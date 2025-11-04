AMD and global technology distributor Avnet have teamed up to deliver a national roadshow, bringing high-performance AI solutions and hands-on innovation across Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, and Adelaide

Leading global technology distributor Avnet has teamed up with AMD, the beyond-impressive leader in high-performance computing and adaptive technologies, having overtaken Intel and challenging NVIDIA more than ever, together with element14, to launch the inaugural "AMD on Wheels" national roadshow—bringing cutting-edge AI and sustainable innovation directly to Australia's tech ecosystem.

Building on the momentum of Avnet's AI Tech Day events in key APAC markets, this collaborative initiative brings Avnet's end-to-end product lifecycle expertise together with AMD's cutting-edge technology, delivering AI-powered, sustainable solutions directly to Australian innovators. The roadshow strengthens industry collaboration and accelerates Australia's push toward a future powered by intelligent, energy-efficient systems.

Artificial Intelligence is projected to contribute as much as AUD 115 billion annually to Australia's economy by 2030, according to research by the Tech Council of Australia in partnership with Microsoft. This rapid growth, driven by productivity gains and AI-powered innovation across sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and professional services, underscores the national imperative to invest in AI capabilities and sustainable technology. The "AMD on Wheels" roadshow will connect engineers, researchers, and partners, providing hands-on AI demos, technical training, and real-world applications that move beyond components to fully integrated solutions.

The "AMD on Wheels" tour will officially kick off with an Opening Ceremony on November 7 at the University of Sydney, before continuing on to Canberra, Melbourne, and Adelaide. The event will feature keynote presentations from industry and academic leaders, in-depth technical sessions, hands-on live product demonstrations, and an engaging expert panel discussion.

The program is set to inspire innovation by focusing on AI applications that are directly relevant to Australia's economic future. Attendees will discover how Avnet and AMD are deploying high-performance computing to create solutions in Smart Healthcare, optimising diagnostics, and in Smart Agricultural systems to boost efficiency. The tour will also explore the development of Smart Cities, showcasing how technology is being used to build more intelligent and efficient urban environments.

"The convergence of AI and sustainable technology is reshaping industries worldwide — and it represents one of the greatest opportunities for Australia's future growth," said Tan Aik Hoon, Avnet's Regional President for South Asia, Korea and Avnet United. "For more than a century, Avnet has helped innovators turn challenges into breakthroughs. With 'AMD on Wheels,' we are bringing the full strength of our global ecosystem directly to Australia, empowering local engineers, researchers, and startups with the advanced tools and expertise they need to transform bold AI ideas into real, sustainable impact."

"At AMD, our mission is to deliver the high-performance, energy-efficient computing power that fuels the next wave of AI innovation," said Steven Fong, Corporate Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan Embedded Sales. "Through this partnership with Avnet, we are putting our most advanced processors, FPGAs, and expertise directly into the hands of Australia's engineers, researchers, and students. Together, we're enabling them to pioneer breakthrough solutions in healthcare, agriculture, mobility, and beyond — shaping a smarter and more sustainable future for the nation."

Engineers, developers, and researchers are invited to register now to experience deep technical sessions, live AMD hardware demos, and a showcase of solutions that scale and accelerate product design. REGISTER NOW: https://avnet.me/517471

What to expect

Discover Transformative AI: See real-world applications across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and smart cities.





Explore Sustainable Innovation: Learn about the latest in green energy, EVs, and smart tech driving a cleaner, more resilient Australia.





Engage with Experts: AMD, Avnet, Industry and academic leaders on "Driving AI Innovation and Sustainability in Australia.".





AMD, Avnet, Industry and academic leaders on “Driving AI Innovation and Sustainability in Australia.”. Experience Interactive Demos: Live demos of Ryzen, EPYC, FPGAs, 3D neural rendering, AI smart cockpits, medical AI scribes, machine vision, and more!

Event details

Theme: AI & Embedded Technology Solutions

Dates & Locations: First stop - 7 November 2025

University of Sydney (Sydney) Second Stop - 11 November 2025

Australia National University (Canberra) Third Stop - 14 November 2025

Monash University (Melbourne) Fourth Stop - 17 November 2025

University of Adelaide (Adelaide)

REGISTER HERE NOW: https://avnet.me/517471

Additional notes

Featured Demonstrations: AMD-Powered Innovations

The roadshow will showcase a broad array of AMD-powered innovations, demonstrating how AI and high-performance computing are being applied to create a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable world.

