice President, ISV and Data Partner GTM at Databricks. “By connecting Celonis’ process intelligence with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, we’re giving customers a direct path to build and deploy custom AI agents with Agent Bricks grounded in their own live, governed data. It’s how organisations turn process insights into real, intelligent action.”

“To achieve operational excellence, we need to intelligently orchestrate people, agents, and systems across our entire enterprise,” said Hobson Bullman, vice president of Operations, Arm.

“By combining the strengths of Celonis and Databricks, we can deploy AI in the right places, ensure it understands how our business runs, and be confident that it will make our business more effective and efficient.”

The Celonis and Databricks integration is made possible via Databricks Delta Sharing and the Celonis Data Core, the company’s high-performance data infrastructure.

Read 535 times

