With Apple's work to create its own SiriGPT not yet bearing the necessary fruit to be used on its own, without needing the AI smarts from companies such as OpenAI, Perplexity, Alphabet, Anthropic or others, a report says Apple is set to do a deal with Google for a private version of Gemini.

With Google reportedly now paying Apple US $20 billion per year to be the default search engine on iPhones, and Apple's other computing devices, and with Apple earning hundreds of billions of dollars per year as the world's top consumer tech company, Apple certainly has the funds needed to pay for quality AI.

Despite reports that Apple was considering purchasing Perplexity, and despite a series of AI company purchases over the years, as well as hiring Google's former lead of its Machine Intelligence, Research and Search teams, a role he spent 8 years in, the stark reality is that Siri has never blossomed as the true intelligent assistant Steve Jobs envisaged it would be.

On top of that, Apple's promises of an advanced "Apple Intelligence" AI capability at WWDC 2024 were only partly fulfilled, with the advanced Siri assistant that was due in the first half of 2025 never appearing, and in its place, an apology that the upgrade was delayed.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has long been following the developments, and his most recent article https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-11-05/apple-plans-to-use-1-2-trillion-parameter-google-gemini-model-to-power-new-siri from yesterday has now brought forth the news that Apple is nearing a deal to pay Google US $1 billion per year for a 1.2 trillion parameter version of Gemini that will run on Apple's Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, to deliver the Siri GPT 2.0 that users have long been waiting for.

This new Siri - if it keeps that name - is now mooted to arrive with iOS 26.4, due in the first half of 2026, and clearly, Apple's reputation on being able to deliver this advancement is on the line.

{loadpositio alex08}

Criticisms that Apple is often late to the party ignore the fact that Apple is usually late to the party for good reason - it surveys the battlefield, sees the successes and failures of others, and then comes out with a solution that seems so natural and user friendly that everyone else rushes to copy it.

Of course, Apple prematurely announcing what Siri would be like during its WWDC 2024 conference was unfortunate, given that it was not able to meet its mid-2025 deadline, and consequently, we did not see a great deal of AI announcements at WWDC 2025, even though Apple Intelligence has nevertheless still been evolving in the background.

This post on X outlines details of what is known thus far, along with an undated photo depicting Tim Cook in conversation with Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, presumably at a restaurant, although whether this photo has anything to do with a discussion over Gemini is unknown - presumably such discussions would have happened behind closed doors, not at a venue where such a photo could be taken.

And naturally, given Apple's desire to own as much of its production as possible, which has seen it create its own CPUs, GPUs, NPUs and now communications chips, Apple's quest to have its own market leading AI would still be under active development until such time as it could replace a private Gemini implementation with its own.

So, let's hope Apple does deliver an outstanding SiriGPT 2.0 in the first half of 2026, even if it runs on Gemini technology, because the Siri of today is a very frustrating experience when you try to use it in the same way as you can with ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok or other AI agents.

Here's that X post with more information!