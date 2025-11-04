Smartsheet is proud to announce a new multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), transforming its long-standing development partnership into "a powerful sales and go-to-market collaboration".

Through this agreement, Smartsheet and AWS will:

The companies, who already work together, note they have allways been a powerful combination, built on a strong technical foundation that brings impactful AI services directly into our platform, and they note that this new agreement goes beyond technology - "it’s focused entirely on accelerating your time-to-value and global access to Intelligent Work Management."

What’s new for Smartsheet customers and sellers?

Global Co-Sell Motion: Launching is a joint co-sell motion with dedicated coverage in North America, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). This means Smartsheet's sales teams and those of AWS "will be working hand-in-hand to help you implement and scale Smartsheet faster than ever."





Streamlined Procurement and Billing: Smartsheet is expanding AWS Marketplace transactability to simplify procurement and align on partner-led demand generation.





For Smartsheet customers, this translates directly to efficiency:





60% faster procurement processes through the Marketplace.





The ability to draw down committed AWS spend where eligible, accelerating time-to-value.





A single path for streamlined deployment, billing, and management across cloud infrastructure.





Enhanced Security and Governance: Purchasing via the Marketplace enhances security and governance, helping organisations maintain consistent policies while simultaneously reducing overall procurement risk.

As Eva Schönleitner, VP of Global Partnerships at Smartsheet notes: “This expanded collaboration between Smartsheet and AWS is a win for customers.

"Together, we are delivering unmatched value and shortening the on-ramp for customers from selection to business outcomes.

"The creation of a dedicated global GTM motion on top of our deep technical relationship makes it easier for customers to access and benefit from a platform that’s continuously enriched with foundational AWS technologies.”

Building on multiple years of co-innovation

Smartsheet says its commitment to AWS is "already enriching your experience in key areas", and notes its collaboration agreement "only strengthens our technical co-innovation, ensuring AI remains the foundational intelligence layer for future platform development."

The company also notes its is currently leveraging AWS services to power critical capabilities:

Amazon Neptune powers the Smartsheet Knowledge Graph, creating a richer, more interconnected view of your work.

Amazon Bedrock boosts developer productivity, meaning new, powerful features get into your hands faster.

The company notes this expansion underscores how it is "investing in collaborations that unify people, processes, and data, enabling global organisations like yours to operate with unmatched clarity and velocity."

