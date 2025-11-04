Big Data Market Segment LS
Big Data Market Segment RS
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 12:10

Accelerating Intelligent Work: Smartsheet signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS

By
Accelerating Intelligent Work: Smartsheet signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS

Smartsheet is proud to announce a new multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), transforming its long-standing development partnership into "a powerful sales and go-to-market collaboration".

Through this agreement, Smartsheet and AWS will:

  • Launch a global co-sell motion across North America, EMEA, and APJ to help customers implement and scale Smartsheet faster.

  • Simplify procurement via AWS Marketplace — enabling up to 60% faster transactions, streamlined billing, and drawdown on committed AWS spend.

  • Enhance security and governance, reducing procurement risk and aligning cloud operations through AWS.

The companies, who already work together, note they have allways been a powerful combination, built on a strong technical foundation that brings impactful AI services directly into our platform, and they note that this new agreement goes beyond technology - "it’s focused entirely on accelerating your time-to-value and global access to Intelligent Work Management."

What’s new for Smartsheet customers and sellers?

This three-year strategic collaboration agreement marks an inflection point, transforming the companies’ long-standing development relationship into a formidable sales and go-to-market collaboration. Under the agreement, Smartsheet and AWS will:

  • Global Co-Sell Motion: Launching is a joint co-sell motion with dedicated coverage in North America, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). This means Smartsheet's sales teams and those of AWS "will be working hand-in-hand to help you implement and scale Smartsheet faster than ever."

  • Streamlined Procurement and Billing: Smartsheet is expanding AWS Marketplace transactability to simplify procurement and align on partner-led demand generation.
  • For Smartsheet customers, this translates directly to efficiency:

  • 60% faster procurement processes through the Marketplace.

  • The ability to draw down committed AWS spend where eligible, accelerating time-to-value.

  • A single path for streamlined deployment, billing, and management across cloud infrastructure.

  • Enhanced Security and Governance: Purchasing via the Marketplace enhances security and governance, helping organisations maintain consistent policies while simultaneously reducing overall procurement risk.

As Eva Schönleitner, VP of Global Partnerships at Smartsheet notes: “This expanded collaboration between Smartsheet and AWS is a win for customers.

"Together, we are delivering unmatched value and shortening the on-ramp for customers from selection to business outcomes.

"The creation of a dedicated global GTM motion on top of our deep technical relationship makes it easier for customers to access and benefit from a platform that’s continuously enriched with foundational AWS technologies.”

Building on multiple years of co-innovation

Smartsheet says its commitment to AWS is "already enriching your experience in key areas", and notes its collaboration agreement "only strengthens our technical co-innovation, ensuring AI remains the foundational intelligence layer for future platform development."

The company also notes its is currently leveraging AWS services to power critical capabilities:

  • Amazon Neptune powers the Smartsheet Knowledge Graph, creating a richer, more interconnected view of your work.
  • Amazon Bedrock boosts developer productivity, meaning new, powerful features get into your hands faster.

The company notes this expansion underscores how it is "investing in collaborations that unify people, processes, and data, enabling global organisations like yours to operate with unmatched clarity and velocity."

Ready to accelerate your intelligent work?

You can purchase Smartsheet via AWS Marketplace today or learn more about the Smartsheet platform.

Read 707 times

Please join our community here and become a VIP.

Subscribe to ITWIRE UPDATE Newsletter here
JOIN our iTWireTV our YouTube Community here
BACK TO LATEST NEWS here




Maximising Cloud Efficiency - LUMEN WEBINAR 23 April 2025

According to KPMG, companies typically spend 35% more on cloud than is required to deliver business objectives

The rush to the cloud has led to insufficient oversight, with many organisations struggling to balance the value of cloud agility and innovation against the need for guardrails to control costs.

Join us for an exclusive webinar on Cloud Optimisation.

In this event, the team from Lumen will explain how you can maximise cloud efficiency while reducing cost.

The session will reveal how to implement key steps for effective cloud optimisation.

Register for the event now!

REGISTER!

PROMOTE YOUR WEBINAR ON ITWIRE

It's all about Webinars.

Marketing budgets are now focused on Webinars combined with Lead Generation.

If you wish to promote a Webinar we recommend at least a 3 to 4 week campaign prior to your event.

The iTWire campaign will include extensive adverts on our News Site itwire.com and prominent Newsletter promotion https://itwire.com/itwire-update.html and Promotional News & Editorial. Plus a video interview of the key speaker on iTWire TV https://www.youtube.com/c/iTWireTV/videos which will be used in Promotional Posts on the iTWire Home Page.

Now we are coming out of Lockdown iTWire will be focussed to assisting with your webinars and campaigns and assistance via part payments and extended terms, a Webinar Business Booster Pack and other supportive programs. We can also create your adverts and written content plus coordinate your video interview.

We look forward to discussing your campaign goals with you. Please click the button below.

MORE INFO HERE!

BACK TO HOME PAGE
Published in AI and Data
Tagged under
Alex Zaharov-Reutt

Alex Zaharov-Reutt is iTWire's Technology Editor. He is one of Australia’s best-known technology journalists and consumer tech experts,

Alex has appeared in his capacity as technology expert on all of Australia’s free-to-air and pay TV networks on all the major news and current affairs programs, on commercial and public radio, and technology, lifestyle and reality TV shows. 

You can listen to Alex on Canberra Radio 2CC every Saturday morning 10.30am to 11am local AEST/AEDT time at www.2cc.net.au, hear Alex weekly on ABC Radio Hobart www.abc.net.au/hobart at approximaltely 5.45pm AEST/AEDT, and on ABC Radio South East (Bega and surrounds) www.abc.net.au/southeastnsw every fortnight on Thursdays at 9.35am AEST/AEDT. 

Alex also presents a weekly tech segment with the "SpaceTime with Stuart Gary" podcast with 400,000 global downloads each month from spacetimewithstuartgary.com and the major podcast platforms. 

Alex's personal website is at www.techadvice.life, and he is a regular presenter on iTWire TV, available to view at www.youtube.com/iTWireTV

You can find Alex at X (formerly Twitter) here.

Latest from Alex Zaharov-Reutt

Related items

More in this category: « Smartsheet elevates Aligned Partner Program to scale Enterprise Intelligent Work Management globally AI slop is real, says Satya Nadella, but here's how to prevent it »
Share News tips for the iTWire Journalists? Your tip will be anonymous
back to top

Subscribe to Newsletter

*  Enter the security code shown:

WEBINARS & EVENTS

CYBERSECURITY

PEOPLE MOVES

GUEST ARTICLES

Guest Opinion

ITWIRETV & INTERVIEWS

RESEARCH & CASE STUDIES

Channel News

Comments