Biological and Computational Frontiers

Biological Computing: Biological Intelligence This is a pioneering demonstration that pushes the boundaries of innovation by showing how synthetic biology and computational intelligence can merge. It's all brought to life on an FPGA K26 SOM platform, showcasing a new frontier for thinking and processing.





Biological Intelligence This is a pioneering demonstration that pushes the boundaries of innovation by showing how synthetic biology and computational intelligence can merge. It's all brought to life on an FPGA K26 SOM platform, showcasing a new frontier for thinking and processing. 3D Gaussian Splatting: Neural Rendering / 3D Vision Experience a cutting-edge 3D vision demo that leverages Gaussian splatting techniques for fast, realistic scene reconstruction. This demanding workload is powered by ROCm on EPYC + MI210 hardware.

Next-Generation Signal Processing and Radar

Radar – Space Time Adaptive Processing: DSP See how AMD's technology is making radar smarter and faster. Utilising VCK190 hardware with Vitis AI – AIE, this demo processes signals in real time, making it an essential tool for high-performance applications like advanced military and weather systems.





DSP See how AMD's technology is making radar smarter and faster. Utilising VCK190 hardware with Vitis AI – AIE, this demo processes signals in real time, making it an essential tool for high-performance applications like advanced military and weather systems. ADRS1000 RFSOC SOM Demo & ADEFTI0500 RFSOC SOM Demo: Software Defined Radio These demonstrations highlight high-performance Software-Defined Radio (SDR) capabilities on the ADRS1000 and ADEFTI0500 RFSOC SOMs. They enable real-time signal processing and showcase flexible, reconfigurable RF system implementations for wireless and communications applications.





Software Defined Radio These demonstrations highlight high-performance Software-Defined Radio (SDR) capabilities on the ADRS1000 and ADEFTI0500 RFSOC SOMs. They enable real-time signal processing and showcase flexible, reconfigurable RF system implementations for wireless and communications applications. Moku X Apple Vision Pro: Reconfigurable Instrument This demo combines Moku's reconfigurable instrument platform with Apple Vision Pro. It utilises an MPSOC for the FPGA and provides immersive visualisation and flexible instrumentation control for engineers and researchers.

Industrial and Machine Vision

Stereo Camera DepthVision: Computer Vision Step into a new dimension with real-time 3D perception. This demo uses ZU1CG hardware and Vitis AI – DPU acceleration to compute real-time depth maps, giving machines the ability to perceive and understand the world in 3D.





Computer Vision Step into a new dimension with real-time 3D perception. This demo uses ZU1CG hardware and Vitis AI – DPU acceleration to compute real-time depth maps, giving machines the ability to perceive and understand the world in 3D. Embedded+ Machine Vision Demo: Machine Vision Experience a high-performance embedded machine vision solution that uses Vitis AI – AIE for AI acceleration. This technology is optimised for industrial automation and quality inspection, ensuring precision and speed in the most demanding environments.

AI for Automotive, Healthcare, and Retail

Smart Cockpit: Smart Automotive The car of the future is here. This intelligent in-vehicle cockpit system integrates Ryzen AI for driver assistance, infotainment, and real-time analytics, all powered by the Ryzen Embedded V4000.





Smart Automotive The car of the future is here. This intelligent in-vehicle cockpit system integrates Ryzen AI for driver assistance, infotainment, and real-time analytics, all powered by the Ryzen Embedded V4000. Medical AI Scribe: Smart Healthcare / GenAI See how AI is changing healthcare. This demo, running on the Ryzen Embedded 8000, is an AI-powered medical transcription and documentation solution that helps healthcare providers with accurate, real-time records generation.





Smart Healthcare / GenAI See how AI is changing healthcare. This demo, running on the Ryzen Embedded 8000, is an AI-powered medical transcription and documentation solution that helps healthcare providers with accurate, real-time records generation. AI TalkShow Live – Human x two Avatar Roundtable: GenAI The demo uses generative AI on the Ryzen Embedded 8000 and Ryzen AI to allow human participants to interact with two AI-driven avatars in a live roundtable setting, making for an immersive, real-time discussion.





GenAI The demo uses generative AI on the Ryzen Embedded 8000 and Ryzen AI to allow human participants to interact with two AI-driven avatars in a live roundtable setting, making for an immersive, real-time discussion. Smart Self-Service Kiosk: Smart Retail This demo revolutionises retail with an AI-enabled self-service kiosk. Running on the Ryzen Embedded 8000 and Ryzen AI, it offers touchless interaction, product recognition, and valuable customer analytics for a smarter retail experience.

