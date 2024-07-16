COMPANY NEWS: Nearly 10 years after launching its award-winning, cloud-based ERP platform for the mid-market, business management platform MYOB has today revealed that MYOB Advanced is taking on a new name - MYOB Acumatica.

The announcement comes as MYOB expands its long-standing strategic partnership with Acumatica, now offering mid-sized businesses in Australia and New Zealand direct access to the global Acumatica Community where they can find exclusive resources, join discussions, and share insights with other Acumatica users from around the world.

Established in 2008, Acumatica’s modern, scalable ERP platform has grown to be the preferred choice for more than 10,000 businesses across the globe, with more organisations turning to the platform to simplify complex business processes, enhance operational efficiencies and reach their growth potential.

Since 2013, MYOB has been the exclusive partner of Acumatica for the Australian and New Zealand markets, localising and tailoring the intelligent ERP solution to offer a platform that connects the dots across key workflows for mid-market businesses on both sides of the Tasman.

MYOB Executive General Manager – Enterprise & Practice, Kim Clarke, explains that the partnership between MYOB and Acumatica is stronger than ever, as the appeal and capability of Acumatica becomes increasingly recognised in the market.

“Delivering the power of Acumatica’s platform to mid-sized businesses across Australia and New Zealand for the past decade, we’ve seen thousands of organisations benefit from a truly localised cloud ERP that not only meets their needs as they grow, but is also one of the most globally awarded ERP platforms available in the ANZ region,” says Kim.

“This innovation pedigree from Acumatica is reinforced by very own Australian and New Zealand development, service and support teams who not only localise the platform, but have also built specific employee workflows to complete our offering - ensuring it is the only platform that natively connects customer, employee, operational and financial workflows all in one place.

“What we’ve created for local business truly meets the modern demands of the mid-market. Testament to this are customers like local skincare success story Kosmea Australia, building solutions business Woolcock Group, fibre optic cabling and data solutions experts Codecom and stainless steel manufacturer ControlFab, who were all early adopters of the platform when we launched nearly 10 years ago and still use it today.

“With even more capability in the roadmap still to come and now with exclusive access to the customer-focused Acumatica Community, we’ve never been better positioned to help mid-market businesses in the region scale their business and operations” Kim adds.

Acumatica has been the fastest growing cloud ERP globally for the past eight years and despite tough economic conditions on both sides of the Tasman, its popularity continues to grow in the region with MYOB’s mid-market ERP recurring sales revenue up 27% YoY.

John Case, CEO of Acumatica, says that the new chapter of its partnership with MYOB will build on its strong success to date.

“In 2013, Acumatica and MYOB forged a partnership to address a clear need in the Australia and New Zealand market for leading-edge, scalable technology to help local mid-sized businesses transform their operations.

“The rapid embrace of the Acumatica platform in Australia and New Zealand not only helped these businesses reach new heights, but also cemented MYOB early on as one of our strongest global partners.

“As we enter a new era in this successful partnership, we look forward to working more deeply with MYOB to deliver the latest features and capabilities that will enable more regional businesses to achieve their growth ambitions and thrive in today’s digital economy,” says John.

With support from its strong network of reputable channel partners, MYOB’s cloud ERP offering has become the ‘go to’ for top businesses across Australia and New Zealand, including LUSH, Huffer, Trade Depot, and Winton.

Kilimanjaro Consulting - a long-standing channel partner and MYOB ANZ Partner of the Year award-winner - was one of the first to implement MYOB’s cloud ERP solution in 2014.

Ronnie Baskind, Chief Executive, explains: “Through the course of our relationship with MYOB, there have been two key moments for our business and for our customers. One was the launch of MYOB Advanced, and the second is the launch of MYOB Acumatica.

“On our mission to help businesses improve efficiencies through the clever use of technology, we knew that we needed to operate at a different level to serve more complex mid-market organisations. From the moment we saw the capability of Acumatica with MYOB around 10 years ago, our team have been confident that the brightest future for local mid-market businesses is in the cloud with this platform,” he adds.

“With cutting-edge, modern technology, the benefits are self-evident – real-time information in formats tailored for different teams, greater security, workflow configurability, best-in-class General Ledger structure, and importantly, providing that single source of truth for management.”

As part of the new transformation to MYOB Acumatica, the naming of MYOB’s other mid-market solutions like MYOB Advanced Payroll and Advanced Workforce Management will also change, becoming MYOB Acumatica - Payroll and MYOB Acumatica - Workforce Management, respectively.

Coinciding with this announcement, MYOB has also revealed the launch of two new annual awards – the MYOB Acumatica Women in Technology Community Award and the MYOB Acumatica Women in Technology Customer of the Year Award. In partnership with Acumatica, prizes include a trip to the Acumatica Summit in 2025 and access to Acumatica’s Women in Technology events which include networking workshops, the Women in Tech Luncheon and membership to the Women in Tech Forum.

“As a first step in this strengthened partnership, we are proud to be heroing and supporting women who are making an impact and driving significant change for mid-market businesses in Australia and New Zealand. It’s important we champion their success – not only to give them the credit and recognition they deserve, but to make a difference by inspiring greater representation and recognition in the industry more broadly, and these awards are just one way in which we can do this,” explains MYOB’s Kim Clarke.

To see how top local businesses are leveraging the power of the MYOB Acumatica platform, visit https://www.myob.com/au/customers to read their stories.

About MYOB Acumatica

Designed specifically for mid-sized businesses (20-1,000+FTEs), the MYOB Acumatica platform harnesses award-winning technology, industry specific workflows and hands-on support from local experts to unlock insights and drive growth. The scalable platform connects finance, sales, inventory, production, and people workflows all in one place and is tailored to the specific needs of A/NZ businesses. The cloud-based ERP platform has also been independently recognised by multiple awards as a leader in innovation. Accolades include: finalist in the global SaaS Awards (2022, 2023, 2024), ABA100 Winner in The Australian Business Awards (2022, 2023) for ERP Innovation and Cloud Innovation, and shortlisted for Best Cloud ERP/Payroll Solution and Best Platform as a Service for The Cloud Awards (2023).