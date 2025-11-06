Datos Insights, the leading research and advisory partner to the banking, insurance, and securities industries, has recognised Backbase, the global leader in AI-powered banking technology, as a winner of the 2025 Datos Impact Awards in Wealth Management for AI-Driven Client Recommendations & Personalisation.

The recognition validates Backbase's approach to solving wealth management's most critical challenges: fragmented advisor tools, inefficient manual processes, and rising client expectations for personalised digital experiences. Unlike competitors that bolt AI onto existing systems, Backbase has delivered the industry's first platform to fully embed AI into its foundational platform, enabling wealth managers to deliver truly individualised service at scale while dramatically improving advisor productivity.

Proven impact across leading wealth managers

Backbase customers are already achieving measurable results. The platform reduces client onboarding from weeks to days, increases digital adoption rates, and enables advisors to manage larger portfolios more effectively. Typical first deployments launch in 5-7 months -significantly faster than traditional wealth management technology implementations- allowing institutions to rapidly respond to competitive pressures and capture market opportunities.

Lennart Asshoff, Product Director - Wealth, Backbase, says, “Winning this award reflects our deep commitment to helping wealth managers meet the demands of today's digital-first investors while empowering advisors to deliver better service. We didn't just digitise paper forms or add chatbots. We fundamentally reimagined how wealth managers operate by embedding AI across advisor workstations, client portals, and every operational workflow. This allows firms to deliver the sophisticated, personalised experiences that modern investors demand: from initial prospecting through generational wealth transfer, while accelerating advisor productivity and time to value.”

Addressing critical industry challenges

Wealth management faces mounting pressure from multiple directions: next-generation clients expect seamless digital experiences comparable to consumer technology leaders; advisors struggle with fragmented systems that reduce time available for client relationships; and the impending Great Wealth Transfer threatens client retention as assets move between generations. Meanwhile, fintechs continue capturing market share with superior digital experiences.

Backbase's tailored products and experiences directly address these challenges through:

Unified advisor desktop: Consolidation of customer management, tailored investment proposals, and sales processes into a single workspace, eliminating time wasted switching between systems

Consolidation of customer management, tailored investment proposals, and sales processes into a single workspace, eliminating time wasted switching between systems Intelligent client portal: Mobile-first experience with personalized dashboards, multi-account integration, and real-time collaboration features keeping clients engaged

Mobile-first experience with personalized dashboards, multi-account integration, and real-time collaboration features keeping clients engaged Employee workspace: Streamline of critical processes including onboarding, compliance recertification, and suitability assessments using wealth-specific AI agents

Streamline of critical processes including onboarding, compliance recertification, and suitability assessments using wealth-specific AI agents AI-powered personalisation: Delivery of segment-of-one experiences through smart signals, lifecycle orchestration, automated document validation, and personalized recommendations.

Industry validation for innovation leadership

Wally Okby, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights, says, “Backbase has created a comprehensive wealth management solution that addresses the industry's most pressing need: seamless digital experiences that drive both client satisfaction and advisor productivity. By integrating advisor workstations, client portals, and AI-powered insights into a single platform with open, modular architecture, Backbase enables financial institutions to rapidly deploy personalized services while maintaining the flexibility to integrate with existing systems and emerging fintechs.

Datos Insights' annual Impact Awards program recognises and honours innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to surpass industry standards. Award winners demonstrate measurable business impact, technological innovation, and the ability to help financial institutions surpass industry standards.

Backbase continues advancing its platform with planned enhancements including expanded AI agents for client and advisor journeys, dynamic investment idea surfacing within client portals, holistic wealth aggregation incorporating alternative assets, and specialised tools to engage next-generation clients during wealth transfers. The company's commitment to continuous innovation ensures financial institutions can stay ahead of rapidly evolving market expectations and competitive threats.

The award reinforces Backbase's position as the platform of choice for wealth managers pursuing digital transformation.

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to put bankers back in the driver’s seat — fully equipped to lead the AI revolution and unlock remarkable growth and efficiency. At the heart of this mission is the world’s first AI-powered Banking Platform, unifying all servicing and sales journeys into an integrated suite. With Backbase, banks modernise their operations across every line of business — from Retail and SME to Commercial, Private Banking, and Wealth Management.