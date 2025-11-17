AI chip maker and cloud inference service provider, Groq, has expanded its global AI infrastructure footprint to the Asia-Pacific region with an installation into Equinix’s International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Sydney.

(A cloud inference service is online service that runs AI models and returns the results, without users needing to own or operate the hardware).

Groq CEO and founder, Jonathan Ross, said Groq’s goal was to be able to serve the entire world with data centres no more than 3000 miles (4800 kms) from any location, what he called Groq’s ‘latency radius’), and the Equinix installation would bring much of Asia Pacific within that radius.

“Our goal is to be all over the world, but we also think that from Australia, we could serve other locations, and it could actually be an export for the country.”

Groq claims that its AI chips—customer processors that it calls Language Processing Units (LPU)—deliver very fast inference, compared to competitors like Nvidia with very low time-to-first-token, when running large language models. It claims they can be they up to ten times more energy-efficient (in terms of joules per token) than more traditional inference hardware.

(An AI token is a small chunk of text (or sometimes audio/code) that a language model processes as a unit).

Groq’s installation at Equinix Sydney has been designed to use 4.5MWatts of power and Ross claimed that, thanks to Groq’s architecture, it would be able to do much more processing with this power than competitors.

“4.5 megawatts gives us anywhere from about two to 20 million tokens per second, depending on the model. But the other thing is, the faster you run a model, typically more energy it takes,” he said. “Our architecture allows us to run fast without taking a lot of energy. That's part of the advantage. Otherwise, it would just be impossible for us to do this in the amount of power that we have.”

Groq offers its services direct to users but also works with multiple partners. Chief revenue officer, Ian Andrews, said the company worked with many partners, including IBM and Australian company Quantium. “We have a big deal with IBM and so, but also people can use us directly. There's a lot of advantages to us working with others. We're working on a horizontal platform. We're not trying to do any verticalisation, any specialisation. We need partners to do that.”