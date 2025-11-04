AI tools have expploded on the scene, and with them, the term "AI slop" has similarly emerged. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says "vibe coding sometimes feels like things that create slop," but says that need not be the experience in your business.

The explosion of AI tools has made it vastly easier to create music, art, stories, even software. And, as any Internet forum proves, this includes low-quality, low-effort music, art, stories, and yep, even software.

In fact, Vibe coding - the notion you can use an AI tool to create functional applications by prompting it along - absolutely will result in slop, Nadella said on stage at GitHub Universe 2025 in San Francisco - if you're not using the right tools.

Specifically, this is the result "if you are not using fantastic world-class tooling to use these new powers [artificial intelligence] to create more great artefacts of code," Nadella said.

His comments followed GitHub's announcement of its new Agent HQ and Mission Control, that provide developers with full visibility into the work performed by their AI coding assistants. This includes comprehensive lineage and auditability, and it also includes the existing GitHub suite of products that scan code for vulnerabities, dependency problems, disclosing secrets such as AWS keys, and quality. These features run over human-created code already, and now they run over machine-created code as well.

"I always go back to the fact Microsoft was born as a developer tools company," Nadella said.

"The metaphor Bill [Gates] had was that Microsoft was a software factory, and built the best tooling for other software factories."

"This stayed with me," he said, explaining that the new GitHub features arose from a shared "obsession in making the best tools so developers everywhere can practice their best craft."

Of course, tools alone are only part of the solution. iTWire notes while the term "AI slop" is new, the concept of garbage output most certainly is not, and it largely coincides with lowering the barrier to entry.

For example, BASIC was the predominant programming languages for 1980s microcomputers. Yet, by the 1990s it was the object of ridicule when Microsoft's own Visual Basic allowed anyone, with minimal training, to rapidly create software. That could be great software, but it could also easily be bug-filled, unintuitive, inefficient, and plainly inaccurate. Similarly PHP was derided because its ease of access to creating web apps also brought rise to bug-filled, insecure web apps.

Many great products have been built with Visual BASIC and with PHP, of course, but at the same time, it was easy for unskilled, untrained - but well meaning - individuals to make bad software too.

Fast forward to today and ChatGPT, along with other LLM tools, have virtually the lowest barrier to entry ever. Visit a web page, create a free account, then express yourself in your natural language without any rules or requirements for what you say. Hence, it's no surprise we see such low quality AI slop.

Now, the goal of software is a particular output, Nadella said, and code is the input. "The interesting mix we need to learn is not just the shift of what we are going to create, but how."

That is, while AI tools seem like magic, Nadella is clear you need to understand how these products work - the kinds of problems they can solve, what they can't, how they are not truly "intelligent" but use mathematical models to determine the best response to their prompt, and so on. You need to understand how to craft well-thought prompts that guide the LLM appropriately.

Nadella described this as "meta cognition," saying developers need to seriously think about their AI toolchain and what you will do with that toolchain to create the artefacts driving the output you want.

GitHub VP of engineering Luke Hoban gave iTWire further advice, making the analogy that AI coding assistants are extra teammates. AI can accelerate smashing through your backlog, resolving bugs, and adding new features. But, Hoban said, if your hire a new teammate but don't provide them any documentation or specs they can only be limited in what they produce. Consequently, it's imperative you provide your AI tooling with context, with information, with detailed user stories. Yep, all the things we know software teams should be doing anyway.

"It's not a radical change," Hoban said. "When you onboard a developer you need to provide the context. If you want to scale up a project, you need to provide test coverage, documentation, and so on."

"Software projects pre-AI were just me," he said. "Now it's me plus an AI agent and my project is accelerating just as if it were a bigger team of people."

For Hoban, this is what AI coding agents bring, partcularly under the oversight of GitHub Agent HQ and the security and quality checks by GitHub CodeQL and Dependabot and Secret Scanner. They are all about accelerating your output by increasing the size of your team.

That analogy of an AI agent as a new team member is a helpful one. Good onboarding documentation, helpful README files, thoughtfully-written user stories, all contribute to making your new team members more productive, and so too help make your AI agents more useful, more productive.

While on stage Nadella also reflected on his own time as a computer science student, creating compilers for invented programming languages via tools such as lex and yacc. The ability to devise his own syntax and grammar, and then write programs that genuinely ran using those structures, was electrifying and exciting.

AI-assisted coding, such as through Microsoft's Copilot or GitHub's Copilot Code Assistant, fill him with that same excitement.