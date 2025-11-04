Big Data Market Segment LS
Big Data Market Segment RS
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 10:08

AWS and OpenAI announce multi-year strategic partnership Featured

By
AWS and OpenAI announce multi-year strategic partnership

The new partnership will enable OpenAI to run its advanced AI workloads on AWS’s world-class infrastructure starting immediately.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OpenAI have announced a multi-year, strategic partnership that provides AWS’s world-class infrastructure to run and scale OpenAI’s core artificial intelligence (AI) workloads starting immediately.

Key highlights:

  • Immediate access to AWS compute, with full deployment by end of 2026
  • Infrastructure optimised for low-latency, high-efficiency AI processing
  • Builds on existing collaboration, including OpenAI models on Amazon Bedrock

Under this new USD $38 billion agreement, which will have continued growth over the next seven years, OpenAI is accessing AWS compute comprising hundreds of thousands of state-of-the-art NVIDIA GPUs, with the ability to expand to tens of millions of CPUs to rapidly scale agentic workloads.

AWS has unusual experience running large-scale AI infrastructure securely, reliably, and at scale–with clusters topping 500K chips. AWS's leadership in cloud infrastructure combined with OpenAI's pioneering advancements in generative AI will help millions of users continue to get value from ChatGPT.

The rapid advancement of AI technology has created unprecedented demand for computing power. As frontier model providers seek to push their models to new heights of intelligence, they are increasingly turning to AWS due to the performance, scale, and security they can achieve. OpenAI will immediately start utilising AWS compute as part of this partnership, with all capacity targeted to be deployed before the end of 2026, and the ability to expand further into 2027 and beyond.
 
 
The infrastructure deployment that AWS is building for OpenAI features a sophisticated architectural design optimised for maximum AI processing efficiency and performance. Clustering the NVIDIA GPUs – both GB200s and GB300s – via Amazon EC2 UltraServers on the same network enables low-latency performance across interconnected systems, allowing OpenAI to efficiently run workloads with optimal performance. The clusters are designed to support various workloads, from serving inference for ChatGPT to training next generation models, with the flexibility to adapt to OpenAI's evolving needs.
 
“Scaling frontier AI requires massive, reliable compute," said OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. “Our partnership with AWS strengthens the broad compute ecosystem that will power this next era and bring advanced AI to everyone.”
 
“As OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, AWS's best-in-class infrastructure will serve as a backbone for their AI ambitions,” said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS.
 
“The breadth and immediate availability of optimised compute demonstrates why AWS is uniquely positioned to support OpenAI's vast AI workloads.”
 
This news continues the companies’ work together to provide cutting-edge AI technology to benefit organisations worldwide.
 
Earlier this year, OpenAI open weight foundation models became available on Amazon Bedrock, bringing these additional model options to millions of customers on AWS. OpenAI has quickly become one of the most popular publicly available model providers in Amazon Bedrock with thousands of customers – including Bystreet, Comscore, Peloton, Thomson Reuters, Triomics, and Verana Health - working with their models for agentic workflows, coding, scientific analysis, mathematical problem-solving, and more.

More at this AWS blog post. 
 
 
Read 851 times

Please join our community here and become a VIP.

Subscribe to ITWIRE UPDATE Newsletter here
JOIN our iTWireTV our YouTube Community here
BACK TO LATEST NEWS here




Maximising Cloud Efficiency - LUMEN WEBINAR 23 April 2025

According to KPMG, companies typically spend 35% more on cloud than is required to deliver business objectives

The rush to the cloud has led to insufficient oversight, with many organisations struggling to balance the value of cloud agility and innovation against the need for guardrails to control costs.

Join us for an exclusive webinar on Cloud Optimisation.

In this event, the team from Lumen will explain how you can maximise cloud efficiency while reducing cost.

The session will reveal how to implement key steps for effective cloud optimisation.

Register for the event now!

REGISTER!

PROMOTE YOUR WEBINAR ON ITWIRE

It's all about Webinars.

Marketing budgets are now focused on Webinars combined with Lead Generation.

If you wish to promote a Webinar we recommend at least a 3 to 4 week campaign prior to your event.

The iTWire campaign will include extensive adverts on our News Site itwire.com and prominent Newsletter promotion https://itwire.com/itwire-update.html and Promotional News & Editorial. Plus a video interview of the key speaker on iTWire TV https://www.youtube.com/c/iTWireTV/videos which will be used in Promotional Posts on the iTWire Home Page.

Now we are coming out of Lockdown iTWire will be focussed to assisting with your webinars and campaigns and assistance via part payments and extended terms, a Webinar Business Booster Pack and other supportive programs. We can also create your adverts and written content plus coordinate your video interview.

We look forward to discussing your campaign goals with you. Please click the button below.

MORE INFO HERE!

BACK TO HOME PAGE
Published in AI and Data
Tagged under
Alex Zaharov-Reutt

Alex Zaharov-Reutt is iTWire's Technology Editor. He is one of Australia’s best-known technology journalists and consumer tech experts,

Alex has appeared in his capacity as technology expert on all of Australia’s free-to-air and pay TV networks on all the major news and current affairs programs, on commercial and public radio, and technology, lifestyle and reality TV shows. 

You can listen to Alex on Canberra Radio 2CC every Saturday morning 10.30am to 11am local AEST/AEDT time at www.2cc.net.au, hear Alex weekly on ABC Radio Hobart www.abc.net.au/hobart at approximaltely 5.45pm AEST/AEDT, and on ABC Radio South East (Bega and surrounds) www.abc.net.au/southeastnsw every fortnight on Thursdays at 9.35am AEST/AEDT. 

Alex also presents a weekly tech segment with the "SpaceTime with Stuart Gary" podcast with 400,000 global downloads each month from spacetimewithstuartgary.com and the major podcast platforms. 

Alex's personal website is at www.techadvice.life, and he is a regular presenter on iTWire TV, available to view at www.youtube.com/iTWireTV

You can find Alex at X (formerly Twitter) here.

Latest from Alex Zaharov-Reutt

Related items

More in this category: « Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform powered by NVIDIA Unlocks Sovereign AI Fastly Launches Sustainability Dashboard To Support Smarter, Climate-Aware Decisions »
Share News tips for the iTWire Journalists? Your tip will be anonymous
back to top

Subscribe to Newsletter

*  Enter the security code shown:

WEBINARS & EVENTS

CYBERSECURITY

PEOPLE MOVES

GUEST ARTICLES

Guest Opinion

ITWIRETV & INTERVIEWS

RESEARCH & CASE STUDIES

Channel News

Comments